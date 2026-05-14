The Best Geography Quiz Questions to See How Much You Really Know

Our planet is vast and full of mysteries, but over the centuries, humans have done our best to map, name, and categorize every inch of it. Learning about geography can be a great way to develop a deeper understanding of other parts of the Earth we share, and it just might also inspire you to venture out and explore parts of the world you haven't seen yet.

Test your knowledge of some of the Earth's capital cities, record-breaking natural wonders, and iconic capital cities with these trivia quiz questions, which are perfect for whether you're putting together a trivia night, designing a quiz, or simply looking to expand your knowledge.

From the world's highest waterfalls and longest rivers to popular nicknames for beloved cities and details from ancient history, you'll find a wide variety of topics here. They're sure to take you on a virtual trip around the globe that will leave you knowing a whole lot more than when you started off.

Capitals of the World

Pins on world map | Florida Chuck / Shutterstock

1. What is the capital of Australia?

Answer: Canberra

2. What is the capital of New Zealand?

Answer: Wellington

3. What is the capital of Iceland?

Answer: Reykjavík

4. What is the capital of Canada?

Answer: Ottawa

5. What is the capital of Morocco?

Answer: Rabat

6. What is the capital of Argentina?

Answer: Buenos Aires

7. What is the capital of Thailand?

Answer: Bangkok

8. What is the capital of South Korea?

Answer: Seoul

9. What is the capital of Brazil?

Answer: Brasília

10. What is the capital of Vietnam?

Answer: Hanoi

11. What is the capital of Ireland?

Answer: Dublin

12. What is the capital of Kenya?

Answer: Nairobi

13. What is the capital of Portugal?

Answer: Lisbon

14. What is the capital of Peru?

Answer: Lima

15. What is the capital of Austria?

Answer: Vienna

16. What is the capital of Chile?

Answer: Santiago

17. What is the capital of Finland?

Answer: Helsinki

18. What is the capital of Indonesia?

Answer: Jakarta

19. What is the capital of Norway?

Answer: Oslo

20. What is the northernmost capital city in the world?

Answer: Reykjavík

Countries and Continents

Vatican City viewed from above | Ronald Smijers / Shutterstock

21. What is the smallest country in the world?

Answer: Vatican City

22. What continent has the fewest countries?

Answer: South America

23. Which African nation has the largest population?

Answer: Nigeria

24. Which country is home to Machu Picchu?

Answer: Peru

25. Which country contains Transylvania?

Answer: Romania

26. What country is both in Europe and Asia?

Answer: Turkey

27. Which country is sometimes called the Land of a Thousand Lakes?

Answer: Finland

28. Which country has the shape of a boot?

Answer: Italy

29. Which Asian country was once called Siam?

Answer: Thailand

30. What is the most populated country in the world?

Answer: India

31. Which country borders both the Indian and Atlantic Oceans?

Answer: South Africa

32. Which African country used to be called Abyssinia?

Answer: Ethiopia

33. What country is closest to Antarctica?

Answer: Chile

34. Which two countries have the most neighboring countries



Answer: Russia and China

35. Which country is called the birthplace of the tango?

Answer: Argentina

36. Which country is entirely surrounded by South Africa?

Answer: Lesotho

37. Which country has the most official languages?

Answer: Bolivia

38. Which country contains the city of Casablanca?

Answer: Morocco

39. Which country is known to be home to the ancient city of Timbuktu?

Answer: Mali

40. Which country contains the world's tallest building?

Answer: The United Arab Emirates

Mountains, Rivers, and Lakes

Danube River, Budapest | givaga / Shutterstock

41. What river cuts through Egypt?

Answer: The Nile

42. Which country is Mount Kilimanjaro located in?

Answer: Tanzania

43. What is the deepest lake in the world?

Answer: Lake Baikal

44. What mountain range separates Europe from Asia?

Answer: The Ural Mountains

45. What river flows through Baghdad?

Answer: The Tigris

46. What is the world's biggest rainforest?

Answer: The Amazon

