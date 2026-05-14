The Best Geography Quiz Questions to See How Much You Really Know

Our planet is vast and full of mysteries, but over the centuries, humans have done our best to map, name, and categorize every inch of it. Learning about geography can be a great way to develop a deeper understanding of other parts of the Earth we share, and it just might also inspire you to venture out and explore parts of the world you haven't seen yet.
Test your knowledge of some of the Earth's capital cities, record-breaking natural wonders, and iconic capital cities with these trivia quiz questions, which are perfect for whether you're putting together a trivia night, designing a quiz, or simply looking to expand your knowledge.
From the world's highest waterfalls and longest rivers to popular nicknames for beloved cities and details from ancient history, you'll find a wide variety of topics here. They're sure to take you on a virtual trip around the globe that will leave you knowing a whole lot more than when you started off.
- Capitals of the World
- Countries and Continents
- Mountains, Rivers, and Lakes
- Deserts, Oceans, and Natural Wonders
- U.S. Geography
- Islands and Borders
- Miscellaneous Geography Facts
Capitals of the World
1. What is the capital of Australia?
Answer: Canberra
2. What is the capital of New Zealand?
Answer: Wellington
3. What is the capital of Iceland?
Answer: Reykjavík
4. What is the capital of Canada?
Answer: Ottawa
5. What is the capital of Morocco?
Answer: Rabat
6. What is the capital of Argentina?
Answer: Buenos Aires
7. What is the capital of Thailand?
Answer: Bangkok
8. What is the capital of South Korea?
Answer: Seoul
9. What is the capital of Brazil?
Answer: Brasília
10. What is the capital of Vietnam?
Answer: Hanoi
11. What is the capital of Ireland?
Answer: Dublin
12. What is the capital of Kenya?
Answer: Nairobi
13. What is the capital of Portugal?
Answer: Lisbon
14. What is the capital of Peru?
Answer: Lima
15. What is the capital of Austria?
Answer: Vienna
16. What is the capital of Chile?
Answer: Santiago
17. What is the capital of Finland?
Answer: Helsinki
18. What is the capital of Indonesia?
Answer: Jakarta
19. What is the capital of Norway?
Answer: Oslo
20. What is the northernmost capital city in the world?
Answer: Reykjavík
Countries and Continents
21. What is the smallest country in the world?
Answer: Vatican City
22. What continent has the fewest countries?
Answer: South America
23. Which African nation has the largest population?
Answer: Nigeria
24. Which country is home to Machu Picchu?
Answer: Peru
25. Which country contains Transylvania?
Answer: Romania
26. What country is both in Europe and Asia?
Answer: Turkey
27. Which country is sometimes called the Land of a Thousand Lakes?
Answer: Finland
28. Which country has the shape of a boot?
Answer: Italy
29. Which Asian country was once called Siam?
Answer: Thailand
30. What is the most populated country in the world?
Answer: India
31. Which country borders both the Indian and Atlantic Oceans?
Answer: South Africa
32. Which African country used to be called Abyssinia?
Answer: Ethiopia
33. What country is closest to Antarctica?
Answer: Chile
34. Which two countries have the most neighboring countries
Answer: Russia and China
35. Which country is called the birthplace of the tango?
Answer: Argentina
36. Which country is entirely surrounded by South Africa?
Answer: Lesotho
37. Which country has the most official languages?
Answer: Bolivia
38. Which country contains the city of Casablanca?
Answer: Morocco
39. Which country is known to be home to the ancient city of Timbuktu?
Answer: Mali
40. Which country contains the world's tallest building?
Answer: The United Arab Emirates
Mountains, Rivers, and Lakes
41. What river cuts through Egypt?
Answer: The Nile
42. Which country is Mount Kilimanjaro located in?
Answer: Tanzania
43. What is the deepest lake in the world?
Answer: Lake Baikal
44. What mountain range separates Europe from Asia?
