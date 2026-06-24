The Seriously Dark Origins Behind Matching Bridesmaid Dresses

A wedding is an occasion for joy, when two people openly declare their love for each other in front of a select group of family and friends. It's the start of a journey of a lifetime and an ancient tradition spanning cultures around the world.

The first recorded marriage ceremony dates back to 2350 BC in Ancient Mesopotamia. Ancient Rome is responsible for the framework of modern Christian weddings in the West. Even the tradition of wearing a wedding ring on the third finger of your left hand has its roots in the Roman Empire (the third finger was believed to have an important connection with the heart).

The Ancient Origins of Bridesmaids

A fourth-century panel from the Projecta Casket shows a bride attended by handmaids during wedding preparations. | DE AGOSTINI PICTURE LIBRARY/GettyImages

The practice of having bridesmaids in attendance has the same origin, as Roman law decreed there should be ten witnesses—a “bridal party.” The Bible, too, makes reference to maids accompanying the marriage of Leah and Rachel.

The role of the maid of honor also has a long history, and her duties have changed surprisingly little. She was expected to be the chief organizer and supporter of the bride, available for some weeks beforehand to assist in any way necessary. There is one major difference, though.

In the past, the maid of honor was also responsible for looking after the bride's dowry, or at least the part of it that consisted of actual coinage—an extremely important and hazardous task. When it comes to bridesmaids in general, at least in the West, the concept has become clearly defined.

But finding one dress style and color that suits all is no easy task, and even today can pose a tricky challenge. So, when and why did the practice of matching dresses begin?

Why Bridesmaids Used to Double as Decoys

Wedding attendants look on as a bride marries a barber in Randolph Caldecott's illustration for "The Great Panjandrum Himself," Samuel Foote's famous 18th-century nonsense poem. | Print Collector/GettyImages

Brides themselves haven't always worn white. In fact, it didn’t become a common choice until the 18th century. It's thought that the color is meant to signify purity, but fashion historian Edwina Ehrman notes that it was more to do with status: “White was a very, very expensive color, and most people couldn’t afford to have a white dress in their wardrobe, so it was a special color, a prestigious color."

You might be surprised to learn that in ancient times, bridesmaids would have worn the same dress and color as the bride herself, and the reason has more to do with safety and superstition than style. If the women were all dressed identically, then it would confuse dangers both real and spiritual—potential kidnappers and thieves might target the bride-to-be, but so too might evil spirits who could usher forth curses and general misfortune.

When surrounded by women all dressed the same way, the bride had better odds of surviving these perils, so it seems that the practice of wearing matching dresses owes its origins to fear of harm rather than sartorial considerations. Should you ever find yourself forced to wear an unflattering bridesmaid dress, perhaps you ought to consider yourself lucky that a worse fate hasn't befallen you!

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