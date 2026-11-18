In his 2009 inaugural address, Barack Obama described “a small band of patriots huddled by dying campfires on the shores of an icy river” and said that “the father of our nation ordered these words to be read to the people.” The words were Thomas Paine’s, from the pamphlet that opens with “These are the times that try men’s souls.”

The scene of officers reading Paine aloud to freezing soldiers before the crossing of the Delaware turns up in biographies, history books, and historical monuments, but the evidence that George Washington ordered it is a lot thinner than its staying power suggests.

The Pamphlet Came First

The usual version says The American Crisis ran in the Pennsylvania Journal on December 19, 1776, and came out as a pamphlet four days later, an account repeated in David Hackett Fischer’s 2004 history Washington’s Crossing. The trouble is that the Journal suspended publication from December 4, 1776, to January 22, 1777, as Philadelphia braced for a British invasion.

Paine, a volunteer aide to Gen. Nathanael Greene on the retreat, went to Philadelphia in early December to finish the essay. He later recalled, “I began it at Newark on the retreat and got it printed in Philadelphia on the 19th of Dec. 1776. But the printer did not choose to put his name to it.”

The first copies were unsigned pamphlets credited only to “the Author of Common Sense,” and the first newspaper known to have run the essay, the Pennsylvania Packet, printed its first half on December 27, the day after the battle at Trenton.

The Paper Trail Starts in 1809

Portrait of Thomas Paine | Photo 12/GettyImages

The earliest known version of the reading story comes from James Cheetham’s The Life of Thomas Paine, published soon after Paine’s death in 1809. Cheetham had soured on Paine over his religious writings, and one 19th-century encyclopedia called the book “inspired by enmity”. He wrote that “the number was read in the camp, to every corporal’s guard,” and credited it with “much of the brilliant little affair which in the same month followed at Trenton.” He named no source and no date for the reading, never said Washington ordered it, and put the pamphlet’s publication “early in December.”

Later writers kept adding detail. In 1847, George Lippard, the writer who invented the tale of the Liberty Bell ringing for independence, described “the Crisis read by every Corporal in the army of Washington.” By 1861, a Boston publisher was advertising reprints as essays that were, “by the orders of General Washington, read to each regiment of the army as they were published.” Moncure Conway’s 1894 edition of Paine’s writings said the first Crisis “by order of the Commander was read to groups of his dispirited and suffering soldiers.” Craig Nelson’s 2007 Paine biography finally gave it a time, “At dusk on December 23, 1776,” and offered no source. Ron Chernow’s Washington biography then cited Nelson.

What Washington’s Papers Say

Declaration of Independence | Culture Club/GettyImages

When Washington wanted something read to his troops, he put it in writing. His general orders for July 9, 1776, told the brigades to assemble at six that evening to hear the Declaration of Independence “read with an audible voice.” No equivalent order for Paine has turned up. Jett Conner, writing in the Journal of the American Revolution, found no written order in the Library of Congress’s Washington papers, and nothing in the published papers or biographies of Greene, Alexander Hamilton, Henry Knox, John Glover, or James Monroe, who crossed the river hours ahead of Washington. Paine’s name doesn’t appear in the volume of Washington’s collected writings covering September 1776 to January 1777.

That doesn’t mean soldiers never heard it. J. L. Bell, who traced the story on his blog Boston 1775, treats Cheetham as reluctant testimony and thinks “a lot of the Continental Army under Washington read the American Crisis in late 1776,” but he adds, “I know of no documentation for such an order.”

Washington did praise Paine on paper, eight years later. In a June 1784 letter to James Madison, he asked, “Can nothing be done in our Assembly for poor Paine?” and wrote that “his writings certainly have had a powerful effect on the public mind.” Ten years after that, Monroe got Paine out of a French prison and reported to Madison that Paine believed the president “winked at his imprisonment.”

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