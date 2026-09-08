Every State’s Favorite Classic Disney Movie, Mapped

Over the years, Disney fans have followed their favorite movies from theaters, to special "from the vault" releases, to streaming them whenever you want today.

People of all ages have a favorite Disney movie that resonates with them, bringing them back to a favorite story or childhood memory. And it's easy to have a favorite, as the studio has released plenty of beloved stories over the years, from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1937 to new releases of 2026 like the live-action Moana.

Not only do fans have a particular favorite, but so do states. Ovid used Google Trends to map out classic favorites across the country, as seen below. Do you agree with your state's top pick, or do you prefer a different classic Disney movie?

The Most Popular Classic Disney Movie in Every U.S. State | Ovid

Here are the most popular among the states.

The Lion King

The Lion King is the king of the Disney films when it comes to the state-by-state data. The 1994 film following Simba the lion ended up winning two Oscars: Best Score and Best Original Song. It also won the hearts of fans who live in nine states where it's considered the best Disney movie: Nevada, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

Fantasia

The 1940 film Fantasia is a unique combination of animation and classical music, and it famously includes Mickey Mouse dressed as a sorcerer with dancing brooms. The love for Fantasia is concentrated in Southern states, with Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Maryland picking it as their favorite movie.

The Aristrocats

No, that's not a typo. A Disney movie about cats in Paris is actually called The Aristocats, and it's the favorite classic Disney film of Oklahoma, Missouri, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky.

Bambi

The movie Bambi is a heartbreaker with the death of Bambi's mother (spoiler alert), but it's still a popular classic for five states. You’ve likely seen it many times if you live in the northern states of Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Montana, or Maine.

‘Bambi’ | Courtesy Walt Disney Studios

The Fox and the Hound

The unlikely friendship of Tod and Copper, a fox and a hound, has been a favorite for four states since it was released in 1981. You might consider it your favorite classic Disney movie if you live in Colorado, Arkansas, Tennessee, or West Virginia.

A few states stand alone, or with just one another state, when it comes to Disney classics.

Minnesota and Rhode Island, for example, are the only states that picked as their favorite, Fun and Fancy Free, a 1947 release that included Mickey and the Beanstalk. Neighbors Vermont and New Hampshire prefer Alice in Wonderland over all other Disney classics. Kansas and Iowa can't let it go when it comes to Frozen being their favorite. Wyoming and South Dakota hopefully have some extra room for 101 Dalmatians. Chicken Little has fans in Texas and Arizona.

Other states like going it alone when it comes to their favorite classics. Idaho is the only state that chose Rescuers Down Under as its favorite. Home on the Range found a home in North Dakota. Bolt bolts to the top of the favorite Disney classics list in Pennsylvania. The landlocked state of Utah picked The Little Mermaid, a story of a mermaid in the sea.

Pinocchio has a home in California, The Three Caballeros made their nest in Florida, and Dumbo is the big pick for New York. On the other end of the timeline, 2021's Encanto is New Mexico's favorite Disney movie. But wait, we’re already calling that one a classic? We don’t think that one qualifies, Ovid. Winnie the Pooh is a cuddly bear who loves honey and Delaware is the only state that loves him as its favorite movie.

Two Disney films may be the favorites in their states because of their connection to the state itself: Moana with its Pacific Island themes is Hawaii's favorite movie and Louisiana chose The Princess and the Frog. Again, we guess there are many definitions of “classic,” but there’s no doubting these states love their Disney movies.