Veterans can face unique challenges, yet the U.S. offers plenty of resources and benefits for those who have served the nation. Yet not every location in America offers these opportunities equally.

A 2026 WalletHub study crunched the data across the 100 largest U.S. cities to determine which places offer the best resources, opportunities, and healthcare access for veterans. They measured 19 factors, including the number of available jobs that align with military skill sets, access to VA health facilities, and more.

The unemployment rate for veterans is 3.6%, yet roughly 32,000 veterans are still experiencing homelessness, and seven out of 100 veterans experience PTSD, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Additionally, data from the Wounded Warrior Project found that at least 75% of veterans serving in post-9/11 wars were dealing with some form of mental or physical health complication. All this means that choosing a supportive place to live can be especially important for veterans and their families.

The best cities for veterans

The best places for veterans to live in the U.S., mapped | WalletHub

Austin, Texas came in first as the best city for veterans in the U.S. The city boasted the best array of colleges for veterans, as well as the seventh-best job-growth rate in the U.S. and the ninth-highest annual median income for this demographic. It also offered plenty of opportunities for veterans to connect and enjoy life: it had the fourth-smallest projected decrease in veterans between 2024 and 2053, and some of the highest concentrations of restaurants and arts and entertainment venues offering military discounts in the country.

Madison, Wisconsin came in second, largely because of the economic growth opportunities available to veterans there. Madison-based veterans’ median income increases 8% each year, the sixth-largest average annual increase anywhere in the country. Homelessness among veterans is also low there, with just two homeless veterans for every 1,000 veteran residents.

Up next was Scottsdale, Arizona, where veterans have a median income of $68,000 annually, the sixth-highest in the nation. The city also has the third-fewest homeless veterans and ranks highly among the best places to retire and to raise a family, among other factors.

See the full top 10 below:

Overall Rank City Total Score Employment Rank Economy Rank Quality of Life Rank Health Rank 1 Austin, Texas 66.89 44 11 5 25 2 Madison, Wisconsin 65.36 8 4 15 51 3 Scottsdale, Arizona 65.25 55 12 3 40 4 Plano, Texas 64.92

28 29 10 25 5 Fort Worth, Texas 64.82 6 5 38 25 6 Virginia Beach, Virginia 64.14 35 2 11 92 7 Gilbert, Arizona 63.17 48 1 27 40 8 Raleigh, North Carolina 62.84 33 3 18 80 9 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 62.62 14 31 19 24 10 Irvine, California 62.45 16 47 30 3

The cities offering veterans the best job opportunities, income growth, and more

Austin Texas skyline over river | StructuredVision / Envato

Fremont, California ranked first in terms of the highest percentage of military skill-related jobs, followed by Madison, Wisconsin; Durham, North Carolina; Boston, Massachusetts; and San Jose, California.

Meanwhile, Lincoln, Nebraska had the lowest percentage of unemployed veterans, followed by Chesapeake, Virginia; St. Petersburg, Florida; Irving, Texas; and Fremont, California.

When it came to veterans’ income growth, Miami, Florida came in first, followed by Garland, Texas; San Bernardino, California; Gilbert, Arizona, and Boston, Massachusetts. Gilbert, Arizona also had the lowest percentage of veterans in poverty, followed by Virginia Beach, Virginia; Chula Vista, California; Fremont, California; and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Virginia Beach, Virginia had the lowest percentage of homeless veterans per veteran population. Also among the five lowest were Raleigh, North Carolina; Colorado Springs, Colorado, Buffalo, New York; and Jacksonville, Florida.

Additionally, Virginia Beach, Virginia; Chesapeake, Virginia; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Norfolk, Virginia were tied for the highest population of veterans in the country, followed by Anchorage, Alaska.

At the bottom end of the rankings was Detroit, Michigan, which ranked poorly due to a high unemployment rank and low quality of life scores. Newark, New Jersey ranked second-lowest, followed by Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Memphis, Tennessee; and Toledo, Ohio.