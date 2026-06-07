Ranked: The States Where Americans Make the Most Money in 2026

They say money can't buy happiness, but it certainly makes the grocery bill and other monthly expenses feel less daunting. While income levels vary widely across the United States, some states are pulling ahead in terms of what residents take home.

A new WalletHub analysis compared income levels across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., revealing where Americans are bringing home the biggest paychecks in 2026.

This isn’t just a list of states with the most millionaires. Instead, the rankings take a broader look at earnings across all income groups to illustrate a more detailed picture of financial prosperity.

FACTORS CONSIDERED

American States | wragg/GettyImages

Instead of relying on a single income figure, the analysis compared earnings at several levels of the economic ladder and factored in local purchasing power to create a more even state-by-state comparison. The study looked at the average income of the top 5% of earners, the median income across the population, and the average income earned by the bottom 20%.

The ranking leaned most heavily on the earnings of high-income households, while also considering what typical residents and lower-income workers take home. By weighing multiple income levels, the study aimed to identify states where earning potential is strongest overall.

THE TOP 3 STATES

Rank State Top 5% Median Bottom 20% 1 Virginia $545,097 $95,339 $19,671 2 New York $585,523 $96,746 $13,633 3 New Jersey $527,376 $125,766 $17,418

Virginia takes the crown as the nation’s top income state in 2026. Residents in the highest-earning 5% average more than $545,000 annually, while those in the bottom 20% earn over $19,000 on average. The state’s median income sits above $95,000, helping Virginia achieve the highest overall score in the rankings. Turns out, Virginia is for lovers, and for those looking to build their wealth!

The Big Apple claims second in the rankings, powered by supremely high earnings among its wealthiest residents. The state’s top 5% of earners bring in more than $585,000 annually on average, the highest figure recorded in the study. Combined with a median income above $96,000, New York secures its spot near the very top of the list.

New Jersey follows closely behind in third place. The Garden State posts strong results across all income categories, including average earnings of more than $527,000 among the top 5% of households. Its median income exceeds $125,000, one of the highest figures in the nation, cementing its place in the top three.

Just outside the top three are Washington and Connecticut in fourth and fifth place. Utah takes sixth, followed by Colorado, Minnesota, Illinois, and Massachusetts to round out the top 10. All of these states share a combination of high median incomes and substantial earnings among their highest-paid residents. Several also benefit from incomes that remain impressive even after factoring in local living costs.

MONEY, MONEY, MONEY

WalletHub

In short, the rankings show that where you live can have a major impact on earning potential. From Virginia’s balance across the board to New York’s eye-popping top incomes, the highest-ranked states display different paths to financial success.

Of course, a big paycheck is only part of the story. Still, if money could talk, these states would be having the loudest conversations in the U.S. in 2026.

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