The 10 Best Cities in the World for 2026, Ranked

The word "best" is subjective, yet in moments of collective appreciation, people can agree on how special something is, like a book, a park, or a city.

One person may favor a city for its green space, tree-lined streets, and flowers blooming around bus stops, while another, with little interest in nature, might see these same features as unimportant.

Similarly, some travelers are fascinated by cities with many historical landmarks, hoping to uncover the stories of the past. Others, opposed to waiting in long lines, cross those destinations off their bucket lists for the same reason.

Some are easier to please, content with a sunny day, a cup of coffee, and a view! If you've ever been so captivated by a place that it becomes a feeling, you know what we're talking about.

While personal preferences ultimately write unique definitions of the "best" cities in the world, Oxford Economics outlined a few general categories to create a list.

DOWNTOWN DATA

London Cityscape with the Gherkin Building | CHUNYIP WONG/GettyImages

The best cities in the world, though different in their own right, share one major quality: they offer locals and visitors a positive experience, whether living there or spending a week immersed in the culture before heading to the next destination.

These metropolises score highly in economics, human capital, quality of life, environment, and governance. Some cities received better scores in governance, others in economics, but the overall ranking combines all five categories.

For example, Copenhagen ranks number one for governance but doesn't make it into the top 10 for quality of life. Canberra leads in quality of life but isn’t included on the list of cities with the strongest economies.

So which cities made the top 10 overall?

THE BEST CITIES IN THE WORLD

Statue of Liberty and New York City Skyline with Manhattan Financial District, World Trade Center, | OlegAlbinsky/GettyImages

At number one is New York City, a choice many residents would shout from the rooftops. The Big Apple showcases historic landmarks, legendary sports teams, fashion-forward style, a stunning skyline, picturesque parks, bridges, museums, and more. Its much-welcomed diversity and seemingly endless career opportunities are hard to beat. And don’t even get us started on the bagels, pizza, and sandwiches, or really anything “New York style” for that matter. Travelers flock to the Statue of Liberty, the MET, Times Square, and Central Park, only to fall in love with the city's undeniable charm found on every street corner.

Second place goes to London, renowned for its royal history, timeless landmarks, beautiful parks, double-decker buses, afternoon tea traditions, and its influence on music and pop culture. Home to some of the world’s most popular museums, vibrant neighborhoods, and a tidy transit system, London captivates visitors from around the world, inviting them to see Big Ben, ride the London Eye, and explore the city's historic castles and bridges.

Third is Paris, the City of Love, admired for its romantic atmosphere and famous attractions: the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, Notre Dame Cathedral, cafes serving the world’s best croissants and baguettes, effortless style, and a history written by revolution. Many only dream of walking along the Seine, popping in and out of shops on the Champs-Élysées, and biting into a perfect Parisian pastry.

Rounding out the top 10 are Seattle, San Francisco, Dublin, Boston, San Jose, Tokyo, and Zurich.

WHICH 'BEST' CITY WOULD YOU LIVE IN?

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Which &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;best&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; city would you live in? &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;New York City&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;London &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Paris&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Seattle&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;San Francisco&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Dublin&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Boston&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;San Jose&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Tokyo&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Zurich&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

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