Answer: The Ural Mountains
45. What river flows through Baghdad?
Answer: The Tigris
46. What is the world's biggest rainforest?
Answer: The Amazon
47. What is the tallest mountain in North America?
Answer: Denali
48. What is the longest river in South America?
Answer: The Amazon River
49. Which river forms part of the border between the U.S. and Mexico?
Answer: The Rio Grande
50. Which Great Lake is the largest by surface area?
Answer: Lake Superior
51. What is the world's highest waterfall?
Answer: Angel Falls, Venezuela
52. Which two continents does the Equator pass through most extensively?
Answer: South America and Africa
53. What is the largest island in the Mediterranean Sea?
Answer: Sicily
54. Which body of water is the saltiest in the world?
Answer: The Dead Sea
55. What is the longest mountain range in the world?
Answer: The Andes
56. What river runs through Paris?
Answer: The Seine
57. What river runs through Rome?
Answer: The Tiber River
58. What is the world's largest bay?
Answer: The Bay of Bengal
59. What European river passes through the most countries?
Answer: The Danube
60. What is Europe's longest river?
Answer: The Volga
Deserts, Oceans, and Natural Wonders
61. What is the largest desert on Earth?
Answer: Antarctica
62. What sea separates Europe and Africa?
Answer: The Mediterranean Sea
63. What ocean is the largest?
Answer: The Pacific Ocean
64. Which desert covers much of northern Africa?
Answer: The Sahara Desert
65. What is the driest non-polar desert on Earth?
Answer: The Atacama Desert
66. Which ocean lies between Africa and Australia?
Answer: The Indian Ocean
67. What is the world's largest coral reef system?
Answer: The Great Barrier Reef
68. Which country is famous for fjords?
Answer: Norway
69. Which country has the most active volcanoes?
Answer: Indonesia
70. What is the world's largest peninsula?
Answer: The Arabian Peninsula
U.S. Geography
71. What is the only U.S. state made entirely of islands?
Answer: Hawaii
72. Which U.S. state borders only one other state?
Answer: Maine
73. Which U.S. city is known as the "Mile High City"?
Answer: Denver
74. What is the largest U.S. national park?
Answer: Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
75. What is the smallest U.S. state by area?
Answer: Rhode Island
76. Which U.S. state contains the Grand Canyon?
Answer: Arizona
77. Which U.S. state is known as the "Land of 10,000 Lakes"?
Answer: Minnesota
78. Which U.S. state is home to Mount Rushmore?
Answer: South Dakota
79. Which U.S. state has the most active volcanoes?
Answer: Alaska
80. Which U.S. state has the longest coastline?
Answer: Alaska
Islands and Borders
81. Which country shares the longest border with the United States?
Answer: Canada
82. Which country has the most islands in the world?
Answer: Sweden
83. What is the largest island in the Caribbean?
Answer: Cuba
84. Which island nation is home to the most active geysers?
Answer: Iceland
85. Which country is made up of more than 17,000 islands?
Answer: Indonesia
86. Which country has the most people living on islands?
Answer: Indonesia
87. Which country contains the ancient city of Troy?
Answer: Turkey
88. Which country is home to the city of Dubrovnik?
Answer: Croatia
89. Which country has the city of Petra?
Answer: Jordan
90. Which country is nicknamed the Land of the Rising Sun?
Answer: Japan
Miscellaneous Geography Facts
91. Which European city is known as the "City of Canals"?
Answer: Venice
92. What is the southernmost capital city in the world?
Answer: Wellington
93. Which country has the most time zones?
Answer: France
94. Which country has the most pyramids in the world?
Answer: Sudan
95. Which continent is the driest inhabited continent?
Answer: Australia
96. Which country is often called the "Roof of the World"?
Answer: Tibet
97. Which country is known for tulips and windmills?
The Netherlands
98. What is the largest country in South America by area?
Answer: Brazil
99. Which city is the only one in the world located on two different continents?
Answer: Istanbul
100. Which country has the most natural lakes?
Answer: Canada