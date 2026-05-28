The U.S. States With the Costliest Summer Air Conditioning

As the summer solstice nears, a familiar white noise is beginning to hum through neighborhoods across the country: the sound of home cooling systems kicking into overdrive. Keeping an indoor climate crisp and comfortable doesn’t exactly have that same soothing impact on your wallet, however.

Faced with fluctuating energy markets and unexpected rate jumps, the average resident can no longer afford to leave their air conditioning system on autopilot. To pinpoint exactly where operating an AC unit will inflict the most damage on a household budget, a May 2026 data analysis by Highland Cabinetry looked at everything from local electricity rates to how many homes run central air to rank the most expensive states for summer cooling.

The Most Expensive States to Beat the Heat

Paradise comes with a price tag: Hawaii ranks as the most expensive state for summer cooling, where electricity costs average a staggering 43 cents per kilowatt-hour. | 7maru/GettyImages

You might expect a scorching desert state to top the list, but it turns out the most expensive place to run your AC is actually Hawaii. The island paradise secured the top spot thanks to local infrastructure costs that drive average monthly power bills past a whopping $212. Surviving the summer there comes with a hefty price tag; residents face an energy rate of 43 cents per kilowatt-hour, which helps explain why only 57% of local homes have any form of air conditioning installed at all.

Meanwhile, the runner-up position belongs to a surprising northern entry—Maine—which is currently dealing with massive grid strain, with 70% of households relying on AC systems. The Pine Tree State landed in second place because local electricity prices skyrocketed by 22.6% over just a 12-month window, forcing families to swallow an average monthly bill of $177 just to keep their fans spinning and units running.

Close behind in third place is New York, another notorious budget-buster where monthly bills average roughly $171. This price surge reflects a 14.4% year-over-year increase, raising costs for the 88% of local households relying on AC—particularly the window units commonly found around New York City, which was recently reclassified as a humid subtropical climate zone—to survive the summer humidity.

Rounding out the top five are fourth-place Maryland, where a staggering 80% of homes blast whole-house central air systems through the heat, and Connecticut in fifth, which actually boasts the highest raw monthly AC bill on the U.S. mainland at an eye-watering $213.

Here's how the top 10 most expensive states for summer air conditioning rank across the board:

Rank State Avg. Monthly Bill ($) YoY Change (%) 1 Hawaii $212.79 0.70% 2 Maine $176.96 22.60% 3 New York $171.29 14.40% 4 Maryland $186.51 9.70% 5 Connecticut $213.72 -7.30% 6 New Jersey $153.14 17.40% 7 California $167.17 4.70% 8 New Hampshire $164.15 15.30% 9 Virginia $164.76 14.00% 10 South Carolina $169.64 11.40%

Why Some Bills Are Skyrocketing

Central AC units like these are great for keeping a whole house cool, though they aren't quite as good at keeping your savings account intact. | onurdongel/GettyImages

Once you wipe the sweat off your brow and look at the bigger picture of Big AC, the final numbers show that a state's total bill isn't just about how high the thermometer climbs outside. While Sun Belt states are famous for relentless summer heat waves, they often have more predictable local power grids that keep monthly bills from spinning completely out of control.

Instead, the real financial stressors occur where older homes meet rising utility rates. Specifically, relying on central air—which dumps cold air into an entire house at once—creates a much higher baseline bill than using window units. Maryland is a perfect example of this imperfect AC infrastructure: 80% of homes use central systems, meaning residents are consistently paying out-of-pocket to cool down completely empty rooms.

To unmask the true cost of staying cool, researchers unpacked a colossal collection of residential energy data. The team tracked average monthly power bills, the exact price per kilowatt-hour that AC units draw, and just how fast local electricity costs shot up over the past year. By factoring in local housing habits—and even tossing in average water bills for good measure—the study built a complete picture of summer spending.

When you look at the final map, it’s clear that if you happen to live in one of these high-inflation states, your best investment this summer might just be a really good box fan.

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