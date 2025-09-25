Mapped: The Most Expensive (and Affordable) States for a Dinner Date

Whether you’re getting to know someone new or have already vowed to spend your lives together, dinner dates are a great way to enjoy quality time. But even a simple night out can put a strain on your wallet, depending on your state and zip code. See which residents pay the least and most for dinner dates across the country.

The lifestyle coaching service Muse examined regional prices using Numbeo, a database of crowdsourced cost-of-living information. Three expenses of a typical date—the average cost for a two-person dinner at a mid-range restaurant, one bottle of wine, and taxi transportation—were considered when calculating the results. The average price for each state is shown in the map below:

Maine and Alaska are up there. | Muse

The States Where Romance Will Cost You

Hawaii is considered a tropical paradise, and that reputation comes at a high price—especially regarding eating out. Muse found that Hawaii topped the chart, with an average date price of $145. For some perspective, the national average is about $106. One of the main culprits behind the Aloha State’s high price is transportation costs; the average taxi fare is about $4.20 per mile.

Trailing close behind is Maine. The Pine Tree State has the most expensive meal for two ($120). However, wine costs much less compared to Hawaii, at $12 a bottle.

Alaska rounds out the top three, with an average dinner date cost of $135, 27 percent above the national average. The Last Frontier ties with Hawaii when it comes to the average price of a meal for two, which is $100.

Find the complete list below:

Rank State Cost Percentage Above Average 1 Hawaii $145 +37 2 Maine $141 +33 3 Alaska $135 +27 4 New York $130 +23 5 Virginia $123 +16 =6 New Jersey $121 +14 =6 Colorado $121 +14 =6 Nevada $121 +14 9 Delaware $118 +11 10 Tennessee $116 +9

States Where a Dinner Date Won’t Break the Bank

West Virginia is the most affordable state for a dinner date; the average night out only costs about $77—27 percent below the national average. More specifically, a meal for two averages at $50, which is the lowest price in the country. Kansas ($80) and Illinois ($81) follow, respectively.

Here are the top 10 most affordable states:

Rank State Cost Percentage Below Average 1 West Virginia $77 -27 2 Kansas $80 -25 3 Illinois $81 -24 4 North Dakota $82 -23 =5 Montana $88 -17 =5 Mississippi $88 -17 7 Indiana $89 -16 8 South Carolina $90 -15 9 Arkansas $91 -14 10 Louisiana $92 -13

