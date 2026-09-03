When Will Fall Foliage Peak in 2026? This Map Reveals the Best Time to See the Colors

The 'ber months have officially arrived, and even though much of the U.S. is still experiencing temperatures well above anything resembling an autumn breeze, anticipation for fall is in full swing.

That means hot pumpkin spice lattes, cozy films, oversized sweaters, and best of all, fall foliage. But the question remains: how soon is too soon to start getting excited for the leaves to shed their green and display their seasonal orange, yellow, and red hues?

THE OLD FARMER'S ALMANAC

Peak Fall Foliage Map | The Old Farmers Almanac

Each year, The Old Farmer's Almanac releases its fall foliage map and peak leaf color forecast. This interactive map shows when each region of the United States will experience peak fall foliage.

As you scroll from September 1 to December 30, you cycle through the season from the top to the bottom of the country. And no map would be complete without a key! Green, which covers almost all of the U.S. at the start of September, means the leaves have yet to begin their transformation.

The northern region is the first to turn yellow, signaling change, followed by orange, which means the leaves are nearing peak fall foliage. When counties outlined on the map turn red, that's when the leaves are at their most vibrant, and scenic fall drives are at their most breathtaking.

After the peak, the colors shift from brown to grey, indicating that the vividness has faded or the trees have become bare by that point.

This tool is a valuable resource for planning fall trips and autumn-themed activities like corn mazes, hayrides, pumpkin patch visits, farmers market runs, and more, ensuring you're not too early or too late to catch peak fall foliage. National parks, gorges, and lakeshores also provide picturesque viewpoints during this season.

THE UNITED STATES OF FALL FOLIAGE

Autumn Forest | borchee/GettyImages

Interactive Map

By the end of September, much of the northern U.S. will already be experiencing peak fall foliage, with areas at higher elevations witnessing it first. Sections of Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, and New York will start to see the vibrant fall colors as early as October 1.

Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin are the first in the Midwest to see the leaves burst into color, along with North Dakota, Montana, Washington, and parts of Idaho. These places get a sneak peek at fall before the rest of the country can even dream of bright red, yellow, and orange-covered branches.

By November 1, much of the Midwest will be reaching peak fall foliage. Around this time, the leaves will start to fall across the Northeast, the South will only start to see the leaves change, and the deep South will remain mostly green.

The southernmost region of the U.S. will have to wait until December 1 to observe peak fall foliage, if any.

While the map is a useful guide for predicting fall foliage, rainfall, temperature, and frost can alter the timing and intensity of the colors, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

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