5 Places Connected to the 'Odyssey' You Can Still Visit Today

The Odyssey is, at its core, an astounding travelogue—one that follows a man’s journey through various destinations and dangers as he tries to make it home again. Historians aren’t sure if Odysseus was even real, but many have connected events in Homer’s classic poem to various real locations that are actually possible to visit.

Each of these locations offers an opportunity to soak in the beauty of the Mediterranean Sea and its many islands, coastlines, ruins, and sights. Just keep an eye out for monsters along the way!

Hisarlik, Türkiye

The ruins of Troy in Hisarlik, Turkiye | frantic00 / Shutterstock

The Odyssey begins after the fall of Troy, the ancient city that was the site of the Trojan War. Today, most historians agree that this city was real, and its remains can be found in the archaeological site of Hisarlik in northwestern Türkiye.

The ancient city was rediscovered by the German archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann in 1870. The site contains ruins from many different time periods, showing the city has been rebuilt numerous times.

Today, you can wander through a haphazard maze of crumbling foundations that once constituted this once-glorious city, where a Trojan horse may or may not have been used as a particularly ingenious weapon of war.

Djerba, Tunisia

Island of Djerba, Tunisia | BTWImages / Shutterstock

At one point on their journey in theOdyssey, Odysseus and his crew encounter the Lotus-Eaters, a group of people who spend their days devouring lotus flowers. Yet they soon discover that eating these blossoms causes people to lose track of time and memory, thus stranding them on the island in an eternal dream state.

Many historians and scholars have connected this mythical lotus-rich locale to Djerba, an island located off the coast of Tunisia. The ancient scholar Herodotus claimed that the Lotus-Eaters' island lay on the Libyan coast, and specific links to Djerba date back to Polybius, who specifically connected it to the site in Homer's epic poem.

Today, the island is a popular destination for people looking to partake in thalassotherapy, a practice that uses sun and seawater to treat ailments like depression and eczema. It is also known for its rich local culture, sleepy villages, and olive groves.

Gozo, Malta

Calypso's Cave in Gozo, Malta | AleandroCastorina / Shutterstock

In the Odyssey, the island of Ogygia is home to Calypso, a nymph who keeps Odysseus prisoner there for seven years. In real life, Ogygia has been linked to the island of Gozo in the Maltese archipelago.

The island is known for its pristine beaches and stunning coastline—and for Calypso’s Cave, a natural cave located on the western side of the island that offers beautiful views of the sea. Legend has it that this may have been where Calypso held Odysseus during his years-long imprisonment.

The cave is not open to the public due to its potential instability, but it’s still possible to hike up to it and drink in the sights. You might just find yourself reflecting on how seven years there might not be so bad along the way.

Monte Circeo, Italy

Ruins in Monte Circeo, Italy | ValerioMei / Shutterstock

During a pivotal portion of the Odyssey, Odysseus and his crew spend a year on the island of Aeaea, which is inhabited by the sorceress Circe. The island is described as beautiful, lush, and hilly, and many people have connected it to the real promontory of Monte Circeo, a mountainous outcropping connected to southwestern Italy by a swath of marshland.

Circe’s story is also sometimes connected to the island of Ponza, and specifically to the Grotte di Pilato, a series of sea caves probably used as fish farms in Roman times.

Ithaca, Greece

Beach off the cost of Ithaca, Greece | valantis minogiannis / Shutterstock

All of The Odyssey is about Odysseus’ efforts to get back to one place: His home island of Ithaca. It’s simple enough to assume that this island is one and the same as the modern Greek island of Ithaca, which is the second smallest of the seven primary Ionian islands.

However, some historians have questioned this link. In the Odyssey, Ithaca is described as the westernmost land mass in a cluster of islands, but modern-day Ithaca is bordered by the larger island of Cephalonia. The island in the Odyssey is also described as “low-lying,” which some have argued contradicts modern Ithaca’s mountainous terrain. Some have argued that Cephalonia may actually have been Ithaca in Homer’s day, while others accept modern Ithaca and the ancient one as one and the same.

Still, modern-day Ithaca and Odysseus’s home are inextricably linked. Their association was strengthened by the discovery of Bronze Age artifacts dating back to Homer’s time. Excavations on the island have also unearthed a sanctuary devoted to Odysseus located in Exogi, a complex sometimes called the “School of Homer.” These artifacts included a bust of Odysseus and an inscription that translates to “Thanks, Odysseus,” which lends credence to the idea that the island may have been home to an Odysseus-worshiping cult.

More Wanderlust Reads: