Every State’s Favorite Girl Scout Cookie, Ranked By Most Popular

Why grab a boring, basic cookie from the pantry when you can purchase a box of Girl Scout cookies?

The Girl Scouts have been selling cookies to support their local troops since 1917, five years after the organization was started. But what began as a home-baked cookies to help fund local activities has turned into a popular program that reaches across the country each year. Girl Scout cookies have even become part of the digital age, with troops selling boxes of Thin Mints, Samoas, and more online.

But just how popular are the different flavors of Girl Scout cookies? That might depend on where you live. Do you agree with your state's favorite, based on cookie sales data collected by Mommy Poppins? Check out the ranking and full map below.

1. Thin Mints

Thin Mint | Mariah Tauger/GettyImages

Thin Mints may be slim but they have a big following among Girl Scout cookie fans. In fact, sales data from 2024 found that Thin Mints were the most popular cookie, making up 36% of all Girl Scout cookie sales. That translates to more than one in three boxes of cookies being sold was a box of Thin Mints when the Girl Scouts were offering six different cookie varieties that year.

You probably grabbed a box of Thin Mints if you lived in one of 24 states where the cookie was the most popular, including: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

2. Samoas/Caramel deLites

Samoas | Mariah Tauger/GettyImages

Take a crispy cookie base, add a bunch of delicious ingredients to the top of it, and you have the perfect Samoa or Caramel deLite. The second-most popular Girl Scout cookie in the country with caramel, chocolate, and coconut on top, is a favorite in these 18 states: Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Washington.

3. Tagalongs/Peanut Butter Patties

Tagalongs | Mariah Tauger/GettyImages

Tag along with the Girl Scouts if you want to grab these Tagalongs with a creamy spread of peanut butter and chocolate on top. But be aware: it's not as beloved as a Samoa or Thin Mint. It's the best option in six states (plus the capital city): Alabama, Connecticut, Mississippi, Montana, South Carolina, and Wisconsin as well as Washington, D.C.

4. Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwiches

Do-si-dos | Mariah Tauger/GettyImages

Vermont and Wyoming are the only two states that chose Do-si-dos over all the other options when it came time to get their favorite Girl Scout treats. The rich oatmeal cookie features a yummy peanut butter filling, but other cookies are considered superior.

See Mommy Poppins’s full map of the most popular Girl Scout cookies across the country:

Most Popular Girl Scout in Each State | Mommy Poppins

A Note About the Names

You may live in an area with Samoas or a place where Caramel deLites rule the Girl Scout territory, which can be confusing for a casual cookie fan.

The Girl Scouts get their cookies each year from two licensed bakers: ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers. Because they are two separate providers, they have different names for their cookies and slightly different recipes, but the main idea of the cookie you get stays close to what you would expect.

So the caramel, coconut, and chocolate cookies are either Samoas or Caramel deLites, peanut butter and chocolate cookies are Tagalongs or Peanut Butter Patties, and those tasty peanut butter sandwich cookies are Do-si-dos or, of course, Peanut Butter Sandwiches.

Other cookies like Thin Mints and Trefoils have the same name regardless of which bakery they come from.