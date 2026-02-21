9 Overnight Train Routes in Europe With Incredible Views

The beauty of the overnight train lies in the combination of practicality and romance. You get the amazing countryside views while also benefiting from a full night’s rest. Why spend a day of your vacation travelling when you can wake up in a whole new country?

If you want epic views and an experience you’ll remember forever, these nine overnight train routes deliver.

1. London to Fort William on the Caledonian Sleeper

If you’re going to do a sleeper train in the UK, this is the one.

You leave London late at night and wake up in the Scottish Highlands. It’s a gorgeous blend of moody moors, misty lochs, and dramatic peaks. The stretch into Fort William feels cinematic in the best way.

The cabins range from simple bunks to en-suite doubles. Granted, it’s not cheap. But waking up under Ben Nevis could certainly be worth it.

2. Helsinki to Rovaniemi on the Santa Claus Express

Yes, it’s called the Santa Claus Express. We think that’s pretty iconic.

This Finnish night train heads north into Lapland, and depending on the season, you’ll either wake up to endless snowy forest or summer light. Some cabins even have private showers, which feels borderline luxurious by European sleeper standards.

As a bonus, in winter, you’re entering Northern Lights territory!

3. Stockholm to Narvik (Arctic Circle route)

This ride is quite lengthy, but it’s well worth it to wake up above the Arctic Circle. The final stretch into Narvik cuts through rugged mountains before dropping toward Norwegian fjords. It feels remote in a way that’s hard to replicate anywhere else in Europe.

4. Rome to Sicily on Trenitalia’s Intercity Notte

If you’re searching for a unique experience, you’ve certainly found it. The train literally boards a ferry to cross the Strait of Messina. Your carriage gets rolled onto a boat in the middle of the night. You can stay in your cabin or step out on deck and feel the sea air!

Then you wake up in Sicily, with southern Italian sunlight pouring through the window. It’s a bit chaotic, but absolutely unforgettable.

5. Vienna to Bucharest on the Dacia EuroNight

This route winds through Transylvania and the Carpathian Mountains, which are stunning. You’ll pass rolling hills and tiny villages before rolling into Bucharest. Some compartments even come with en-suite showers if you’re lucky. It’s a bit old school, but that’s why folks love it.

6. Budapest to Brașov on the Corona sleeper

If you want your travel to carry a rustic vibe, this is the journey for you. It includes, among other things, a proper dining car serving goulash and Hungarian wine. The morning stretch into Brașov is all forests and mountain scenery, so you’ll wake up to gorgeous sights.

7. Paris to Vienna on the ÖBB Nightjet

Nightjet is basically the backbone of Europe’s sleeper revival. The newer carriages have sleek “mini cabins” and private sleeper options.

You leave Paris at night and wake up in Vienna, ready for coffee and pastries within minutes of stepping off the train. It’s one of the smoother, more polished overnight experiences out there.

8. Brussels to Prague on European Sleeper

This route boasts retro charm. It links major cities (Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin, Prague) and lets you experience multiple countries in one night. The Czech countryside in the early morning light is especially stunning.

9. Ankara to Kars on the Doğu Ekspresi

Okay, this is technically European adjacent, but we had to include it. The Eastern Express crosses dramatic Turkish landscapes before reaching Kars near the Armenian border. The compartments are simple but cozy, and the price-to-experience ratio is almost unbeatable.