10 Budget Honeymoon Destinations That Still Feel Luxurious

Honeymoons are supposed to feel indulgent, of course. But after a wedding, which costs up to $30,000 on average in the United States, most people aren’t exactly itching to drop another small fortune on one single trip. The good news is that you don’t have to!

There are plenty of destinations where your money stretches further; where boutique hotels, incredible food, spa days, and jaw-dropping views feel baked into the experience, not reserved for the ultra-wealthy.

Here are 10 budget-friendly honeymoon destinations that still feel genuinely luxurious.

Lisbon to the Algarve, Portugal

Portugal is elite when it comes to affordable romance. Start in Lisbon, wandering tiled streets and eating shockingly good meals for under €20, then rent a car and head south to the Algarve. Your honeymoon deserves to be full of dramatic cliffs, golden beaches, fresh seafood, and wine that costs less than bottled water back home.

Cartagena, Colombia

Cartagena feels like a movie set in the absolute best way. It’s full of colorful colonial buildings, bougainvillea everywhere, and boutique hotels that feel wildly upscale for the price. You can spend your days exploring the old city, then hop a boat to the Rosario Islands for white sand and turquoise water without resort-level prices.

Budapest, Hungary

If you want European elegance without Western European prices, Budapest delivers. Explore the grand architecture, riverside walks along the Danube, and thermal baths where you can soak for hours like royalty. Food and lodging are refreshingly affordable, and the city feels romantic in a low-key, old-world way.

Naxos or Lefkada, Greece

Everyone wants Santorini vibes without Santorini prices. Lesser-known Greek islands like Naxos and Lefkada still give you crystal-clear water, whitewashed villages, and sunset dinners without the crowds or inflated costs. Rent a car, beach hop all day, and linger over long, candlelit meals at night!

Western Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is wildly underrated for honeymoons, especially the West Coast. You’ll get stunning landscapes, quiet beaches, and surf towns that feel intimate and special. Plus: Americans don’t need a passport to experience all this place has to offer.

Any Part of Mexico Beyond Cancun

Skip the mega-resorts and use Cancun as a jumping-off point. Places like Bacalar and Isla Holbox are calmer, more romantic, and often more affordable. You can enjoy lagoon swims, barefoot dinners, and boutique hotels that feel intentionally designed for couples who want to unplug.

Phuket, Thailand

Thailand is known to be the gold standard for affordable luxury for a reason! In Phuket, you’ll find beautiful beaches, incredible food for a few dollars a meal, and spa treatments that feel suspiciously cheap for how good they are. Whether you want lazy beach days or adventures, it’s easy to do both on a budget.

Ambergris Caye, Belize

Perfect for couples who want adventure and downtime. Belize offers snorkeling, diving, sailing, and wildlife encounters, plus relaxed beach days that feel unforced. Resorts and boutique hotels often include activities, making it easier to splurge without blowing your budget.

Dubrovnik to Split, Croatia

Croatia feels like Italy’s cooler, more affordable cousin. Walk medieval city walls, swim in impossibly clear water, and ferry between islands. If you time it right (early fall is ideal), you’ll get stunning weather without peak-season prices.

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Don’t want to leave the States? No problem! While “we went to Wyoming” isn’t the most common answer when one asks about a honeymoon trip, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the mountain views and cozy boutique hotels. For couples who want something different, Jackson Hole delivers rugged romance.

Though Jackson Hole can be considered expensive, there are budget-friendly hotels and experiences ready for you to enjoy if you know where to look.

