9 Vintage Holiday Barbie Dolls That Are Now Worth a Small Fortune

Barbies have turned heads for decades, and over the years, older dolls, which may have been stashed away in storage, have seen a resurgence in popularity with collectors. Now that the holidays are here, you might be thinking of getting a special holiday-themed Barbie for someone special—or you are willing to sell that mint-condition holiday Barbie to earn some extra cash.

But just how much do some of these limited-edition holiday Barbies cost? Well, they definitely vary depending on what condition they’re in—never opened packaging, rare misprinting, etc.—but some are currently selling for a huge sum.

1988 Happy Holidays Barbie

The holiday Barbies made their debut in 1988, and in true ‘80s fashion, Barbie’s holiday celebration included plenty of sparkly red tulle with a big white bow to accent her huge skirt. The dress became a Barbie classic and started a new tradition for the holidays.

You can find this item online anywhere from $69.99 to $450, depending on its condition—a modest price compared to others on this list.

1992 Happy Holidays Barbie

Barbie arrived in style in 1992 with a stunning white and silver dress that featured plenty of ruffles and a form-fitting bodice. But it was the beaded jewelled fringe on the holiday dress for this Barbie that caught the attention of buyers—and the dollars of collectors. For instance, one of these items is currently on sale for $12,000 on eBay.

1996 Happy Holidays Barbie

Faux fur was the highlight of the 1996 Barbie, featuring a historic-inspired look with a muff and a fur hat that harkened to a sleigh ride in the snow. Barbie’s white fur accessories were the perfect accents to her maroon and gold dress, inspired by the Victorian era that collectors still admire today. These dolls are on sale on eBay for up to $4,600.

1997 Happy Holidays Barbie

This 1997 holiday Barbie featured brunette hair, along with its other versions, seeing the doll wear a red, white, and gold dress with a big bow-like sleeve accent. This doll is on sale in the thousands of dollars range, with one going for $5,000 on Etsy, and another—with a misprint—listed for $22,000.

1998 Happy Holidays Barbie

Barbie is known for her pink outfits, and this year’s designers leaned into that, dressing the iconic doll in a black ball gown with a hot pink shawl. The black dress was a first for holiday Barbies, while the pink accent was a perfect addition to make her dress stand out on a collector’s shelf. You can find this item on Etsy for upwards of $700.

1999 Millennium Princess Barbie

Barbie celebrated a new century with a name change to the traditional Happy Holidays Barbie. Instead, she wore blue and silver, with a matching mirror ball ornament for the perfect party to ring in the year 2000. In true princess fashion, she also had a tiara to finish off her glamorous 21st-century look.

While you can find this doll on eBay for as low as $14.99, other versions on Etsy are selling for upwards of $15,000.

2000 Celebration Barbie

Barbie wore a shiny gold dress and white fur accents to prove she was ready for a new millennium in 2000. And like the 1999 version, she came with an ornament as an accessory, this time a clear and gold option that would look perfect on any holiday tree.

You can find versions of this item on eBay for just $29.95, while others on Etsy are going for upwards of $10,000.

2001 Celebration Barbie

The run of holiday Barbies continued in 2001 with a red and white Celebration version that turned heads. Her white dress featured silver stars and a red fur-trimmed shawl to complete the look. Prices online range widely here, too. While you can scoop up one on eBay for $31.19, another is currently on sale for $45,000.

2002 Celebration Barbie

Celebration Barbie took on a deep red this season, with a velvet ball gown and sparkly bow. The bodice of her dress also featured branches and leaves in the same color for some extra drama. Depending on its condition, this doll sells online anywhere from $25 to $2,500.

Want to Start a Holiday Barbie Collection?

It’s not too late to start a holiday Barbie collection now that could be worth extra cash for collectors later. Retailers like Walmart and Target have dolls from the 2024 Holiday Collection on sale now. You can, of course, also find older Barbies online to build your collection as well.

Mattel has also released its 2025 Holiday Barbie, complete with a gold and silver gown. Don’t forget about Holiday Ken, too, if you want a complete collection.