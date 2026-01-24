6 Canyons in America You Might Not Have Heard of (But Should Visit)

When people say “canyon trip,” most of us immediately picture the Grand Canyon. While that’s certainly an iconic sight (I mean, it’s literally in the name), the U.S. secretly has a ton of incredible canyons hidden across the states.

So, if you want a similar awe-stricken feeling to what one might get when faced with the Grand Canyon, just without 400 people vying for the same photo as you, one of these might float your boat.

Buckskin Gulch (Utah/Arizona)

Slot Canyon | Brian van der Brug/GettyImages

If you’ve ever wanted to feel like a tiny little speck inside a sandstone hallway, Buckskin Gulch is your moment. It’s one of the longest (and deepest) slot canyons around, with narrow passages that twist for miles and walls that shoot up hundreds of feet. The colors are the whole warm-toned Pinterest palette (reds, oranges, pinks), and the vibes are incredible.

Good to know: Slot canyons can be a dangerous combo! Check conditions before you go.

Paria River Canyon (Southern Utah/Northern Arizona)

Paria River Canyon is like the artsy, quiet cousin of the famous Utah/Arizona canyon scene. Complete with bands of pink, copper, and gold in the sandstone, plus long stretches that feel genuinely remote. It’s the broader wilderness area that includes Buckskin Gulch, and it’s also where “The Wave” lives (yes, that one), but you don’t need to chase the permit lottery to have an incredible day here.

Good to know: This whole area is a choose-your-own-adventure zone, with day hikes, backpacking, and canyoneering!

Santa Elena Canyon (Big Bend National Park, Texas)

Santa Elena is dramatic in a way that sneaks up on you. One minute you’re in the desert, the next you’re standing at the mouth of a canyon with limestone walls rising around 1,500 feet above the Rio Grande. The best way to experience it is on the water (canoe/raft if conditions allow), but even hiking in delivers a stunning surprise.

Good to know: Fall through spring is generally the sweet spot for weather here.

Hells Canyon (Idaho/Oregon/Washington)

This is the one that always causes a double-take: Hells Canyon is deeper than the Grand Canyon. It’s also remote enough that it doesn’t get talked about nearly as much, which is honestly part of the appeal. The Snake River cuts straight through rugged, wild terrain, and the whole place feels remote in the best way possible.

Good to know: Access can be tricky, so many people experience it via river trips.

Black Canyon of the Gunnison (Colorado)

Colorado, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, part of National Wilderness Preservation | UniversalImagesGroup/GettyImages

Black Canyon is the jump-scare of American landscapes. You’ll be driving through normal-looking terrain and then suddenly: a steep, narrow chasm plunging down with dark rock walls that don’t get much sunlight. Hence the name!

Good to know: South Rim is easier for first-timers; North Rim is quieter and more rugged.

Letchworth State Park Canyon (New York)

Yes, New York! Letchworth is often called the “Grand Canyon of the East,” and it earns it: a deep gorge carved by the Genesee River, plus multiple gorgeous waterfalls. It’s the kind of place where you plan a “quick walk” and then accidentally spend the entire day hopping between overlooks.

Good to know: The fall season here is stunning (but busier, so beware).

