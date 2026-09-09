What American Newspaper Front Pages Looked Like on September 12, 2001

The ground was still covered in debris, the air thick with smoke, and the whole of America completely shaken by the terrorist attack that unfolded in New York City on September 11, 2001.

2,977 people lost their lives that day. Some were traveling on hijacked planes, others were reporting to work, some were bystanders caught beneath falling debris, and many were brave first responders headed toward Ground Zero, knowing they might never return home to their loved ones.

The North Tower was struck at 8:46 a.m., the South at 9:03. Flames engulfed entire floors, and people jumped from office windows as the country watched in horror. American Airlines Flight 77 hit the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m., and by 10:30 a.m., the Twin Towers were no longer a defining fixture of the Lower Manhattan skyline.

Time, though seemingly still, trudged on.

PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH ADDRESSES THE NATION

Bush is told of the attack while reading to a classroom of kindergarteners in Florida. | PAUL J. RICHARDS/GettyImages

At 8:30 p.m. on September 11, President George W. Bush addressed the nation.

"Today, our fellow citizens, our way of life, our very freedom came under attack in a series of deliberate and deadly terrorist acts. The victims were in airplanes, or in their offices; secretaries, businessmen and women, military and federal workers; moms and dads, friends and neighbors. Thousands of lives were suddenly ended by evil, despicable acts of terror."

He commended the bravery and integrity of the American people, assuring protection from future attacks and the pursuit of those responsible.

"These acts shattered steel, but they cannot dent the steel of American resolve...This is a day when all Americans from every walk of life unite in our resolve for justice and peace. America has stood down enemies before, and we will do so this time. None of us will ever forget this day."

And we haven't. Twenty-five years later, Americans still recall exactly where they were when the plane hit the first tower, and the sinking feeling that instantly consumed them. We hear the voicemails, see the footage, and are still deeply affected, both mentally and physically, by the events of 9/11.

LOCAL NEWSPAPERS ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2001

World Trade Center Attacked | Spencer Platt/GettyImages

The next day, amid extensive destruction and disrupted communication, local papers were published. Newspaper editors had to decide not only what to print after such a tragedy, but how to print it.

9/11 Memorial & Museum Director Clifford Chanin spoke with former editors of major New York publications to find out what that process was like.

Jim Pensiero, former Deputy Managing Editor of The Wall Street Journal, recalled having to make quick decisions. Editors slowly made their way into the office on September 12, and Pensiero ultimately chose to publish a two-section paper, rather than their usual three. He was instructed to "just do what you have to do."

Paul Moses, former City Editor and City Hall Bureau Chief at Newsday, "struggled to find the top of the story" due to the overwhelming amount of information. He stepped away to clear his head and ultimately decided that "human life comes first." So, the headline would emphasize the loss of lives before the loss of property.

"I did use the word 'horrifying' in the lead. I probably never used it in any other story, but this did call for kind of a bigger statement."

THE HEADLINES

Headlines with words like "war," "outrage," and "terror" were stamped on major American publications the morning after the attack. The photos that followed captured the burning of the Twin Towers; "special editions" etched in ink, etched in history.

Front page of the Daily News dated Sept. 12, 2001, Headline: | New York Daily News Archive/GettyImages

Day Two of American Terrorist Incident | Tim Boyle/GettyImages

US newspapers headline 12 September, 2001 | AFP/GettyImages

Visit the 9/11 Memorial & Museum to learn more about the events that unfolded on September 11, 2001, and to honor those who lost their lives.

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