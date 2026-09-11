The Remarkable Story of the Tree That Survived 9/11

It was the perfect late summer morning on September 11, 2001, in New York City: sunny and 60, with a slight breeze rustling the leaves of nearby trees—just enough to remind you fall was around the corner.

Except that wind wasn't just an ordinary seasonal gust. At 8:46 a.m., the air began to roar as a distant plane made its way over Lower Manhattan, flying dangerously low toward the World Trade Center before it crashed into the North Tower in a matter of seconds. Burning debris, shattered glass, and smoke darkened the placid blue skies that only moments earlier had framed the downtown skyline. By the time the South Tower was hit, those swaying trees were smothered under a blanket of ash and soot, leaving their branches shattered, severed, or crushed to the pavement. That is, except for one persistent pear tree at the plaza near Buildings 4 and 5 on Church Street.

The Discovery of the Callery Pear Tree

At the center of the National September 11 Memorial at the World Trade Center site are two reflecting pools flanked by more than 400 swamp white oak trees, planted over the years to symbolize renewal and life. Just a few steps away is the Survivor Tree. Since the 1970s, this Callery pear tree has blossomed with delicate white flowers every spring and shed its leaves each fall. Now, it sheds its leaves onto the World Trade Center plaza, but only because recovery workers discovered an 8-foot stump and a single living branch in October 2001. It stands as the plaza's only living survivor from before 9/11, rooted on the same ground where it first weathered the storm.

The Recovery of the 9/11 Survivor Tree

A ceremonial planting of the Survivor Tree at Ground Zero in 2010. | Mario Tama/Getty Images

From burnt bark to broad, spreading branches, a careful rehabilitation program brought the 9/11 Survivor Tree back to its full glory. Ronaldo Vega, now the 9/11 Memorial’s senior director of design, recalled how "fellow recovery worker Becky Clough found a tree buried in the rubble, burned, torn, splintered, lying on its side almost dead."

Realizing it was still alive, Clough and Vega had the NYC Department of Parks and Recreation carefully unearth the tree and transport it to the Arthur Ross Nursery in Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx for recovery.

"A branch right over here was poking out of the debris field, and it had given off some leaves," Vega said. "Now, trees don't give off leaves in October unless the tree is dying and wants to live. Unless the tree wants to show the world, 'I still have life.'"

Under the care of local arborists, the tree was nursed back to health with enriched soil, structural support, and constant supervision—even through a severe nor'easter in early 2010. True to its name, the Survivor Tree responded well. Today, the 30-foot tree stands tall, right where it's been since it was replanted at the World Trade Center site in December 2010.

The Legacy of the Survivor Tree at Ground Zero

9/11 Memorial And Museumprepares to mark 25th anniversary of September 11th attacks in NYC. | Spencer Platt/GettyImages

Today, visitors who stand beneath the shade of the Survivor Tree can spot a physical scar line if they look closely. Below the marking is gnarled, dark bark from 2001, while smooth, light bark grows above it, marking everything that grew after its rescue. Encircled by a protective guardrail, the tree is often adorned with colorful paper tags filled with musings and hopeful messages from its many visitors.

The tree's impact reaches far beyond the plaza. Originally imported to North America from Asia in the early 20th century as an ornamental tree, the Callery pear proved to be as prolific as it was resilient. In 2013, the 9/11 Memorial launched the Survivor Tree Seedling Program in partnership with Bartlett Tree Experts and John Bowne High School in Queens. Each year, saplings grown from the tree's seeds were gifted to communities that had endured recent tragedies, serving as symbols of recovery in places like Newtown, Connecticut; Orlando, Florida; Puerto Rico; and London, England.

Although the seedling distribution program was placed on hold in recent years due to Callery pears being reclassified as an invasive species in several states, the living legacy of the Survivor Tree lingers. Dozens of its saplings continue to grow around the world, proving that even in the wake of devastation, life finds a way to take root once again.

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