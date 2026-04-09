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How Long It’ll Take You to Save for a Home, Mapped By Each State

A new study determines the average years by state it would take someone to save up for a 10% down payment on a home.
ByJenny Cohen|
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Homeowners holding the keys of their new house
Homeowners holding the keys of their new house | ToucanStudios/GettyImages

The most expensive thing you'll probably ever purchase in your lifetime is a home, and saving up to find the best place can be a daunting task.

How long it will take you to get that 10% down payment can depend on several factors such as your salary, how much you have to pay in taxes, and the cost of living in the area you want to live. And of course, some housing markets cost more than others.

According to a study by Visual Capitalist, American homebuyers will spend an average of 14.4 years to save up a down payment for a home, but that timeline can fluctuate drastically on a state-by-state basis. Check out how many years it takes to save for a down payment by state and see how your housing market fares.

Midwest States Are a Good Place to Start

Years to Save for a Home Map
Years to Save for a Home Map | Photo by Visual Capitalist/Voronoi

Midwest states are more affordable than other states when it comes to buying a house, making it easier to save for a 10% down payment for a place.

Iowa leads the pack with buyers only needing 8.7 years to save up enough for a 10% down payment. One factor may be the cost of homes in the state with a median home price coming in at $247,000 in 2025, making it the second-lowest median price in the country.

And Iowa isn't the only Midwest state with affordable housing. In fact, six of the top 10 states in this study are in the middle of the country. Ohio came in second, with homebuyers needing just under 10 years to save for a down payment. North Dakota, Kansas, Illinois, and Indiana also made the top 10 in rankings.

However, in third place behind Iowa and Ohio is a very not Midwest place but rather the Lone Star State. Texans who want to buy a house in a state need 10.3 years to save up for the 10% down payment.

West Isn’t the Best

On the other hand, you might get stuck saving for a long time before you're able to afford a place in some states, especially in the West.

California tops of the list of states where it's the hardest to save for a home. Buying a house in the state means you'll need to save for 25.1 years for a down payment of 10%. Montana is second on the list with 24.4 years to save for a home in the state. And in fifth place on the most expensive list is Wyoming, at 20.3 years.

Two states on very opposite sides of the country also made the top five list for most expensive states. On the East Coast, you'll need to save for 23.1 years to purchase a home in New York while way out west in Hawaii, it will take 21 years to save for the 10% down payment.

Rank

State

Number of Years to Save for 10% Down Payment on Home

1

Iowa

8.7

2

Ohio

9.9

3

Texas

10.3

4

Maryland

10.3

5

North Dakota

10.6

6

Kansas

10.6

7

Oklahoma

10.7

8

Illinois

10.7

9

Alaska

10.9

10

Indiana

11

11

South Dakota

11.1

12

Pennsylvania

11.5

13

Alabama

11.9

14

Minnesota

11.9

15

Missouri

12

16

Michigan

12

17

Nebraska

12

18

Delaware

12.3

19

Wisconsin

12.7

20

Arkansas

12.8

21

Mississippi

12.8

22

Georgia

12.9

23

Kentucky

12.9

24

Virginia

13.1

25

New Hampshire

13.5

26

Louisiana

13.7

27

Tennessee

13.9

28

West Virginia

14.1

29

New Jersey

14.1

30

Nevada

14.2

31

Utah

14.2

32

Connecticut

14.5

33

Arizona

14.8

34

North Carolina

14.8

35

Washington

15.3

36

South Carolina

15.4

37

Idaho

16

38

Vermont

16.3

39

Florida

16.5

40

New Mexico

17.1

41

Colorado

17.8

42

Maine

18.3

43

Oregon

18.6

44

Massachussets

18.7

45

Rhode Island

18.7

46

Wyoming

20.3

47

Hawaii

21

48

New York

23.1

49

Montana

24.4

50

California

25.1

What to Do Next

It can be daunting to save money for a deposit, especially if you live in a more expensive state. But it can be manageable depending on how you take on the challenge of saving for a new home. Consider developing a budget that gives you more room to save money, pay off any debts, and try to avoid other major expenses before you buy a house.

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