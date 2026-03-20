The Results Are In: These Are America’s Best and Worst States for Doctors

Being a doctor can be a challenging career path. The profession typically requires over a decade of often extremely expensive schooling, and can be stressful and high-stakes—as fans of the show ER or anyone who’s ever been close to a doctor likely know. On the other hand, for many doctors, medicine is an undeniable calling filled with meaning and deep satisfaction.
Of course, not all medical jobs are created equal, and a doctor working in a well-paid position at an adequately staffed hospital will have a much easier time of things than one squeezing in patient after patient while underpaid.
A 2026 report from WalletHub sought to identify the states in the U.S. that are best for physicians, and used 19 different metrics to reach its conclusion. The metrics were categorized into two primary categories. The first category, Opportunity & Competition, took average salaries, cost-of-living-adjusted wages, and other factors related to employment opportunities and medical resident retention into account. The second, Medical Environment, is based on physician burnout rates, hospital quality and safety grades, malpractice insurance costs, and other factors related to physician and patient well-being.
See the results in the table below:
Overall Rank
State
Total Score
Opportunity & Competition Rank
Medical Environment Rank
1
Montana
66.15
2
15
2
Indiana
64.47
7
8
3
Louisiana
63.94
3
26
4
South Dakota
63.20
4
27
5
Minnesota
63.01
13
7
6
North Dakota
62.91
10
14
7
Missouri
62.65
1
42
8
Nebraska
62.37
24
3
9
Iowa
62.28
6
30
10
Wisconsin
61.43
14
18
11
Mississippi
61.41
8
32
12
Utah
61.23
31
1
13
Kansas
61.19
15
19
14
South Carolina
61.11
20
6
15
Idaho
60.31
5
43
16
West Virginia
60.31
9
37
17
Oklahoma
60.22
21
9
18
Tennessee
60.16
19
12
19
North Carolina
59.64
29
4
20
Florida
59.30
16
35
21
Alabama
58.99
11
41
22
Georgia
58.98
18
31
23
Arizona
57.96
17
40
24
Arkansas
57.65
22
28
25
Michigan
57.26
23
29
26
Colorado
57.24
26
20
27
Texas
57.23
30
11
28
Maine
56.98
34
5
29
Kentucky
56.66
12
50
30
Nevada
54.53
33
22
31
Virginia
54.05
37
13
32
Ohio
53.98
28
44
33
Washington
53.94
27
45
34
Alaska
53.91
47
2
35
Delaware
53.07
38
17
36
Wyoming
52.76
25
48
37
Massachusetts
52.59
35
34
38
New Hampshire
52.59
36
25
39
California
52.25
42
16
40
Connecticut
51.33
46
10
41
Pennsylvania
51.33
41
33
42
Vermont
50.79
44
23
43
Maryland
50.55
39
39
44
Oregon
49.37
43
36
45
New Mexico
48.89
40
46
46
Illinois
48.83
32
51
47
District of Columbia
46.59
49
21
48
Hawaii
45.98
45
49
49
Rhode Island
45.85
50
24
50
New Jersey
44.03
51
38
51
New York
43.89
48
47
According to the analysis, Montana just might be the best state in America for doctors. Patients ranked hospitals in the states quite highly, with 78% of patients in the state ranking their hospital experiences 9 or 10 out of 10 on a scale of 0 to 10.
Doctors are also well-paid there. Anaesthesiologists and surgeons make over $400,000 per year on average according to the report, while psychiatrists average $263,000 annually. The state also ranked lowest in the analysis for physician burnout rate. Indiana followed Montana, gaining points for its high starting salaries for physicians and low physician burnout rate. Meanwhile, New York was ranked the worst state for doctors, followed by New Jersey.
All the factors considered in WalletHub's analysis are important to consider for doctors looking to relocate—or choosing a place to establish their practice. “Setting up a practice in one of the best states for doctors can have a profound effect on your medical career," says WalletHub data analyst Chip Lupo. "Not only will you be working in top-quality medical facilities and earning high salaries, you’ll be less likely to burn out, and pay less for malpractice insurance. Meanwhile, residents living in one of the best states for doctors will have access to quality healthcare at a reasonable cost."