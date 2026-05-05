The Best and Worst States For Working Moms, Mapped

It is certainly possible to be a mom and to have a thriving career. It’s just much easier in some places (and for some people) than others.
The number of employed mothers with children under 18 in the United States has increased dramatically in the past century and a half, growing by over 800% and increasing from an estimated 7.5% to 67% between 1864 and 2014. In 1967, 49% of mothers stayed at home, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and this shrank to 23% in 1999. Numbers began to rise a bit after that. But according to data from the U.S. Census, as of 2025, 74% of women with kids under 18 were part of the workforce.
Being a working mother can pose many challenges. Numerous studies have found that in heterosexual marriages, working women still do significantly more housework and childcare overall than their male counterparts. Additionally, women still face inequality when it comes to equal compensation in the workplace, earning an average of 82% of what men make per hour overall.
Other factors, such as the availability and affordability of childcare, healthcare, and parental leave policies, can all play into working mothers’ quality of life. A 2026 analysis from WalletHub used 17 key metrics to rank all 50 U.S. states in terms of how well they support working mothers and their families. See the findings below:
Overall Rank
State
Total Score
Child Care Rank
Professional Opportunities Rank
Work-Life Balance Rank
1
Connecticut
70.28
1
2
8
2
Massachusetts
69.25
2
6
1
3
Rhode Island
63.69
5
14
3
4
New Jersey
59.26
10
5
7
5
Vermont
58.34
6
9
9
6
Maine
57.49
3
20
13
7
Minnesota
56.42
7
4
16
8
District of Columbia
56.27
16
10
6
9
New York
53.37
12
33
12
10
North Dakota
53.24
11
12
20
11
Maryland
52.97
15
1
44
12
Illinois
52.71
9
8
24
13
Indiana
51.68
4
27
28
14
Wisconsin
50.28
21
25
10
15
Washington
50.25
35
29
2
16
New Hampshire
50.02
8
22
34
17
Tennessee
48.30
13
7
49
18
Delaware
47.81
14
17
41
19
Wyoming
47.65
19
37
18
20
South Dakota
47.48
20
19
25
21
Pennsylvania
47.47
18
13
33
22
Oregon
46.79
44
23
4
23
Nebraska
46.71
22
15
26
24
Utah
46.54
24
41
11
25
Kansas
46.35
23
24
19
26
Iowa
46.12
30
3
21
27
Ohio
44.85
26
16
22
28
Virginia
44.79
17
30
42
29
Colorado
44.42
25
18
27
30
California
43.83
43
40
5
31
Hawaii
43.59
27
45
15
32
Montana
42.94
33
35
14
33
Alaska
39.19
34
39
23
34
Kentucky
38.77
28
44
38
35
Arkansas
38.60
37
32
31
36
Michigan
38.29
39
28
30
37
North Carolina
38.12
42
21
36
38
Georgia
38.00
31
11
51
39
Oklahoma
37.86
29
47
39
40
Missouri
37.29
38
34
37
41
Florida
36.61
36
26
47
42
Idaho
36.10
46
48
17
43
Texas
35.86
32
38
48
44
West Virginia
35.62
40
43
35
45
South Carolina
32.71
45
42
45
46
Arizona
32.08
49
36
29
47
Nevada
30.40
48
31
46
48
Mississippi
29.84
41
51
50
49
New Mexico
27.47
51
46
32
50
Alabama
27.39
47
49
43
51
Louisiana
26.39
50
50
40
How the Findings Were Calculated
To analyze the data, WalletHub focused on three areas: child care, professional opportunities, and work-life balance. In terms of childcare, they measured day-care quality, child-care costs, pediatricians per capita, school-system quantity, availability of nationally accredited childcare centers, and number of childcare workers per child.
In the professional opportunities category, they considered the gender pay gap, the ratio of female executives to male executives, women’s median salaries, the percentage of working women who also have economic security, the number of families in poverty, and the female unemployment rate. They also calculated gender representation gaps across economic sectors and data from the site’s analysis of the best states for working from home.
Finally, the work-life balance category took parental leave, work-week length, and average commute time into account. The analysis utilized data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and other research hubs.
The Best and Worst States For Working Mothers
The study identified Connecticut as the best state in the U.S. for working moms thanks to a small gender pay gap, low unemployment rate, and high-quality childcare. Massachusetts and Rhode Island followed closely behind.
Overall, the study found that blue states were more hospitable to working mothers. Louisiana, Alabama, and New Mexico ranked lowest, scoring particularly low in the childcare and professional opportunities sectors.
“The U.S. still has a lot of work to do when it comes to improving conditions for working moms, given the wage gap and the lack of representation women have in certain leadership positions. However, some states are significantly better than others,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo wrote on the site. “The best states for working moms provide equitable pay for women and a strong potential for career advancement, along with robust parental leave policies and high-quality child care, health care, and schools.”