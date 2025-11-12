The 10 Most Astrology-Obsessed Cities in America

To some of us, it’s just a bit of fun you might read in the newspaper on your morning commute. To others, it’s a framework around which to build your life, your relationships, and your plans for the future. And now a new study by Tarotoo.com has uncovered precisely which U.S. cities fall into the latter category here, and are the most obsessed with astrology.

The Tarotoo study’s authors combined up-to-date population data for more than three dozen of America’s largest cities with a variety of metrics to find an “astrological score” for each one—that is, a weighted figure between 0–100—with the higher the score representing a greater interest in astrology and astrological topics.

Among the many metrics the study took into consideration were local online searches for related terms such as “horoscope” and “zodiac,” as well as the total number of astrology-themed businesses in the area, local astrological events and services, and activity across various astrological apps.

These Cities Love Astrology in 2025

Cities Searches by 100k (Horoscope, Zodiac, Astrology) Astrology Events Astrology Businesses Searches by 100k (Astrology Apps) Atlanta 161k 26 166 2.3k Denver 83k 39 126 1.5k Seattle 78k 24 134 1.8k Sacramento 78k 60 104 1.2k Washington 76k 20 134 1.3k Las Vegas 100k 13 127 1.2k San Francisco 64k 11 240 1.1k Portland 61k 19 81 1.2k Los Angeles 54k 40 240 686 Austin 60k 27 80 1.1k

With all the numbers crunched, the study revealed that Atlanta, Georgia, is America’s most astrology-obsessed city, earning a first-place score of 100/100. A closer look at the figures shows that Atlanta records more astrological app searches than any other city, alongside more than 835,000 monthly searches for horoscopes and zodiac signs online—more than the entire population of the city, for an average of 161 online searches per 100 people.

Not far behind, Denver, Colorado, came in second place in the study, with an average astrology score of 93/100. Here, there were almost 600,000 relevant online searches per month, averaging 83 per 100 residents, while locals in Denver can seemingly attend any one of 39 weekly services and events for astrology lovers across the city.

Colfax Avenue in Denver, Colorado | James L. Amos/GettyImages

Seattle, Washington, came in third place overall in the story, earning a score of 90/100. It was found to have over 130 astrology-related businesses in the city, alongside another 600,000 searches of astrological content on Google per month (for an average of 78 searches per 100 people).

It was followed by Sacramento, California in fourth (with a score of 88) and Washington, D.C. in fifth (with a score of 86), while the remainder of the top 10 was rounded out by Las Vegas, Nevada (78), San Francisco, California (77), where there are more astrology-related businesses, 240, than anywhere else on the list), then Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California in equal eighth place, followed by Austin, Texas (73).

Austin, Texas | Hutton Supancic/GettyImages

At the opposite end of the scale, Fresno, California, was found to be the least astrologically obsessed city in the entire United States, with a weighted astrological score of just 1. It averaged just over 38 related Google searches for every 100 locals—less than one fourth the figure of the first-place city, Atlanta—and recorded just three local astrology events and services, and 16 related businesses. Only El Paso, Texas, (with six) and Memphis, Tennessee (with eight) had fewer astrological businesses citywide.

In fact, it was El Paso, Texas, that came second bottom in the study behind Fresno, California, with a score of 7, followed by Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, which tied with Memphis in third-last place with a score of 8 to round out the more skeptical end of the astrological scale.

For more on the study’s data and the various metrics it used, find to the Tarotoo data here.