10 Cold-Weather Misconceptions You’ve Probably Believed Your Whole Life

It seems as soon as the wintry weather rumbles in towards the end of the year, everyone is suddenly full of tips, tricks, and wise old folklore about how to keep warm, stave off colds and flu, and predict the worst of what the outdoors can throw at us. But just how much of this oft-repeated knowledge is true? We’re debunking 10 misconceptions.

Cold Weather Causes Colds

People walking in snow | Anadolu/GettyImages

We’ll all have been told at some point that we need to wrap up warm in cold weather, or else we’ll catch some kind of bug. But contrary to popular lore, the cold weather itself doesn’t cause colds and flu, of course, as they’re spread from person to person by viral infections.

Some research has shown that some of these viruses do survive more easily in colder and darker conditions, but really, what tends to make us more susceptible to catching colds in wintertime is the increased time we spend together indoors, and a temporary reduction of the efficacy of our natural defences in colder temperatures.

Cows Lie Down When Rain or Snow Is on the Way

Cows | Xinhua News Agency/GettyImages

When it comes to local weather lore, this is probably one of the most famous rules (and a survey by the UK Met Office found that almost two-thirds of people believe it to be true). Although some people claim that cows do this to maintain a warm spot below their bellies amid cold or snowy weather, in truth, cows rest their legs so often and for so many less specific reasons that using this to forecast wintry weather is all but useless.

Salt Melts Ice

Icicles hang from an icy bicycle | picture alliance/GettyImages

Strictly speaking, it’s not that salt itself actively melts ice; instead, the addition of salt to water lowers its freezing point—a process called freezing point depression—so it remains liquid, rather than ice, at a lower temperature.

A Blizzard Is a Heavy Snowstorm

Snowstorm | NurPhoto/GettyImages

Yes, a blizzard is a snowstorm, but that’s not the entire story. In meteorological terms, a blizzard is heavy (or moderately heavy) snowfall accompanied by sustained strong winds of 30 mph or more (according to the UK’s Met Office) or 35 mph (according to the U.S. National Weather Service).

Snow Only Falls When It’s Below 0ºC

Snowy landscape | Xinhua News Agency/GettyImages

On the subject of snow, you might have heard that snow can only fall when the temperature is below freezing (32ºF, or 0ºC), as snow is formed of frozen water. As the UK’s Met Office points out, this is a myth; depending on conditions, precipitation can fall as snow when the air temperature is between zero and 2ºC (32–35ºF).

All Water Freezes at 0ºC

A frozen dam | Anadolu/GettyImages

We all learn the freezing point of water in high school, but in laboratory conditions, scientists are able to maintain so-called “supercooled” water at temperatures far below the freezing point. Outside of the lab, though, even this supercool water is found in nature, with water droplets recorded in clouds at temperatures as low as –30ºC (–22ºF).

You Can Eat Snow to Hydrate

A child tastes snow | Irfan Khan/GettyImages

If you get stuck out in the wilderness in wintertime, you might think you can consume snow to keep yourself hydrated. In truth, though, that’s a somewhat dangerous supposition that can cause more harm than good.

Yes, snow is just frozen water—but the water content of snow is often quite low, and what’s more, the effort and heat your body uses to melt the snow and turn it into drinkable water burns off more energy than the snow itself contains. Ultimately, consuming snow can, in fact, lead to dehydration.

Falling Into Cold Water Will Cause Instant Hypothermia

Water starting to freeze | picture alliance/GettyImages

No one wants to fall into freezing cold water in the wintertime, of course, but it’s something of a misconception that if you’re unfortunate enough to do so, then you’re all but destined to die of hypothermia within a matter of minutes.

In fact, hypothermia in cold water can reportedly take up to an hour to set in; those who fall in icy water and perish instantly tend to drown as a result of inhaling water amid the instant shock and panic. Once this initial shock subsides after a minute or two, though, you should have around 30 minutes before the effects of hypothermia become apparent, giving yourself a fighting chance at least of reaching the shore or being rescued.

Exercising in Cold Weather Is Bad for You

Two people jogging in the snow | NurPhoto/GettyImages

Exercising in cold weather does put a little more work on your heart and circulatory system to keep yourself warm, but the idea that exercising outside in wintertime is bad for you is a myth.

So long as you’re careful not to venture out when it’s icy or in unsuitable clothing, exercising in cold conditions should be safe—and no, you can’t freeze your lungs by deeply inhaling cold air. Your body is well equipped to warm the air you inhale, but if it does cause a tingling or scratching sensation, that’s likely your trachea becoming slightly dry due to the natural lack of moisture in the winter air.

You Lose 90% of Your Body Heat Through Your Head

A person walking through the snow | VCG/GettyImages

All manner of research into bodily heat loss has been carried out over the years to test whether or not this longstanding myth is true. Given the relatively thin skin on our scalp and the rich network of blood vessels it contains, it certainly seems plausible that an uncovered head would lose heat relatively quickly, and some studies have gone so far as to suggest this is the case.

In truth, though, it’s all but impossible to quantify the actual amount of heat an unhatted head will squander, but it’s highly unlikely to be anything approaching as much as people claim.

You May Also Like: