The 10 Cheapest—And 10 Most Expensive—States to Buy Roses This Valentine’s Day

Roses are red, cash is green, and you're going to need a lot of it for your flowers to be seen.

A dozen roses can be pricey on any Valentine's Day, but costs are once again rising this year, making it more difficult for some buyers to pick up a bouquet for their sweethearts. If you're headed to a florist or flower shop, you can expect to pay an average of $93.07 for a dozen roses, according to the website Finance Buzz. That's a 16% jump from 2023, when a dozen cost only $80.16.

But not all states are the same, and you may be seeing red or feeling loved when you see the cost for a dozen roses, depending on where you live. So, where are roses expected to be the most expensive this year, and which states can you still find a deal?

Cost of Roses by State | Photo by Finance Buz

Where Roses Put You in the Red

It can be tough to pay for flowers when you're in a high-priced state. Check out this list of the top 10 most expensive states to buy a dozen roses to see if your location is on there.

State Average Cost Hawaii $126.65 Kansas $113.33 Texas $113.33 Montana $110.00 North Dakota $108.63 Maine $108.30 Wyoming $107.30 New York $106.96 Vermont $106.67 Washington $106.67

Hawaii residents are going to see the biggest hit to their wallets with an average dozen roses coming in at a whopping $126.65, which is 36% more than the national average. That might not be too surprising for Hawaiians, as it has the highest cost of living by state in the United States.

Everything's bigger in Texas, with the state coming in second for the cost of a dozen roses at $113.33. You may be surprised, however, to find the state is tied with Kansas for the second-highest cost.

But It Might Not Break the Bank in These States

On the flip side, the 10 states where buying a dozen roses is the cheapest prove you don’t need to break the bank to deliver a romantic gesture to that special someone. However, with prices overall being high, you might still need to save up for this gift—no matter what state you’re in.

Check out the top 10 list of the least expensive states to buy a dozen of roses:

State Average Cost Indiana $71.99 Massachusetts $74.63 California $78.31 Pennsylvania $79.30 Alaska $79.99 New Mexico $81.65 Arizona $81.66 Rhode Island $83.33 Oregon $83.33 Illinois $83.65

The Midwest is best when it comes to Valentine's Day this year, with Indiana being the sweetest state for roses. A dozen roses will only cost $71.99 there, almost 23% less than the national average. You'll also save around $55 for a dozen roses in Indiana compared to the most expensive state, Hawaii.

Massachusetts and California may surprise you as being affordable states, but they come in second and third when it comes to the most affordable bouquet of roses for Valentine's Day.

Happy early Valentine’s Day, and happy saving until then!