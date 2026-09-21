The Cost of Living in Each State for 2026, Mapped

How much does it cost to live in the United States? It depends on the state you live in.

The cost of living can vary from state to state, with a variety of factors affecting your overall expenses. These include the cost of housing, groceries, utilities, transportation, and other items that impact your state's cost of living score. Your income can also be affected, with some states paying higher annual wages to balance out steeper expenses to live in that area.

But just how bad or good is the cost of living in your state? With the United States' cost of living set at a benchmark of 100—or 100%—here are the states with the highest and lowest costs of living.

Map: America's Cost of Living | Visual Capitalist

Hawaii Leads All States

Hawaii is the state with the highest cost of living, coming in at a mark of 184.8 on the cost of living index. That means Hawaiians are paying 84.8% more for goods than the average American. The state is at a disadvantage because it's a series of islands not connected to the mainland, meaning goods cost more due to transportation expenses. High income and estate taxes also add to local costs.

Hawaii leads all states when it comes to expenses related specifically to groceries, housing, utilities, and transportation. In fact, the state's cost of living index for housing alone is 302.4, well above the national benchmark of 100.

Chinatown market area in Honolulu, Hawaii. | Pgiam/GettyImages

Second-place Massachusetts has a cost of living index of 147.8, or 47.8% higher than the cost for all Americans. Healthcare is the biggest factor for the Bay State, which ranks highest in the nation for medical costs with a healthcare index of 131.8 (31.8% above average). Expensive housing is also an issue, with the state coming in second place in that category behind Hawaii.

Third-place California has a cost of living index of 140.5, or 40.5% more than the cost for all Americans. The state comes in second place for highest transportation costs in the country, likely due to local fuel prices. California is known for high gas costs due to a heavy reliance on driving and the highest tax per gallon in the nation.

The top 10 states with the highest cost of living and their cost of living index include:

1. Hawaii: 184.8

2. Massachusetts: 147.8

3. California: 140.5

4. District of Columbia: 134.3

5. Alaska: 129.0

6. New York: 124.7

7. Maryland: 121.1

8. New Jersey: 118.8

9. Washington: 114.6

10. Maine: 114.6

Southern States Have Lowest Costs of Living

Southern states dominate the list, claiming five of the top 10 spots for the lowest cost of living in the country.

Oklahoma leads the list with a cost of living index of 83.5, meaning its expenses are just 83.5% of the U.S. average. The state has the lowest housing and transportation costs in the entire country. One place you can see this is in the Oklahoma real estate market. The median sale price for a home in Oklahoma is around $260,000, compared to the U.S. median of around $400,000, according to real estate website Redfin.

Photo of historic homes near Oklahoma State Capitol Building. | felixmizioznikov/GettyImages

Second-place Alabama has a cost of living index of 85.0, with the second-lowest cost of living for housing and healthcare. Its healthcare score of 85.6 is second only to Mississippi when it comes to affordable healthcare.

Those low healthcare costs help make Mississippi the third most affordable state in the country, with a cost of living index of 86.2. The state also has the lowest grocery prices in the United States.

The 10 states with the lowest cost of living and their cost of living index include:

1. Oklahoma: 83.5

2. Alabama: 85.0

3. Mississippi: 86.2

4. Kansas: 87.6

5. West Virginia: 87.9

6. Indiana: 88.3

7. Iowa: 88.6

8. Missouri: 88.6

9. Tennessee: 88.9

10. Arkansas: 89.1

More State-By-State Data: