5 Paris Neighborhoods That Look Straight Out of a Postcard

There’s something bewitching about wandering through a picturesque Parisian neighborhood, where charming streets, glowing lights, captivating art, and café-goers basking in the atmosphere make it easy to lose yourself in the City of Love.

Paris sparkles with romance as you stroll past bistros where lovers toast with wine, and golden light traces the buildings while the sun sets behind the distant Eiffel Tower. Stylish locals make their way to dinner parties, and every scene looks as if it’s been hand-picked for a postcard (and chances are, it has).

Don’t worry. You’re not getting carried away. You’re simply under Paris’s spell. And what could be more fabulous?

Explore neighborhoods like Montmartre and Le Marais, and the feeling consumes you like the current of the Seine. You’ll want to walk a little slower, linger a little longer, and take it all in.

Here are six Parisian neighborhoods you can explore during your next trip to Paris that look straight out of a postcard.

MONTMARTRE

Rue de l'Abreuvoir, Montmartre | serts/GettyImages

The storybook village of Montmartre sits atop a hill in the 18th arrondissement. As you approach this Parisian gem, you’re instantly taken aback by its charm. Live musicians and painters animate the cobblestone streets, while people enjoy meals on outdoor tables and watch the world go by, savoring every moment. It was once the home of famous artists Vincent van Gogh, Pablo Picasso, and Claude Monet, a testament to the enduring inspiration of the atmosphere, both then and now. You can witness a breathtaking view of the city from the top of Sacré-Cœur, and get a portrait of yourself painted in the Place du Tertre. And how could you not stop for some delicious, traditional French bistro fare?

LA CAMPAGNE À PARIS

Make your way to the 20th arrondissement, and La Campagne à Paris reveals itself like a treasure just waiting to be discovered. Narrow paths curl around regal brick houses, their walls spilling over with climbing plants and leafy terraces, softening every edge. Built to house the working class in the early 1900s, it has since transformed into a serene escape from the city. Here, stairways wind, time slows, and Paris fades into a hushed murmur below. The Villa du Borrégo and the Cité de l'Ermitage are a few of many must-see sites nestled within the postcard-perfect allure of La Campagne à Paris.

LE MARAIS

Old District, Le Marais | olrat/GettyImages

The Marais, situated on Paris's right bank, is equal parts trendy and historic. One walk through this romantic Parisian gem, and you'll be questioning, "Should I...move here?" The Marais (which translates to “the marsh”) was built on the former marshes. It's the perfect spot to relax, or take a long stroll and shop till you drop (around the 3rd and 4th arrondissements). The cobblestone streets are lined with classic bistros as well as private 17th-century mansions boasting striking architecture. Travel down rue François Miron to see the oldest houses in Paris, set aside a moment to sit in the square and admire Place des Vosges, then saunter through the Hôtel Salé, home to the Picasso Museum. Victor Hugo, the author of Les Misérables, owned a house in the Marais that has been immaculately preserved.

BUTTE-AUX-CAILLES

Butte aux Cailles, in Paris's 13th arrondissement, welcomes you with a pleasant atmosphere and offers an ideal setting for a leisurely afternoon walk. Houses with colorful flowerbeds line the narrow streets, adding to the charm of this friendly neighborhood. "Les rues" themselves are attractions in Butte aux Cailles, including must-see routes like rue Michal, rue Alphand, and passage Barrault. The timbered houses of La Petite Alsace make you feel like you've traveled back in time before you're snapped back to reality with the boutiques and restaurants that line rue des Cinq Diamants. Locals and tourists alike roam Butte aux Cailles, pausing to admire the intricate murals before stopping at the artsy Piscine de la Butte-aux-Cailles swimming pool.

LA MOUZAÏA

Passage, Mouzaïa district | Yvan Tessier/GettyImages

In the quiet corners of the 19th arrondissement, the Mouzaïa neighborhood feels like a secret garden threaded into Paris. Small homes line narrow thoroughfares; their walls wrapped in vines and bursts of colors from a medley of flowers. Once built for quarrymen, it has blossomed into a community with quaint village appeal. Stroll through its hidden alleys and flower-trimmed paths, and you'll forget the city exists entirely. The pedestrian "Villas" are essential stops, including La Villa des Lilas and Villa Lorraine. Rue de l’Egalité leads you to the Mouzaïa village, where it feels like stepping into the countryside, even though you’re less than an hour’s walk from the 1st arrondissement and the bustling crowds of the Louvre.

Learn More About Paris: