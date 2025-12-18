20 Years of Elf on the Shelf: How a Family Tradition Became a Christmas Phenomenon

If you’ve struggled with ideas for your Elf on the Shelf, you have the Aebersold family to thank for that.

What started as a family tradition in the 1970s has become a worldwide phenomenon, with parents doing their best to find new and creative things for their kids to find their elf doing in the days before Christmas. Now, this elf is celebrating its 20th anniversary on the shelf, or in your Christmas tree, or taking a “bath” in a bowl of marshmallows.

How Did Elf on the Shelf Start?

Fisbee, the first elf on the shelf, joined the Aebersold family with the mom, Carol, telling her three children that the pixie-looking elf was watching them. She claimed she would be reporting any bad behavior back to Santa in the days leading up to Christmas.

A few decades later, the family tradition became a holiday tradition for many. Carol and her daughter, Chanda A. Bell, self-published the book The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition in tribute to their family tradition in 2005. This gave families a chance to join in on the fun with a box set that included an elf for readers.

Chanda’s twin sister Christa joined the pair after quitting her job, and the three started The Lumistella Company, which continues to sell books and elves today.

The company gained extra attention in the first years after its launch, with celebrities being spotted with elves to entertain their own children, leading to nationwide attention on Elf on the Shelf.

Since then, the company has expanded with an animated TV special about the elves, a stage musical, and even video games with an official Elf on the Shelf Snowball Fight on Roblox for younger kids.

This year, the company celebrates the 20th anniversary of Elf on the Shelf, with new characters like Razzle the Snowman and different limited-edition collectibles for the fans. There’s also the original book and scout elves, with more than 17.5 million elves being adopted since they first arrived on shelves 20 years ago.

Elf on the Shelf balloon at the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade | James Devaney/GettyImages

More Than Just an Elf

Since the company was founded two decades ago, it’s expanded the lineup to include more than just Scout Elves, who watch over kids and report back to Santa about whether you’ve been naughty or nice.

You can now buy a pet for your elf, like a reindeer, dog, or arctic fox. You can also grab accessories for your elf, such as a travel set to help them head back to the North Pole after Christmas, or a spa day with a bathtub. Elves are also very hip to the latest pickleball trend, with a tiny pickle as the actual ball.

Whether you view it as a fun way to teach your kid responsibility or a pesky task to keep up with, there’s no denying that Elf on the Shelf is here to stay.

You May Also Like:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!