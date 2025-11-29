10 U.S. Towns That Celebrate Christmas Like Nowhere Else

While it’s a common saying that there’s no place like home for the holidays, the people in this town really mean it. Some towns string up a few lights and call it a day, but these towns prepare for Santa Claus’s arrival throughout the whole year!

If you want to spend your Christmas season in a town that takes the “holiday spirit” very seriously, consider stopping by one of the 10 U.S. destinations that celebrate the holidays like nowhere else.

Leavenworth, Washington

If Santa decided to relocate to the Cascades, this would absolutely be his spot. Leavenworth is a traditional European Christmas market that plopped itself right on the west coast of the United States.

Half a million lights glow across the village from November to February, and the whole town takes part in caroling. Plus, they make one heck of a glühwein, which is a type of hot German wine that pairs perfectly with holiday shopping.

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Bethlehem does NOT come to play! The town was literally named on Christmas Eve in 1741, and they’ve been acting accordingly ever since.

Expect a massive Christkindlmarkt full of artisans and pretzels, a live Advent calendar (yes, that exists), and Moravian stars hanging from every other building.

McAdenville, North Carolina

McAdenville prides itself on becoming a gorgeous, glowing wonderland every holiday season. And no, it’s not some ordinary lightshow: over 500,000 lights cover the town, leading people to drive from all over the Southeast just to roll slowly through town.

Stowe, Vermont

This place is practically a postcard come to life. In fact, if you’ve ever seen a gorgeous, snowy New England photograph, none would be surprised if it really was a picture of Stowe. If you’re in the mood for snowy mountains and sleigh rides, this is your next stop.

Fredericksburg, Texas

If you want Christmas with a side of wine tasting, welcome to Fredericksburg. This Texas Hill Country gem goes all-in on its German heritage, showing off a 30-foot wooden Christmas pyramid and a holiday market straight out of Munich.

And because it’s Texas, you get festive lights plus warm weather and vineyards. Talk about a winning combo!

Park City, Utah

Park City is a ski town that loves to get extra sweet and sentimental during the holidays. There’s a “Snow Globe Stroll” down Main Street, and there’s a North Pole Express nearby. Plus, if you’re lucky, you can even see St. Nick himself riding down the mountain on skis!

Natchitoches, Louisiana

If you prefer your Christmas warm and Southern, Natchitoches is calling your name. Their Festival of Lights has been running for almost 100 years, and includes parades, fireworks, and plenty of Cajun food.

Solvang, California

Solvang is a Danish village smack-dab in the middle of California. This means during December, you get Scandinavian Christmas traditions without freezing your fingers off. They celebrate a month-long Julefest with candlelit tours and plenty of holiday-themed folk dancing.

North Pole, Alaska

Well, duh, we had to include this one! Is traveling to Alaska in winter extreme? Sure. But c’mon, the town has candy-cane street lamps and a store called Santa Claus House that answers thousands of letters each year.

If you want a Christmas destination that leans all the way in, this is obviously it. You may even catch the northern lights as your bonus holiday sparkle!