If you've ever stepped outside, taken a deep breath, and immediately questioned every life choice that led you there, you already understand the true power of the cold.

In some American cities, winter isn't just a season; it's a personality trait. These are places where eyelashes freeze, car motors develop trust issues, and "feels like" temperatures are taken very personally. From towns where the sun clocks out early every day, to cities that shrug off sub-zero temperatures like casual suggestions, these consistently frigid locales prove that shivering isn't just a reaction to the cold; it's a way of life.

Layer up and grab a coat (or five) as we walk through America's five coldest cities, where the chill outlasts the conversation, and bragging rights are the upside of frostbite.

FROSTY FIGURES

Tomas Ragina/GettyImages

While these cities might not hold the record for America’s coldest single temperature, they stand out for their persistently low averages. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, an analysis of thirty years of temperature data revealed the five U.S. cities (each with over 10,000 residents) that seem to have never experienced a true thaw.

FROZEN FRONTIERS

Jean-Erick PASQUIER/GettyImages

If you're trying to pinpoint the places in the U.S. where the cold rarely loosens its grip, the answers are found up North. Alaska tops the list, to no one's surprise, with Fairbanks basically setting the gold standard for brutal winters, with mean annual temperatures just below 28 degrees Fahrenheit, and a record low of -66 degrees Fahrenheit!

Head East and you'll eventually reach Minnesota, where Duluth stays icy thanks to Lake Superior. The mean annual temperature rests at a cool 39.6 degrees Fahrenheit, and 86 inches of snow barely raises an eyebrow among locals tuning in to the morning news. The lowest temperature ever recorded in Duluth is -41 degrees Fahrenheit. Down in the Northern Plains, North Dakota pulls double duty with Grand Forks (averaging 39.8 degrees annually with a record low of -32 degrees Fahrenheit) and Williston (averaging 41.5 degrees annually with a record low of -50 degrees Fahrenheit), two cities that prove the state simply doesn't believe in mild weather!

And then there's Michigan's Upper Peninsula, with Sault Ste. Marie reminding everyone that living near the Great Lakes means cold weather sticks around a little longer than you'd like, registering a mean annual temperature of 41.7 degrees Fahrenheit and a record low of -37 degrees Fahrenheit, according to The Sault News.

FRIGID FINALE

PhotoLife94/GettyImages

Collectively, these areas make it clear that cold weather isn't just something you can wait out; it's something you learn to live with over time.

From Fairbanks, Alaska, to Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, winter looms over daily life and leaves its mark on the landscape. Across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest, residents are well aware that frigid temperatures are more than a season; they're a hallmark of the region. In these parts of the country, winter isn't just weather; it's a main character, begging the question: are these map dots, or snow globes?