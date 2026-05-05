The Best and Worst States For Working Moms, Mapped

It is certainly possible to be a mom and to have a thriving career. It’s just much easier in some places (and for some people) than others.

The number of employed mothers with children under 18 in the United States has increased dramatically in the past century and a half, growing by over 800% and increasing from an estimated 7.5% to 67% between 1864 and 2014. In 1967, 49% of mothers stayed at home, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and this shrank to 23% in 1999. Numbers began to rise a bit after that. But according to data from the U.S. Census, as of 2025, 74% of women with kids under 18 were part of the workforce.

Being a working mother can pose many challenges. Numerous studies have found that in heterosexual marriages, working women still do significantly more housework and childcare overall than their male counterparts. Additionally, women still face inequality when it comes to equal compensation in the workplace, earning an average of 82% of what men make per hour overall.

Other factors, such as the availability and affordability of childcare, healthcare, and parental leave policies, can all play into working mothers’ quality of life. A 2026 analysis from WalletHub used 17 key metrics to rank all 50 U.S. states in terms of how well they support working mothers and their families. See the findings below:

Map displaying the best states for working moms | WalletHub

Overall Rank State Total Score Child Care Rank Professional Opportunities Rank Work-Life Balance Rank 1 Connecticut 70.28 1 2 8 2 Massachusetts 69.25 2 6 1 3 Rhode Island 63.69 5 14 3 4 New Jersey 59.26 10 5 7 5 Vermont 58.34 6 9 9 6 Maine 57.49 3 20 13 7 Minnesota 56.42 7 4 16 8 District of Columbia 56.27 16 10 6 9 New York 53.37 12 33 12 10 North Dakota 53.24 11 12 20 11 Maryland 52.97 15 1 44 12 Illinois 52.71 9 8 24 13 Indiana 51.68 4 27 28 14 Wisconsin 50.28 21 25 10 15 Washington 50.25 35 29 2 16 New Hampshire 50.02 8 22 34 17 Tennessee 48.30 13 7 49 18 Delaware 47.81 14 17 41 19 Wyoming 47.65 19 37 18 20 South Dakota 47.48 20 19 25 21 Pennsylvania 47.47 18 13 33 22 Oregon 46.79 44 23 4 23 Nebraska 46.71



22 15 26 24 Utah 46.54 24 41 11 25 Kansas 46.35 23 24 19 26 Iowa 46.12 30 3 21 27 Ohio 44.85 26 16 22 28 Virginia 44.79 17 30 42 29 Colorado 44.42 25 18 27 30 California 43.83 43 40 5 31 Hawaii 43.59 27 45 15 32 Montana 42.94 33 35 14 33 Alaska 39.19 34 39 23 34 Kentucky 38.77 28 44 38 35 Arkansas 38.60 37 32 31 36 Michigan 38.29 39 28 30 37 North Carolina 38.12 42 21 36 38 Georgia 38.00 31 11 51 39 Oklahoma 37.86 29 47 39 40 Missouri 37.29 38 34 37 41 Florida 36.61 36 26 47 42 Idaho 36.10 46 48 17 43 Texas 35.86 32 38 48 44 West Virginia 35.62 40 43 35 45 South Carolina 32.71 45 42 45 46 Arizona 32.08 49 36 29 47 Nevada 30.40 48 31 46 48 Mississippi 29.84 41 51 50 49 New Mexico 27.47 51 46 32 50 Alabama 27.39 47 49 43 51 Louisiana 26.39 50 50 40

How the Findings Were Calculated

Woman carries a baby in front of her on a sling | bigshot01 / Shutterstock

To analyze the data, WalletHub focused on three areas: child care, professional opportunities, and work-life balance. In terms of childcare, they measured day-care quality, child-care costs, pediatricians per capita, school-system quantity, availability of nationally accredited childcare centers, and number of childcare workers per child.

In the professional opportunities category, they considered the gender pay gap, the ratio of female executives to male executives, women’s median salaries, the percentage of working women who also have economic security, the number of families in poverty, and the female unemployment rate. They also calculated gender representation gaps across economic sectors and data from the site’s analysis of the best states for working from home.

Finally, the work-life balance category took parental leave, work-week length, and average commute time into account. The analysis utilized data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and other research hubs.

The Best and Worst States For Working Mothers

Zoomed-in partial map of Connecticut | Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock

The study identified Connecticut as the best state in the U.S. for working moms thanks to a small gender pay gap, low unemployment rate, and high-quality childcare. Massachusetts and Rhode Island followed closely behind.

Overall, the study found that blue states were more hospitable to working mothers. Louisiana, Alabama, and New Mexico ranked lowest, scoring particularly low in the childcare and professional opportunities sectors.

“The U.S. still has a lot of work to do when it comes to improving conditions for working moms, given the wage gap and the lack of representation women have in certain leadership positions. However, some states are significantly better than others,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo wrote on the site. “The best states for working moms provide equitable pay for women and a strong potential for career advancement, along with robust parental leave policies and high-quality child care, health care, and schools.”

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