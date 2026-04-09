How Long It’ll Take You to Save for a Home, Mapped By Each State

The most expensive thing you'll probably ever purchase in your lifetime is a home, and saving up to find the best place can be a daunting task.

How long it will take you to get that 10% down payment can depend on several factors such as your salary, how much you have to pay in taxes, and the cost of living in the area you want to live. And of course, some housing markets cost more than others.

According to a study by Visual Capitalist, American homebuyers will spend an average of 14.4 years to save up a down payment for a home, but that timeline can fluctuate drastically on a state-by-state basis. Check out how many years it takes to save for a down payment by state and see how your housing market fares.

Midwest States Are a Good Place to Start

Years to Save for a Home Map | Photo by Visual Capitalist/Voronoi

Midwest states are more affordable than other states when it comes to buying a house, making it easier to save for a 10% down payment for a place.

Iowa leads the pack with buyers only needing 8.7 years to save up enough for a 10% down payment. One factor may be the cost of homes in the state with a median home price coming in at $247,000 in 2025, making it the second-lowest median price in the country.

And Iowa isn't the only Midwest state with affordable housing. In fact, six of the top 10 states in this study are in the middle of the country. Ohio came in second, with homebuyers needing just under 10 years to save for a down payment. North Dakota, Kansas, Illinois, and Indiana also made the top 10 in rankings.

However, in third place behind Iowa and Ohio is a very not Midwest place but rather the Lone Star State. Texans who want to buy a house in a state need 10.3 years to save up for the 10% down payment.

West Isn’t the Best

On the other hand, you might get stuck saving for a long time before you're able to afford a place in some states, especially in the West.

California tops of the list of states where it's the hardest to save for a home. Buying a house in the state means you'll need to save for 25.1 years for a down payment of 10%. Montana is second on the list with 24.4 years to save for a home in the state. And in fifth place on the most expensive list is Wyoming, at 20.3 years.

Two states on very opposite sides of the country also made the top five list for most expensive states. On the East Coast, you'll need to save for 23.1 years to purchase a home in New York while way out west in Hawaii, it will take 21 years to save for the 10% down payment.

Rank State Number of Years to Save for 10% Down Payment on Home 1 Iowa 8.7 2 Ohio 9.9 3 Texas 10.3 4 Maryland 10.3 5 North Dakota 10.6 6 Kansas 10.6 7 Oklahoma 10.7 8 Illinois 10.7 9 Alaska 10.9 10 Indiana 11 11 South Dakota 11.1 12 Pennsylvania 11.5 13 Alabama 11.9 14 Minnesota 11.9 15 Missouri 12 16 Michigan 12 17 Nebraska 12 18 Delaware 12.3 19 Wisconsin 12.7 20 Arkansas 12.8 21 Mississippi 12.8 22 Georgia 12.9 23 Kentucky 12.9 24 Virginia 13.1 25 New Hampshire 13.5 26 Louisiana 13.7 27 Tennessee 13.9 28 West Virginia 14.1 29 New Jersey 14.1 30 Nevada 14.2 31 Utah 14.2 32 Connecticut 14.5 33 Arizona 14.8 34 North Carolina 14.8 35 Washington 15.3 36 South Carolina 15.4 37 Idaho 16 38 Vermont 16.3 39 Florida 16.5 40 New Mexico 17.1 41 Colorado 17.8 42 Maine 18.3 43 Oregon 18.6 44 Massachussets 18.7 45 Rhode Island 18.7 46 Wyoming 20.3 47 Hawaii 21 48 New York 23.1 49 Montana 24.4 50 California 25.1

What to Do Next

It can be daunting to save money for a deposit, especially if you live in a more expensive state. But it can be manageable depending on how you take on the challenge of saving for a new home. Consider developing a budget that gives you more room to save money, pay off any debts, and try to avoid other major expenses before you buy a house.

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