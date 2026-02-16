7 Creepy Abandoned Theme Parks Around the World

Theme parks tend to be joy-filled places bustling with people, which makes the contrast extra stark if they end up abandoned. While some out-of-business amusement parks are demolished, others are simply left to decay, becoming empty and eerie places that only the bravest people are willing to explore. There are numerous abandoned theme parks across the U.S., but there are also many more scattered all around the world. Here are seven of the creepiest international examples.

Pripyat Amusement Park, Ukraine

Abandoned theme park cars at the Pripyat Amusement Park, Ukraine | DIMITAR DILKOFF/GettyImages

Pripyat Amusement Park was due to open to the public on May 1, 1986, but preparations ground to a halt when the nearby Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant exploded on April 26. The residents of Pripyat—many of whom worked at Chernobyl—were evacuated as deadly radiation blanketed the area, leaving the city and its amusement park frozen in time.

Although the Exclusion Zone still isn’t fit for human habitation, tour groups are usually allowed to enter (everyone is monitored for radiation exposure), which has resulted in some chilling photographs. Basically all of Pripyat looks spooky—there are abandoned dolls in the nursery and overturned chairs in school classrooms—but the theme park is particularly unsettling. No patrons ever got the chance to drive the bumper cars or take a spin on the towering yellow Ferris wheel, and the unridden rides have been left to rust in the radioactive area.

Park Albanoel, Brazil

Decaying Santas at Park Albanoel, Brazil | Paul Keller, Wikimedia Commons, CC 2.0

Brazilian politician Antonio Albano Reis had dreams of building a huge multi-land theme park. His plans included a Wild West-themed town and water slides, but—in line with his tradition of dressing up as Santa every Christmas, which resulted in him becoming known as the “Santa Claus of Quintino”—his first priority was the Santa-themed park. Work started on the park in 2000, but just four years later, Reis died in a car crash, and Park Albanoel died right along with him.

The only part of the project that had been completed before the whole project was abandoned was the Santa Park. Once a holly jolly place, after it was deserted, time quickly took its toll on the many different statues of Kris Kringle, along with the decorative candy canes, reindeer, and sleighs.

Many of the photos of the spookily decaying Santas that circulate online were taken by Christopher Jones, a British school teacher and amateur photographer, who stumbled upon the park while driving through Itaguaí with friends. “[Christmas] is designed to be so happy, isn’t it? And joyful. Yet these things are riddled with cracks and mold,” Jones told CNN. “We were just fascinated by the whole thing.”

Hồ Thủy Tiên, Vietnam

Vietnam's Ho Thuy Tien Theme Park | MANAN VATSYAYANA/GettyImages

Just a few miles away from Huế’s busy city center are the derelict remains of Hồ Thủy Tiên. Opened in 2004, this water park—which also featured an aquarium and crocodiles—only lasted a few years before shutting down. But the park then took on a second life as a destination for urban explorers. The highlight of the park is the massive dragon curled around a building in the middle of the lake. Although now covered in graffiti, the dragon is no less impressive than when it was first built, and visitors can still walk up the staircase to admire the view from its open jaws.

Western Village, Japan

A decaying saloon in Japan's Western Village theme park | Victor LOCHON/GettyImages

Anyone wanting to get a taste of a real-life (although significantly less technologically advanced) Westworld should head to Japan’s Western Village, which opened in the mid-1970s and shut in 2007. The Old West replica town features all of the buildings you would expect, from a saloon to a sheriff’s office. There’s even a Mount Rushmore replica. Ghost towns are spooky enough as is, but Western Village is extra creepy thanks to the numerous decaying animatronics—including one that looks like John Wayne—that populate the park.

French photographer Romain Veillon has visited the park, and told CNN that it felt “unreal to see all these robots left everywhere […] you had the impression of being on the set of a sci-fi movie!” Time hasn’t been kind to the animatronics, with some of them missing parts of their faces and sporting broken limbs.

Yongma Land, South Korea

An abandoned carousel at Yongma Land in South Korea | Christian Bolz, Wikimedia Commons // CC 4.0

Yongma Land is located on the outskirts of Seoul. The small theme park opened in the early 1980s, but began suffering from declining visitor numbers just around a decade later when the far bigger Lotte World opened nearby. Yongma managed to struggle on for a few more decades, but it finally shut down in 2011. Although the rides are no longer operational, there is a small entry charge, with the money being used to maintain the park’s current state of disrepair. Visitors can even pay a little extra for the lights of the carousel to be turned on.

Yongma Land has become a destination for photo shoots and has served as a set for K-pop idols, most notably IU and Crayon Pop. Some couples even get their pre-wedding or wedding photos taken at the park.

Yangon Amusement Park, Myanmar

Hidden amidst the bustling streets of Myanmar’s Yangon is an abandoned amusement park that is steadily being reclaimed by nature. Located next to Yangon Zoo, the park was built in 1997, but it shut down for unknown reasons in 2013. It didn’t take long for the surrounding jungle to start encroaching on the rides—including bumper cars, a swinging pirate ship, and a 40-foot-high roller coaster. When the park first opened it was billed as one of the entertainment highlights of Yangon, but it now looks eerily post-apocalyptic.



Gulliver’s Kingdom, Japan

Gulliver's Kingdom in Japan when it was still open | YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/GettyImages

In 1997, Gulliver’s Kingdom amusement park opened in the village of Kamikuishiki. While the park had a stunning view of Mount Fuji, Kamikuishiki had made headlines just two years earlier for having been the base of Aum Shinrikyo—the cult that carried out the deadly Tokyo subway sarin attack.

Although an odd choice of location for a theme park, Gulliver’s Kingdom drew people in with its centerpiece: a 147.5-foot-long statue of Lemuel Gulliver from Jonathan Swift’s Gulliver’s Travels (1726). The figure’s massive size turned customers into Lilliputians, but the park shut after only four years when its financial backer, Niigata Chuo Bank, collapsed. It wasn’t long before the whimsical Gulliver statue fell into disrepair and became a canvas for graffiti artists.