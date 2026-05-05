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The Best and Worst States For Working Moms, Mapped

A new data analysis weighed childcare costs, employment opportunities, and other factors to determine which states are best for moms on the job.
ByEden Gordon|
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Mom with baby working at table
Mom with baby working at table | PeopleImages / Shutterstock

It is certainly possible to be a mom and to have a thriving career. It’s just much easier in some places (and for some people) than others. 

The number of employed mothers with children under 18 in the United States has increased dramatically in the past century and a half, growing by over 800% and increasing from an estimated 7.5% to 67% between 1864 and 2014. In 1967, 49% of mothers stayed at home, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and this shrank to 23% in 1999. Numbers began to rise a bit after that. But according to data from the U.S. Census, as of 2025, 74% of women with kids under 18 were part of the workforce. 

Being a working mother can pose many challenges. Numerous studies have found that in heterosexual marriages, working women still do significantly more housework and childcare overall than their male counterparts. Additionally, women still face inequality when it comes to equal compensation in the workplace, earning an average of 82% of what men make per hour overall.

Other factors, such as the availability and affordability of childcare, healthcare, and parental leave policies, can all play into working mothers’ quality of life. A 2026 analysis from WalletHub used 17 key metrics to rank all 50 U.S. states in terms of how well they support working mothers and their families. See the findings below:

Map displaying the best states for working moms
Map displaying the best states for working moms | WalletHub

Overall Rank

State

Total Score

Child Care Rank

Professional Opportunities Rank

Work-Life Balance Rank

1

Connecticut

70.28

1

2

8

2

Massachusetts

69.25

2

6

1

3

Rhode Island

63.69

5

14

3

4

New Jersey

59.26

10

5

7

5

Vermont

58.34

6

9

9

6

Maine

57.49

3

20

13

7

Minnesota

56.42

7

4

16

8

District of Columbia

56.27

16

10

6

9

New York

53.37

12

33

12

10

North Dakota

53.24

11

12

20

11

Maryland

52.97

15

1

44

12

Illinois

52.71

9

8

24

13

Indiana

51.68

4

27

28

14

Wisconsin

50.28

21

25

10

15

Washington

50.25

35

29

2

16

New Hampshire

50.02

8

22

34

17

Tennessee

48.30

13

7

49

18

Delaware

47.81

14

17

41

19

Wyoming

47.65

19

37

18

20

South Dakota

47.48

20

19

25

21

Pennsylvania

47.47

18

13

33

22

Oregon

46.79

44

23

4

23

Nebraska

46.71

22

15

26

24

Utah

46.54

24

41

11

25

Kansas

46.35

23

24

19

26

Iowa

46.12

30

3

21

27

Ohio

44.85

26

16

22

28

Virginia

44.79

17

30

42

29

Colorado

44.42

25

18

27

30

California

43.83

43

40

5

31

Hawaii

43.59

27

45

15

32

Montana

42.94

33

35

14

33

Alaska

39.19

34

39

23

34

Kentucky

38.77

28

44

38

35

Arkansas

38.60

37

32

31

36

Michigan

38.29

39

28

30

37

North Carolina

38.12

42

21

36

38

Georgia

38.00

31

11

51

39

Oklahoma

37.86

29

47

39

40

Missouri

37.29

38

34

37

41

Florida

36.61

36

26

47

42

Idaho

36.10

46

48

17

43

Texas

35.86

32

38

48

44

West Virginia

35.62

40

43

35

45

South Carolina

32.71

45

42

45

46

Arizona

32.08

49

36

29

47

Nevada

30.40

48

31

46

48

Mississippi

29.84

41

51

50

49

New Mexico

27.47

51

46

32

50

Alabama

27.39

47

49

43

51

Louisiana

26.39

50

50

40

How the Findings Were Calculated

Woman carries a baby in front of her on a sling
Woman carries a baby in front of her on a sling | bigshot01 / Shutterstock

To analyze the data, WalletHub focused on three areas: child care, professional opportunities, and work-life balance. In terms of childcare, they measured day-care quality, child-care costs, pediatricians per capita, school-system quantity, availability of nationally accredited childcare centers, and number of childcare workers per child. 

In the professional opportunities category, they considered the gender pay gap, the ratio of female executives to male executives, women’s median salaries, the percentage of working women who also have economic security, the number of families in poverty, and the female unemployment rate. They also calculated gender representation gaps across economic sectors and data from the site’s analysis of the best states for working from home.

Finally, the work-life balance category took parental leave, work-week length, and average commute time into account. The analysis utilized data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and other research hubs. 

The Best and Worst States For Working Mothers

Zoomed-in partial map of Connecticut
Zoomed-in partial map of Connecticut | Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock

The study identified Connecticut as the best state in the U.S. for working moms thanks to a small gender pay gap, low unemployment rate, and high-quality childcare. Massachusetts and Rhode Island followed closely behind.

Overall, the study found that blue states were more hospitable to working mothers. Louisiana, Alabama, and New Mexico ranked lowest, scoring particularly low in the childcare and professional opportunities sectors. 

“The U.S. still has a lot of work to do when it comes to improving conditions for working moms, given the wage gap and the lack of representation women have in certain leadership positions. However, some states are significantly better than others,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo wrote on the site. “The best states for working moms provide equitable pay for women and a strong potential for career advancement, along with robust parental leave policies and high-quality child care, health care, and schools.”

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