47. What is the tallest mountain in North America?

Answer: Denali

48. What is the longest river in South America?

Answer: The Amazon River

49. Which river forms part of the border between the U.S. and Mexico?

Answer: The Rio Grande

50. Which Great Lake is the largest by surface area?

Answer: Lake Superior

51. What is the world's highest waterfall?

Answer: Angel Falls, Venezuela

52. Which two continents does the Equator pass through most extensively?

Answer: South America and Africa

53. What is the largest island in the Mediterranean Sea?

Answer: Sicily

54. Which body of water is the saltiest in the world?

Answer: The Dead Sea

55. What is the longest mountain range in the world?

Answer: The Andes

56. What river runs through Paris?

Answer: The Seine

57. What river runs through Rome?

Answer: The Tiber River

58. What is the world's largest bay?

Answer: The Bay of Bengal

59. What European river passes through the most countries?

Answer: The Danube

60. What is Europe's longest river?

Answer: The Volga

Deserts, Oceans, and Natural Wonders

Sahara desert dunes | Bouhayek / Shutterstock

61. What is the largest desert on Earth?

Answer: Antarctica

62. What sea separates Europe and Africa?

Answer: The Mediterranean Sea

63. What ocean is the largest?

Answer: The Pacific Ocean

64. Which desert covers much of northern Africa?

Answer: The Sahara Desert

65. What is the driest non-polar desert on Earth?

Answer: The Atacama Desert

66. Which ocean lies between Africa and Australia?

Answer: The Indian Ocean

67. What is the world's largest coral reef system?

Answer: The Great Barrier Reef

68. Which country is famous for fjords?

Answer: Norway

69. Which country has the most active volcanoes?

Answer: Indonesia

70. What is the world's largest peninsula?

Answer: The Arabian Peninsula

U.S. Geography

Map of the United States | Neuiiza / Shutterstock

71. What is the only U.S. state made entirely of islands?

Answer: Hawaii

72. Which U.S. state borders only one other state?

Answer: Maine

73. Which U.S. city is known as the "Mile High City"?

Answer: Denver

74. What is the largest U.S. national park?

Answer: Wrangell-St. Elias National Park

75. What is the smallest U.S. state by area?

Answer: Rhode Island

76. Which U.S. state contains the Grand Canyon?

Answer: Arizona

77. Which U.S. state is known as the "Land of 10,000 Lakes"?

Answer: Minnesota

78. Which U.S. state is home to Mount Rushmore?

Answer: South Dakota

79. Which U.S. state has the most active volcanoes?

Answer: Alaska

80. Which U.S. state has the longest coastline?

Answer: Alaska

Islands and Borders

Islands off the coast of Sweden | valkird / Shutterstock

81. Which country shares the longest border with the United States?

Answer: Canada

82. Which country has the most islands in the world?

Answer: Sweden

83. What is the largest island in the Caribbean?

Answer: Cuba

84. Which island nation is home to the most active geysers?

Answer: Iceland

85. Which country is made up of more than 17,000 islands?

Answer: Indonesia

86. Which country has the most people living on islands?

Answer: Indonesia

87. Which country contains the ancient city of Troy?

Answer: Turkey

88. Which country is home to the city of Dubrovnik?

Answer: Croatia

89. Which country has the city of Petra?

Answer: Jordan

90. Which country is nicknamed the Land of the Rising Sun?

Answer: Japan

Miscellaneous Geography Facts

Canals in Venice Italy | givaga / Shutterstock

91. Which European city is known as the "City of Canals"?

Answer: Venice

92. What is the southernmost capital city in the world?

Answer: Wellington

93. Which country has the most time zones?

Answer: France

94. Which country has the most pyramids in the world?

Answer: Sudan

95. Which continent is the driest inhabited continent?

Answer: Australia

96. Which country is often called the "Roof of the World"?

Answer: Tibet

97. Which country is known for tulips and windmills?

The Netherlands

98. What is the largest country in South America by area?

Answer: Brazil

99. Which city is the only one in the world located on two different continents?

Answer: Istanbul

100. Which country has the most natural lakes?

Answer: Canada

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