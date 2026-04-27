"Et tu, Brute?" (“You too, Brutus?”) has become history's most famous betrayal line, but it's not really history at all.

The final moments of Julius Caesar's life, known as the "Ides of March," have been relayed for centuries. From records and plays to textbooks, these accounts have been influenced more by drama than by documentation. When you strip away the theatrics, what remains is less quotable but closer to reality.

Let’s retrace history in an attempt to discover what the Roman dictator actually uttered in the moments before his death.

The Ides Of March

THE IDES OF MARCH : JULIUS CESAR ( (c.100 BC – 44 BC ) IS STABBED TO DEATH IN THE ROMAN SENATE HOUSE | pictore/GettyImages

On March 15, 44 BCE, a date now synonymous with political violence, Caesar walked into a Senate meeting and was immediately surrounded by tension. A faction of senators had decided the dictator’s growing power posed a threat to the Roman Republic. Their solution was a merciless and brutal stabbing.

The attack (to prevent Caesar from becoming king) didn't unfold like a staged confrontation. It began abruptly, with one conspirator initiating the assault and others quickly joining in. What followed was confusion and violence, not a carefully devised exchange. In other words, this was not a moment tailored for a Shakespearean tragedy.

What Shakespeare Wrote

Julius Caesar, Illustration of the Shakespeare play. | bycostello/GettyImages

The line most people associate with Caesar's death comes from William Shakespeare's The Tragedy of Julius Caesar, written in the late 16th century. In the play, Caesar sees Brutus, someone he trusts, among the attackers and delivers the (now-iconic) "Et tu, Brute?" before collapsing.

It's a line that captivates audiences and captures betrayal in its sharpest form. But it’s a product of Shakespeare’s craft, not an accurate account of history. His version transforms death and pandemonium into a double-crossing, emotional climax.

Over time, that creative choice took on a life of its own. The phrase became so widely repeated that it blotted out the facts.

What Was Actually Said (And What Happened)

The Assassination And Funeral Of Julius Caesar | Heritage Images/GettyImages

The historical accounts paint a far less performative picture. Rather than delivering a memorable final line, Caesar likely said very little, or nothing at all. As soon as the attack began and he grasped the extent of those involved, his resistance gave way to the unavoidable.

One detail, passed down through history, stands out: as the attack continued, he drew his toga over himself. Whether this was a reflex or a conscious effort to retain his dignity, it points to a different kind of ending, quieter and far from the idea of a final declaration.

As for his last words, there is no clear consensus. Some accounts suggest he may have said "Kaì sú, téknon" in Greek, which translates to "You too, Child," but nothing definite survives. What is consistent is the fast and violent nature of the event itself. Multiple attackers (not just Brutus), multiple wounds, and no time to reflect.

In that context, the idea of a carefully delivered final sentence is less convincing. The reality is that Caesar's death was shrouded in mayhem.

TRUTH VS. THEATER

Julius Caesar | duncan1890/GettyImages

So, how did a line Caesar likely never said make it all the way to 2026? The answer stems from how we, as humans, process history. Dramatic one-liners are easier to remember than fragmented moments. Shakespeare provided a version that felt complete, and it stuck with us.

In a way, the real account of Caesar's death is actually more compelling than the myth. It subs a scripted moment with something more authentic: a powerful figure caught in a sudden, violent end, without the chance to define the betrayal in words.

The truth is, the past is not rehearsed. It's chaotic and unpredictable, just like the assassination of Julius Caesar.

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