7 Household Items Every Ancient Greek Family Owned

It's always fascinating to see how people lived during different time periods. Analyzing similarities and differences can tell us a lot about the past and humanity in general. The ancient Greeks might have done things differently from how we live in the present, but at their core, they were still people who worked, took care of their families, and tried to make their homes safe places to relax.

Even the most mundane household items found in archeological digs can teach us about the ancient Greek way of life. A time that feels so foreign to us can come alive as we study the items that were so important to the people of ancient Greece. These items were so pivotal to the ancient Greeks that every home had them.

Pithoi found in Knossos Palace, Crete | DEA / G. COZZI/GettyImages

Pithoi

Pithoi, or pithos for the singular, is the Greek word for large storage jars. If the Greeks had had Costco, they would have used these pithoi to store all the bulk items they bought. They were often as tall or taller than a human and were extremely heavy even when empty. The pithoi were made of clay and held wine or grain, which stayed fresh longer in earthenware. They also had several handles all around the outside, proving that the Greeks understood the phrase: "Many hands make light work."

Pestle and mortar for grinding grains, Crete | DEA / ARCHIVIO J. LANGE/GettyImages

Mortar and Pestle

When we think of a mortar and pestle, we usually imagine a small, handheld kitchen tool used to grind up herbs. But the ancient Greeks were grinding their own flour as well as several other herbs and foods. Their mortars were about three feet wide, and the pestle was 3 cubits (about 4.5 feet) long. These were essential cooking tools, large enough to handle the amount of grain needed to feed a family.

Lebes | Heritage Images/GettyImages

Chytra and Lebes

A chytra and a lebes were both ancient Greek cooking pots or cauldrons. The chytra was a round, clay pot with a handle, and it looked similar to a rounded, glass lemonade pitcher we would use today. The lebes was a bronze cauldron with three feet like a tripod. They were both used to heat water or cook stews, but a lebes could also be used to hold the water during a wedding ceremony.

Seven loom weights | Sepia Times/GettyImages

Loom and Loom Weights

There wasn't ready-made clothing in ancient times, so each household had to weave their own cloth. The ancient Greeks used a vertical loom, called a warp-weighted loom, that worked with gravity to weave the threads together. They would attach weights made of stone or clay to the bottom of the fibers or threads to keep them taut, while the weaver worked from the top down. Every woman in ancient Greece was taught how to use this loom, and they sometimes decorated the weights to give their looms a unique touch.

Lamp | Heritage Images/GettyImages

Terracotta Oil Lamps

To light the home at night, ancient Greeks used oil lamps made of terracotta. Olive oil was poured into the reservoir of the lamp, and one end of the wick would float in the oil. The other end of the wick came out the other hole in the lamp, ready to be lit. From 500-300 BC, the lamps were pretty basic, but after molds were invented, more elaborate designs and artwork could be formed into the clay, making the lamps works of art.

Altar | Heritage Images/GettyImages

Altar

Religion was taken very seriously in ancient Greece, and each household had its own altar inside. This private family altar was set up in the central area of the home, near the hearth, to symbolize the goddess Hestia, the protector of the home. Families had shrines all around the house to worship many different gods, but the central altar for ritual and worship was an essential piece of the household.

Statuette of Hekate, 2nd Century, | Mondadori Portfolio/GettyImages

Hekate Statuette

Another form of spiritual protection for the ancient Greek home was a statuette of Hekate, the goddess of magic and witchcraft. The statue featured three of the goddess with their backs to a pillar, and was placed in doorways to deflect any evil energies away from the home. She protected the house and the family from the curse of the evil eye.

More Household Items from Different Eras: