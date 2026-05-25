America’s Most Stolen Cars By State—Does Yours Make the List?

While some cars are much more valuable than others, where you live could also determine how likely thieves will want to grab your wheels.

Depending on your state, criminals may want your pick-up truck over any sedan, while Hyundai owners may be more likely to have their cars stolen in other states. In fact, the Hyundai Elantra was the most stolen car in 2025, with 21,732 vehicles taken, followed by the Honda Accord and Hyundai Sonata.

FinanceBuzz did a study to break down just which car was the most popular to be taken in each state. Here are some of the more popular stolen models for you to see if your car may not be safe in your state.

Hyundai Elantra (17 States)

The Hyundai Elantra is popular in the most states with 17 states seeing the Elantra stolen more than any other car. Those states include Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

One big reason for the popularity of the Elantra may be a TikTok trend a few years ago that showed off the car's security vulnerabilities, making it easy to target and drive away.

Chevrolet Silverado (12 States)

Pick-ups are also popular for thieves to pick up, especially the Chevrolet Silverado. The Silverado and Silverado 1500 both appeal to thieves in 12 states including Arizona, Maine, Alabama, Alaska, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming. It also tied with the F-150 in Arkansas as the most-stolen vehicle in that state.

Honda Accord (7 States)

The Honda Accord was the most stolen vehicle in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and South Carolina. It probably didn't help that the Accord was the second-most stolen vehicle in the United States in 2025. Data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau shows that 17,797 Honda Accords were stolen in the United States last year.

Ford F-150 (4 States)

The Ford F-Series trucks were the bestselling vehicles in the United States in 2025, which may be why they made the list of most stolen vehicles by state. But the truck only topped the list of most stolen vehicles in four states: Idaho, Montana, and South Dakota. It also tied with the Silverado 1500 in Arkansas as the most stolen vehicle there.

Car thief | oversnap/GettyImages

Hyundai Sonata (3 States)

Another Hyundai made quite an impression with thieves in 2025, showing up as the most stolen car in Florida, Kentucky, and Massachusetts. That may be a surprise considering it’s the third-most stolen vehicle in 2025 with 17,687 vehicles taken, less than 100 cars behind the Honda Accord.

Honda Civic (2 States)

Only two states—Oregon and Utah—have the Honda Civic stolen more than any other vehicle. That's despite the fact that it's one of the top five most stolen vehicles in the U.S. with 12,725 taken last year. In fact, two Hyundai models and two Honda models make up four of the top five stolen vehicles with Chevrolet with its Silverado as the only other make in that top-five list.

Other Vehicles (8 States)

Not every state belongs with a crowd, and there are eight that have a vehicle at the top of their most-stolen list that is unique to them. New York thieves seem to also like Honda but they prefer their CR-V as the most stolen vehicle. In Michigan, which is home to all three American manufacturers, it's the American-made Jeep Grand Cherokee that is stolen the most.

Southern states Mississippi and Tennessee have Nissan in their top spot—Mississippi with the Altima and Tennessee with the Maxima.

Rounding out the list includes New Hampshire where the GMC Sierra is the most stolen vehicle, Vermont with the Subaru Outback, Hawaii with the Kia Soul, and the territory of Puerto Rico with Toyota Corollas disappearing the most at the hands of thieves.

More State-By-State Data: