The One Founding Father Who Refused to Celebrate Independence Day

The Founding Fathers of the United States were not only key figures in drafting and signing the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, but also served as diplomats and patriots, playing crucial roles in freeing the American people from British rule.

Some fought on the battlefield during the American Revolution; others would later become Presidents of the United States. These seven men are the most closely tied individuals to America's birth, but one Founding Father was less than enthused about the date chosen to celebrate Independence, so much so that he refused to observe it himself.

Now, 250 years later, we reflect on this monumental decision, examining the names scattered across the bottom of the Declaration of Independence and their differing opinions.

THE FOUNDING FATHERS

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Fifty-six delegates gathered in the Assembly Room of the Pennsylvania State House (a building we now call Independence Hall) in Philadelphia on July 2, 1776, to vote on a resolution for independence. John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, Benjamin Franklin, and John Jay were at the forefront. George Washington and Alexander Hamilton, also considered Founding Fathers, were notably absent, occupied with their duties in the Continental Army. Though John Hancock’s large signature made its way into the history books, he is not counted among the seven founders of the United States of America.

Two days later, on July 4, 1776, Jefferson’s document was officially adopted by the Continental Congress as the Declaration of Independence.

THE ONE WHO REFUSED TO CELEBRATE INDEPENDENCE DAY

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Because the resolution for independence passed on July 2, John Adams (who, as we know, would become the second President two decades later) believed this was the true day America’s independence should be celebrated.

Even though no official document had been chosen at that time, Adams saw July 2 as the inception of America as a free nation. He felt so strongly about July 2 being Independence Day that he scribed a letter to his wife, Abigail Adams, on July 3, 1776, sharing his excitement, perhaps, according to some historians, a bit prematurely. Reflecting on the adoption of the resolution, he wrote:

"The Second Day of July 1776, will be the most memorable Epocha, in the History of America."

He was so certain about this date that he predicted it would be celebrated by generations to come, "forward forever more."

"I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival. It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, withShews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more."

Although Adams was right about how memorable and celebrated the event would become, he was off on his timing.

On America’s 240th birthday, historian Kenneth C. Davis told CBS News that Adams never celebrated the Fourth, “standing his ground” even as his fellow Founding Fathers disagreed.

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