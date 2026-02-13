Few highways carry memories in their miles quite like Route 66. Commissioned in 1926, Route 66 spans 2,448 miles between Chicago, Illinois, and Santa Monica, California. Dubbed the "Main Street of America," this legendary route has evolved far beyond its original purpose. Over the years, it has become a rite of passage for travelers nationwide, embodying the true spirit of the Great American Road Trip.

More than a line on a map, Route 66 is a journey where millions have chased sunsets, wandered through charming locales, including a few that inspired the fictional town of Radiator Springs in Disney-Pixar's Cars, immersed themselves in art and culture, and celebrated 100 years of American travel at its finest. At its peak, the route's popularity inspired Bobby Troup to write the 1946 hit "Route 66," later recorded by musical greats Nat King Cole, Chuck Berry, and The Rolling Stones.

The glory days of Route 66 ended after the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956 was signed by former President Dwight D. Eisenhower. With the completion of the Interstate Highway System, five major highways, Interstates 55, 44, 40, 15, and 10, rerouted traffic and gradually eclipsed Route 66, fading all the little map dots along the way.

Despite decades of decline, the “Mother Road” remains iconic, historic, and strewn with stops that continue to inspire road trips today. Travelers can still collect Route 66 passport stamps to commemorate their journey through each state.

To honor Route 66’s 100th anniversary, let’s hit the road and explore eight destinations that capture the soul of this storied highway.

ILLINOIS

Pink Elephant Antique Mall

Getty Images

Route 66 spans 301 miles through Illinois.

Route 66 begins in Chicago and runs South across the Western half of Illinois. Popular stops include the American Giants Museum in Atlanta, the Pink Elephant Antique Mall in Livingston, and the Cozy Dog Drive-In in Springfield. The Pink Elephant is a must-see, three-story antique store complete with a 1950s-style diner, a fudge factory, and a candy shop. The venue also hosts car shows, cruise-ins, and historic festivals throughout the year.

MISSOURI

Gay Parita Sinclair Filling Station

Getty Images

Route 66 spans 317 miles through Missouri.

The Missouri stretch of Route 66 starts in St. Louis. One of the first attractions is the Chain of Rocks Bridge, connecting Illinois and Missouri. Traveling West, drivers pass by the famed Gay Parita Sinclair Filling Station in Halltown. The original Gay Parita was built in 1930 by Fred and Gay Mason. The structure burned down in 1955 and was reconstructed by Gary and Lena Turner in the early 2000s. The filling station offers more than just a convenient fuel stop; it provides a nostalgic look into the past. After five miles, voyagers reach Spencer Station in Spencer. The entire town of Spencer was purchased by Sidney Casey in 1925. Aside from the restored station, very little remains of the original shops and stores.

KANSAS

Gearhead Curious

Getty Images

Route 66 spans only 13 miles through Kansas.

Kansas boasts the shortest section of the enduring route, which winds its way through Galena. Here, travelers are encouraged to visit Gearhead Curios, Luigi's Pit Stop (one of several locations that inspired Cars), and the iconic Route 66 drive-thru shield landmark. Gearhead Curios, a restored Texaco filling station, is a recommended stop along the Kansas stretch of Route 66, where people gather to share stories and take photos with Cars' character, Doc Hudson.

Down the road, drivers delight in crossing the only remaining Marsh Arch Bridge along the route, the Rainbow Curve Bridge, built over Brush Creek in 1923.

OKLAHOMA

Rock Cafè

Route 66 spans 432 miles through Oklahoma.

The Sooner state claims one of the longest portions of Route 66, home to standout attractions such as the Blue Whale in Catoosa, the Round Barn in Arcadia, Cyrus Avery Centennial Plaza in Tulsa, the Oklahoma Route 66 Museum, and the legendary Hi-Way Cafe in Vinita. The Rock Café in Stroud is recognized as a favorite stop along Oklahoma’s stretch of Route 66. Its owner, Dawn Welch, inspired the character Sally Carrera in Cars for her dedication to restoring Stroud after Route 66 vanished from the map.

TEXAS

Cadillac Ranch

Getty Images

Route 66 spans 186 miles through Texas.

Cadillac Ranch is among the Mother Road’s most photographed stops, greeting travelers as they head west from Amarillo. This roadside marvel showcases a row of cars, each half-buried nose-first in the ground and painted with colorful graffiti. The Texas portion of Route 66 is also home to the midway point between Chicago and Los Angeles, designated by a sign in Adrian, where travelers can recharge at the Mid-Point Café & Gift Shop. Other Lone Star State stops include the Fabulous 40s Motel, Dream Maker Station Route 66 Souvenir & Gift Shop, and the Conoco Tower Station & U-Drop Inn Cafe, where Pixar drew the inspiration for Ramone's House of Body Art in Cars.

NEW MEXICO

Tee Pee Curios

Getty Images

Route 66 spans 487 miles through New Mexico.

The longest stretch of Route 66 is through New Mexico. On this leg of the journey, drivers enjoy a range of attractions, with Tee Pee Curios in Tucumcari emerging as a highlight. This unmistakable stop showcases a towering teepee and offers crafts, murals, and souvenirs that pay tribute to the Mother Road.

Westbound, travelers pass through the "Most Patriotic Small Town in America," Gallup, located in the middle of the Navajo Reservation. Residents of Gallup hold nightly Indian dances at the McKinley Courthouse Square Plaza in the summer, and the El Morro Theatre, built in 1928, remains open as a fully operational movie theater.

ARIZONA

Winslow

Route 66 spans 401 miles through Arizona.

The Route 66 corridor through Arizona is immortalized in the Eagles’ hit “Take It Easy,” which transports fans to the beloved corner in Winslow. Travelers flock to this iconic corner to snap photos and wander around the nearby shops and restaurants that reflect the charm of historic Route 66. Driving East from Winslow, road-trippers hit a few more attractions, the Wigwam Village Motel in Holbrook and the Jackrabbit Trading Post in Joseph City.

Westbound, drivers arrive in Seligman to see Angel & Vilma Delgadillo's Original Route 66 Gift Shop and the iconic Snow Cap Drive-In, a food staple that’s been slinging burgers since 1953.

CALIFORNIA

Roy's Motel and Cafe

Getty Images

Route 66 spans 314 miles through California.

The lengthy journey along the Mother Road concludes in California. After a 10 to 12-day journey from Chicago, travelers finally reach this point, greeted by the sight of Roy’s Motel and Cafe in Amboy, an oasis gleaming on the dusty Mojave Desert horizon. The popular spot proudly displays a welcoming neon sign that can be seen for miles as drivers head west toward the coast, still a three-hour drive from Amboy. The site is a popular stop for fuel and food, and even hosts its own car show, with an event scheduled for March 7, 2026, to mark the 100th anniversary of Route 66. Although the sign still glows, Roy’s no longer operates as a motel. Just 30 minutes west of Amboy, the Ludlow Cafe and Ludlow Motel serve as must-see stops, solidifying Ludlow’s status on Route 66.