The Best and Worst U.S. Cities for Seniors Looking to Start Over

There are some specific milestones in life when many people start over, like moving away for college or starting a new job.

But it’s never too late to start over, especially for seniors who want to retire and live somewhere else or who would like to experience a change of scenery without worrying about the family obligations that their younger selves had to take into account.

But where are the best cities to start over in if you're a senior? FinanceBuzz decided to look into that question, taking into account factors such as housing, areas with senior populations, lifestyle considerations, and even employment opportunities for seniors who may still want to work to rank the best and worst cities for seniors to move to. Whatever the reasons for starting over, seniors who want something new again may fare better in some cities than others.

The Best Cities For Seniors Looking to Start Over

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1. Cleveland, Ohio

2. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

3. Buffalo, New York

4. St. Louis, Missouri

5. Hartford, Connecticut

6. Albuquerque, New Mexico

7. Toledo, Ohio

8. Little Rock, Arkansas

9. Tulsa, Oklahoma

10. Cincinnati, Ohio

It turns out that the Great Lakes region is a great place for seniors to start over. Cleveland topped the list for seniors thanks to its affordable housing and large senior population, while Buffalo also made the list for similar reasons. Another Rust Belt city—Pittsburgh—ranked second-best due to its abundance of job opportunities for seniors. Toledo also made the top 10 due to its affordability.

Other cities in the top 10 proved the Midwest is best, with St. Louis and Cincinnati making appearances. Both cities earned high marks for their social scenes, which give seniors the chance to be out and about and to enjoy their new cities.

Southern towns like Little Rock and Tulsa also made the list, with affordability topping the benefits of moving there as a senior. Surprisingly, though Florida is a popular destination for many seniors, Tampa was the only city in the Sunshine State to make it into the top 20 in FinanceBuzz's study.

The Worst Cities For a Fresh Start For Seniors

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1. San Jose, California

2. Los Angeles, California

3. New York, New York

4. Austin, Texas

5. Riverside, California

6. Colorado Springs, Colorado

7. Raleigh, North Carolina

8. Denver, Colorado

9. Houston, Texas

10. Salt Lake City, Utah

Seniors may want to think twice before going west if they want to start over. California, for example, has three cities in FinanceBuzz’s list of the top 10 worst places for seniors to relocate to, largely due to the cost of living. On the East Coast, the high cost of living was a big factor in landing New York City in third place on the list.

Other cities out west, like Colorado Springs, Denver, and Salt Lake City, are more popular with younger residents and have higher costs of living that may turn off some seniors.

Meanwhile, everything is bigger in Texas—for younger residents, that is. Cities like Austin and Houston got dinged in the study because of their large populations under the age of 65, which may not be as inviting for seniors who want a fresh start.

Another state that didn't fare well was North Carolina. Raleigh made the top 10 for worst cities for seniors to start over in due to low scores for the city's social scene. Charlotte also made an appearance, coming in as the 14th worst city for seniors to relocate to.

While it didn't make the top 20 for worst places overall for seniors to start over, Greensboro, North Carolina had the lowest median income for seniors in the survey. Seniors in that city make a median income of $46,737, which is less than half of what seniors make in the highest median income city of Honolulu.

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