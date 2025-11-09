7 U.S. Locations to Experience Fall and Winter Like a Hallmark Movie

Halloween is over, and it’s time to focus on Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, and other celebrations that come up at the end of the year. That means experiencing the magic of the holidays just like the characters do in the Hallmark movies. Hey, maybe you’ll even meet your Mr. Right while stepping inside the bookstore or coffee shop.

But you want something more than just a few festive lights. You want to travel somewhere you can experience the whole fall and winter holiday season, with the changing colors and beautiful scenery. We have you covered with these seven locations in the United States.

Chester, Vermont

Let’s start with a location that has actually been used in a Hallmark movie. Chester became the location for Moonlight & Mistletoe, thanks to its Victorian inns and the beautifully historic train station. As soon as you step into the streets, you’ll feel like this is where you belong—and where that handsome stranger awaits you.

There are two historic districts in Chester, both of them listed in the National Register of Historic Places, so you know you’ll feel like you’re transported back in time. While the city goes all-out for Christmas, you'll want to visit a little earlier. There are beautiful landscapes that offer the ever-changing colors of the leaves.

Nevada City, California

Another city that was used in a real Hallmark movie is Nevada City in California, used in the movie The Christmas Card. And yes, it’s all just like a magical Christmas card, lighting up the streets with market stalls and bright lights throughout the holiday season. You’ll even find gas lamps out there on the streets! This location will make you feel warm and fuzzy as the colder temperatures settle in during the late fall.

The city is in the heart of Gold Rush Country, and throughout the holiday season, you’ll find chestnuts roasting (on an open fire) and a 25-foot Christmas tree that becomes the perfect meeting spot— just make sure you know which side of the tree you’re all meeting on! Stop for some hot buttered rum and cocoa from the vendors at the artisan market.

LaGrange, Georgia

A Perfect Christmas Pairing is such a sweet Hallmark movie, so it’s time to visit where that one was filmed. Well, you’re heading to Georgia for this one, LaGrange to be exact. You’ll want to pay specific visits to Pretty Good Books and Nutwood Winery to get a feel of the movie, but also just to get a feel of the season.

Throughout the holidays, you’ll find holly decorating each of the storefronts, and there is an outdoor skating rink that you can spend some time on. You know that’s the perfect first date in Hallmark movies! Don’t forget to head to the Snowland Experience, where there’s a snow globe you can walk into! Yes, really!

Exploring Tennessee's Pigeon Forge | George Rose/GettyImages

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Where would we be without heading to Dolly Parton’s home state, considering just how much we connect her to the holiday season? Christmas at Dollywood is the movie that draws us in here, which was filmed in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and it’s a must when you need that fall spirit. Head straight to Showstreet, where you’ll feel like you’re immediately stepping onto the set of the Hallmark movie.

As the temperatures don’t drop as quickly as they do further north, there’s a little more time to enjoy the reds and oranges of the changing leaves. You'll feel like you can just sit back and relax, watching the world pass you by. While you’re there, head over to Smoky Mountain Christmas, the grand event of the season, which includes six million lights and dozens of Christmas trees all beautifully decorated to invite you to Santa’s Village.

More Like This:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

Vail, Colorado

Want something that includes the mountains? Well, you’ll need to head to Colorado for that, and Vail is the city to be in to get a taste of Winter in Vail. Not all of the movie was filmed here, but you’ll certainly recognize a few shots, including the bell tower and the bridge. Plus, this is the perfect spot for skiers as the colder weather rolls in, and we all know there’s some romance on the slopes!

One of the great things about this Hallmark movie feel is that there’s also a European village theme. There’s an extra special feeling of the Hallmark fall events that are put on in various movies, and the mountains will help to ease off some of the colder bites of the elements. In fact, you’ll feel like it’s fall in Switzerland rather than the U.S.!

Christmas in Leavenworth | Jim Corwin/GettyImages

Leavenworth, Washington

While it wasn’t used for a Hallmark movie (yet!), Leavenworth is a must to get that Hallmark movie vibe. The mountain background will immediately give you that sense of the holiday spirit, and just like Vail, Colorado, you’ll be transported into that feeling of European comfort.

The city goes all-out as soon as the holiday season arrives, bringing the Village of Lights, where you can enjoy live music and strolling carolers. The shop fronts are all beautifully decorated, and even the shopping mall makes you feel like you’re in a European market in spots! There’s storytime for the kids, gingerbread-making events, and much more.

East Aurora, New York

You don’t need a city. Sometimes, you need a quaint village, because that’s what most of the places are in Hallmark movies. East Aurora, located just southeast of Buffalo, is going to be the place for you. The community comes together during the fall season, with both traditional and new events. It’s even the home of an upcoming Hallmark movie, Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story.

Make sure you stop by Vidler’s 5& 10 Store, a central part of the town. It’s been used multiple times for holiday movies, so you’ll immediately feel yourself transported into them. It’s also the home of the Carolcade, which has been going on for more than 50 years and remains a village-proud event.

Where are you heading first for your Hallmark movie experience?