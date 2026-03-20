The Results Are In: These Are America’s Best and Worst States for Doctors

Being a doctor can be a challenging career path. The profession typically requires over a decade of often extremely expensive schooling, and can be stressful and high-stakes—as fans of the show ER or anyone who’s ever been close to a doctor likely know. On the other hand, for many doctors, medicine is an undeniable calling filled with meaning and deep satisfaction.

Of course, not all medical jobs are created equal, and a doctor working in a well-paid position at an adequately staffed hospital will have a much easier time of things than one squeezing in patient after patient while underpaid.

A 2026 report from WalletHub sought to identify the states in the U.S. that are best for physicians, and used 19 different metrics to reach its conclusion. The metrics were categorized into two primary categories. The first category, Opportunity & Competition, took average salaries, cost-of-living-adjusted wages, and other factors related to employment opportunities and medical resident retention into account. The second, Medical Environment, is based on physician burnout rates, hospital quality and safety grades, malpractice insurance costs, and other factors related to physician and patient well-being.

See the results in the table below:

Overall Rank State Total Score Opportunity & Competition Rank Medical Environment Rank 1 Montana 66.15 2 15 2 Indiana 64.47 7 8 3 Louisiana 63.94 3 26 4 South Dakota 63.20 4 27 5 Minnesota 63.01 13 7 6 North Dakota 62.91 10 14 7 Missouri 62.65 1 42 8 Nebraska 62.37 24 3 9 Iowa 62.28 6 30 10 Wisconsin 61.43 14 18 11 Mississippi 61.41 8 32 12 Utah 61.23 31 1 13 Kansas 61.19 15 19 14 South Carolina 61.11 20 6 15 Idaho 60.31 5 43 16 West Virginia 60.31 9 37 17 Oklahoma 60.22 21 9 18 Tennessee 60.16 19 12 19 North Carolina 59.64 29 4 20 Florida 59.30 16 35 21 Alabama 58.99 11 41 22 Georgia 58.98 18 31 23 Arizona 57.96 17 40 24 Arkansas 57.65 22 28 25 Michigan 57.26 23 29 26 Colorado 57.24 26 20 27 Texas 57.23 30 11 28 Maine 56.98 34 5 29 Kentucky 56.66 12 50 30 Nevada 54.53 33 22 31 Virginia 54.05 37 13 32 Ohio 53.98 28 44 33 Washington 53.94 27 45 34 Alaska 53.91 47 2 35 Delaware 53.07 38 17 36 Wyoming 52.76 25 48 37 Massachusetts 52.59 35 34 38 New Hampshire 52.59 36 25 39 California 52.25 42 16 40 Connecticut 51.33 46 10 41 Pennsylvania 51.33 41 33 42 Vermont 50.79 44 23 43 Maryland 50.55 39 39 44 Oregon 49.37 43 36 45 New Mexico 48.89 40 46 46 Illinois 48.83 32 51 47 District of Columbia 46.59 49 21 48 Hawaii 45.98 45 49 49 Rhode Island 45.85 50 24 50 New Jersey 44.03 51 38 51 New York 43.89 48 47

According to the analysis, Montana just might be the best state in America for doctors. Patients ranked hospitals in the states quite highly, with 78% of patients in the state ranking their hospital experiences 9 or 10 out of 10 on a scale of 0 to 10.

Doctors are also well-paid there. Anaesthesiologists and surgeons make over $400,000 per year on average according to the report, while psychiatrists average $263,000 annually. The state also ranked lowest in the analysis for physician burnout rate. Indiana followed Montana, gaining points for its high starting salaries for physicians and low physician burnout rate. Meanwhile, New York was ranked the worst state for doctors, followed by New Jersey.

All the factors considered in WalletHub's analysis are important to consider for doctors looking to relocate—or choosing a place to establish their practice. “Setting up a practice in one of the best states for doctors can have a profound effect on your medical career," says WalletHub data analyst Chip Lupo. "Not only will you be working in top-quality medical facilities and earning high salaries, you’ll be less likely to burn out, and pay less for malpractice insurance. Meanwhile, residents living in one of the best states for doctors will have access to quality healthcare at a reasonable cost."

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