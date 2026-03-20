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The Results Are In: These Are America’s Best and Worst States for Doctors

A new report reviewed average salaries, burnout rates, and other metrics to identify the U.S. states where doctors are thriving—and where they aren't.
ByEden Gordon|
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Doctor wearing stethoscope and necklace
Doctor wearing stethoscope and necklace | Donato Fasano/GettyImages

Being a doctor can be a challenging career path. The profession typically requires over a decade of often extremely expensive schooling, and can be stressful and high-stakes—as fans of the show ER or anyone who’s ever been close to a doctor likely know. On the other hand, for many doctors, medicine is an undeniable calling filled with meaning and deep satisfaction.

Of course, not all medical jobs are created equal, and a doctor working in a well-paid position at an adequately staffed hospital will have a much easier time of things than one squeezing in patient after patient while underpaid. 

A 2026 report from WalletHub sought to identify the states in the U.S. that are best for physicians, and used 19 different metrics to reach its conclusion. The metrics were categorized into two primary categories. The first category, Opportunity & Competition, took average salaries, cost-of-living-adjusted wages, and other factors related to employment opportunities and medical resident retention into account. The second, Medical Environment, is based on physician burnout rates, hospital quality and safety grades, malpractice insurance costs, and other factors related to physician and patient well-being.

See the results in the table below:

Overall Rank

State

Total Score

Opportunity & Competition Rank

Medical Environment Rank

1

Montana

66.15

2

15

2

Indiana

64.47

7

8

3

Louisiana

63.94

3

26

4

South Dakota

63.20

4

27

5

Minnesota

63.01

13

7

6

North Dakota

62.91

10

14

7

Missouri

62.65

1

42

8

Nebraska

62.37

24

3

9

Iowa

62.28

6

30

10

Wisconsin

61.43

14

18

11

Mississippi

61.41

8

32

12

Utah

61.23

31

1

13

Kansas

61.19

15

19

14

South Carolina

61.11

20

6

15

Idaho

60.31

5

43

16

West Virginia

60.31

9

37

17

Oklahoma

60.22

21

9

18

Tennessee

60.16

19

12

19

North Carolina

59.64

29

4

20

Florida

59.30

16

35

21

Alabama

58.99

11

41

22

Georgia

58.98

18

31

23

Arizona

57.96

17

40

24

Arkansas

57.65

22

28

25

Michigan

57.26

23

29

26

Colorado

57.24

26

20

27

Texas

57.23

30

11

28

Maine

56.98

34

5

29

Kentucky

56.66

12

50

30

Nevada

54.53

33

22

31

Virginia

54.05

37

13

32

Ohio

53.98

28

44

33

Washington

53.94

27

45

34

Alaska

53.91

47

2

35

Delaware

53.07

38

17

36

Wyoming

52.76

25

48

37

Massachusetts

52.59

35

34

38

New Hampshire

52.59

36

25

39

California

52.25

42

16

40

Connecticut

51.33

46

10

41

Pennsylvania

51.33

41

33

42

Vermont

50.79

44

23

43

Maryland

50.55

39

39

44

Oregon

49.37

43

36

45

New Mexico

48.89

40

46

46

Illinois

48.83

32

51

47

District of Columbia

46.59

49

21

48

Hawaii

45.98

45

49

49

Rhode Island

45.85

50

24

50

New Jersey

44.03

51

38

51

New York

43.89

48

47

According to the analysis, Montana just might be the best state in America for doctors. Patients ranked hospitals in the states quite highly, with 78% of patients in the state ranking their hospital experiences 9 or 10 out of 10 on a scale of 0 to 10.

Doctors are also well-paid there. Anaesthesiologists and surgeons make over $400,000 per year on average according to the report, while psychiatrists average $263,000 annually. The state also ranked lowest in the analysis for physician burnout rate. Indiana followed Montana, gaining points for its high starting salaries for physicians and low physician burnout rate. Meanwhile, New York was ranked the worst state for doctors, followed by New Jersey.

All the factors considered in WalletHub's analysis are important to consider for doctors looking to relocate—or choosing a place to establish their practice. “Setting up a practice in one of the best states for doctors can have a profound effect on your medical career," says WalletHub data analyst Chip Lupo. "Not only will you be working in top-quality medical facilities and earning high salaries, you’ll be less likely to burn out, and pay less for malpractice insurance. Meanwhile, residents living in one of the best states for doctors will have access to quality healthcare at a reasonable cost."

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