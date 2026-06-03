The Best Beaches in the U.S. in 2026, Ranked

When people imagine the perfect beach, they picture clear water, soft sand they can sink their toes into, and blue skies void of clouds. Sounds ideal, doesn’t it?

While these qualities certainly set the scene for a sun-soaked shoreline, the beaches that consistently earn national recognition provide travelers with something more meaningful than just a postcard-worthy scene.

The best beaches make you feel one with nature, the local ecosystem, and the landscapes that distinguish different corners of the United States. From the volcanic shores of Hawaii to the breezy dunes of New England, America's most beloved coastlines reveal a mosaic of sights, each with its own character and charm.

These destinations stand out not only for their beauty but also for their accessibility and recreation. They prove that a great beach isn't just a place to kick up your feet and sip a mai tai while getting your tan on, it's a place that leaves a lasting impression and has you thinking about returning the second you pack your bags to head home.

WHAT MAKES A BEACH THE BEST?

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According to Forbes and Dr. Beach (Dr. Stephen Leatherman), the beaches that rise to the top year after year tend to share several important characteristics.

First, there is the quality of water. Clear, clean water enhances everything from swimming and snorkelling to paddleboarding and wildlife viewing. It's also one of the best indicators of a healthy environment.

Then there's the shoreline itself. Soft sand, natural dunes, and well-preserved habitats create a setting that feels inviting without appearing overly touristy. Many of the nation's most admired beaches have resisted excessive commercialization, allowing visitors to experience the coast in its purest form.

Wildlife also plays a huge role. Whether it's sea turtles nesting along Hawaiian shores, migratory birds stopping along the Atlantic coast, or marine life thriving in protected waters, healthy ecosystems add depth and meaning to the beach experience.

Finally, the best beaches offer a sense of locale. They reflect the climate, culture, and geography of the region rather than feeling like any old coastal destination you've ever been to.

THE UNITED STATES OF BEACHES

This year's rankings are based on the annual beach evaluations conducted by Dr. Beach, whose research identifies some of America's most exceptional coastal destinations.

Popipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii

Popipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii | Getty Images

Claiming the top spot, Popipu Beach stands out for its versatility. Families can enjoy calm, protected waters while surfers and bodyboarders take advantage of the waves. Its unique layout leaves room for all kinds of experiences, making it one of Hawaii's most cherished coastal gems.

Add in some sea turtles, tropical fish, and year-round sunshine, and it's easy to see why this beach continues to impress visitors from around the world.

St. Andrews State Park, Florida

St. Andrews State Park, Florida | Getty Images

Located near Panama City, this Gulf Coast treasure offers a refreshing contrast to more heavily developed beach destinations scattered across The Sunshine State. Visitors are greeted by bright, white sand, abundant wildlife, and a sense of space that can be hard to find during peak travel season. Birdwatchers, shell collectors, and nature lovers are drawn to its unspoiled beauty, making it one of Florida's top picks for a coastal escape.

Caladesi Island State Park, Florida

Visitors relax along the shore at Caladesi Island State Park | Bloomberg/GettyImages

Accessible primarily by boat or ferry, Caladesi Island feels like stepping back into Old Florida.

The island's pristine shoreline, tranquil atmosphere, and scenic mangrove ecosystems create an experience that prioritizes nature over commercial development. It's a good reminder that some of the country's finest beaches still remain wonderfully wild.

TOP 10 HONORABLE MENTIONS

Wailea Beach | Smith Collection/Gado/GettyImages

Several other beaches also earned spots on this year's list, highlighting the incredible diversity of America's coastlines. From Hawaii's Wailea Beach, Kaunaoa Beach, and Lanikai Beach to New York's Main Beach, South Carolina's Beachwalker Park, Massachusetts' Coast Guard Beach, and Florida's Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park, each destination offers its own inimitable blend of natural beauty, recreation, and coastal character.

NATURE'S ULTIMATE COASTAL ESCAPES

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Clearly, there is no single formula for a great beach getaway or a serene solo escape. Whether noted by crystal-clear water, protected wildlife habitats, breathtaking scenery, or a sense of peaceful retreat, America's best beaches inspire travelers to slow down, explore, and reconnect with nature, be it slathered in sunscreen atop a beach chair or submerged in the water with snorkeling gear.

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