Did Vikings Really Wear Horned Helmets?

The image of the fearsome Viking charging into battle crowned with a helmet of horns has become an enduring visual symbol of warriors from Norse history. The problem with this image is that there is no evidence that they actually wore them. In reality, archaeological findings suggest they tended to wear more prosaic caps made of leather or iron, without anything more attached to them.

A group of horned helmets found in Denmark, once thought to have dated back to the Viking era, later turned out to be 2000 years older, and there is no evidence of any connection between them and the actual Vikings. For starters, it’s unlikely that Vikings would have worn helmets like this because heavy and cumbersome headwear with horns would actually have been a hindrance when fighting and would have weighed the warriors down.

So why has there been so much confusion about the subject, and why did the impression that they wore these helmets become so common?

THE ORIGINS OF HORNED VIKING HELMETS

Der Ring Des Nibelungen | Heritage Images/GettyImages

It has been argued that much of this misconception can be traced back to the influence of Romanticism in the 18th and 19th centuries, and how the much earlier Vikings were visualised during art and culture of this later period.

Richard Wagner’s Ring Cycle operas did much to cement this association: the story told across the four-opera cycle draws upon Norse mythology and Viking history, and the lavish costume designs of productions during the 19th century often included horned helmets. The work of designer Carl Emil Doepler was particularly influential in this area. As time progressed, this theatrical design was adopted by illustrators and later by filmmakers, eventually becoming a common visual shorthand for the representation of Vikings across multiple forms of media, ranging from cartoons and toys to historical dramas. These visual associations were strong enough to overwhelm the lack of archaeological evidence for such things ever being used by the Vikings in real life.

VISUALS THAT FUELED THE MISCONCEPTION

Detail of woodcarving from a Viking sledge, 9th century. | Print Collector/GettyImages



While there have been carvings found in Scandinavia which portray images of beings in horned headgear, these are now considered much more likely to be representations of mythological deities and not of humans. This kind of visual confusion may have therefore contributed to the mistaken impression that the Vikings had worn them.

And so, while the idea of them wearing these kinds of helmets might create a striking visual image, it can be said with confidence that there is little chance they actually did so in real life.

Learn More About The Vikings: