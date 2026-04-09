How Long It’ll Take You to Save for a Home, Mapped By Each State

The most expensive thing you'll probably ever purchase in your lifetime is a home, and saving up to find the best place can be a daunting task.
How long it will take you to get that 10% down payment can depend on several factors such as your salary, how much you have to pay in taxes, and the cost of living in the area you want to live. And of course, some housing markets cost more than others.
According to a study by Visual Capitalist, American homebuyers will spend an average of 14.4 years to save up a down payment for a home, but that timeline can fluctuate drastically on a state-by-state basis. Check out how many years it takes to save for a down payment by state and see how your housing market fares.
Midwest States Are a Good Place to Start
Midwest states are more affordable than other states when it comes to buying a house, making it easier to save for a 10% down payment for a place.
Iowa leads the pack with buyers only needing 8.7 years to save up enough for a 10% down payment. One factor may be the cost of homes in the state with a median home price coming in at $247,000 in 2025, making it the second-lowest median price in the country.
And Iowa isn't the only Midwest state with affordable housing. In fact, six of the top 10 states in this study are in the middle of the country. Ohio came in second, with homebuyers needing just under 10 years to save for a down payment. North Dakota, Kansas, Illinois, and Indiana also made the top 10 in rankings.
However, in third place behind Iowa and Ohio is a very not Midwest place but rather the Lone Star State. Texans who want to buy a house in a state need 10.3 years to save up for the 10% down payment.
West Isn’t the Best
On the other hand, you might get stuck saving for a long time before you're able to afford a place in some states, especially in the West.
California tops of the list of states where it's the hardest to save for a home. Buying a house in the state means you'll need to save for 25.1 years for a down payment of 10%. Montana is second on the list with 24.4 years to save for a home in the state. And in fifth place on the most expensive list is Wyoming, at 20.3 years.
Two states on very opposite sides of the country also made the top five list for most expensive states. On the East Coast, you'll need to save for 23.1 years to purchase a home in New York while way out west in Hawaii, it will take 21 years to save for the 10% down payment.
Rank
State
Number of Years to Save for 10% Down Payment on Home
1
Iowa
8.7
2
Ohio
9.9
3
Texas
10.3
4
Maryland
10.3
5
North Dakota
10.6
6
Kansas
10.6
7
Oklahoma
10.7
8
Illinois
10.7
9
Alaska
10.9
10
Indiana
11
11
South Dakota
11.1
12
Pennsylvania
11.5
13
Alabama
11.9
14
Minnesota
11.9
15
Missouri
12
16
Michigan
12
17
Nebraska
12
18
Delaware
12.3
19
Wisconsin
12.7
20
Arkansas
12.8
21
Mississippi
12.8
22
Georgia
12.9
23
Kentucky
12.9
24
Virginia
13.1
25
New Hampshire
13.5
26
Louisiana
13.7
27
Tennessee
13.9
28
West Virginia
14.1
29
New Jersey
14.1
30
Nevada
14.2
31
Utah
14.2
32
Connecticut
14.5
33
Arizona
14.8
34
North Carolina
14.8
35
Washington
15.3
36
South Carolina
15.4
37
Idaho
16
38
Vermont
16.3
39
Florida
16.5
40
New Mexico
17.1
41
Colorado
17.8
42
Maine
18.3
43
Oregon
18.6
44
Massachussets
18.7
45
Rhode Island
18.7
46
Wyoming
20.3
47
Hawaii
21
48
New York
23.1
49
Montana
24.4
50
California
25.1
What to Do Next
It can be daunting to save money for a deposit, especially if you live in a more expensive state. But it can be manageable depending on how you take on the challenge of saving for a new home. Consider developing a budget that gives you more room to save money, pay off any debts, and try to avoid other major expenses before you buy a house.