5 Discontinued Easter Chocolates, Candies, and Treats People Want Back

Easter brings back nostalgic and sugary memories for many people who celebrated the holiday when they were kids. I know I have fond memories of scouring the house for Easter eggs with my cousins—and devouring a disconcertingly vast quantity of brightly colored candies in the process.

If you’ve been looking to recreate the exact taste of your childhood Easters, though, you may be out of luck. Unfortunately, a fair number of Easter candies you may have enjoyed as a kid have been discontinued over the years. While popular Easter treats like chocolate eggs and the ever-present (albeit controversial) Peeps are still very much in rotation, others have been lost to the winds of time and circumstance.

Fortunately, it’s not infeasible that these candies might come back into stock someday—and in the meantime, some have even been recreated quite convincingly.

Brach’s Marshmallow Eggs

Many a would-be candy purchaser was left empty-handed and disappointed in 2023 when candy company Brach’s discontinued their well-loved Marshmallow Eggs.

These delectable treats consisted of squishy marshmallow centers tucked inside sweet candy shells. Many families often hid them inside or near eggs during Easter egg hunts—and, fittingly, their official name was actually “Brach's Marshmallow Easter Hunt Eggs.” Fortunately, as some savvy internet chefs have shown, it is possible to make a version of these eggs at home by mixing some marshmallow fluff with butter and sugar, adding dye, and dipping it all in milk chocolate.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg 'n' Spoon Cartons

Easter candy giant Cadbury introduced these unique Easter treats in 2013 but discontinued them in 2023, which was apparently a bad year for Easter sweets. These indulgent delicacies featured four chocolate eggs filled with vanilla or milk chocolate mousse, which could be eaten with accompanying spoons.

Cadbury decided to axe this treat due to “fans' changing taste buds,” but lovers of the candy were widely dismayed when it was discontinued, with many taking to the internet to express their displeasure. Fortunately—or unfortunately, depending on how much of a Cadbury loyalist you are—the grocery chain Aldi sells a very similar product called Egg Joyables Choco Creme Eggs.

Mackintosh’s Toffee Mallow Eggs

These Easter delights were popular in the UK and Australia in the 1970s and 1980s, but were discontinued sometime around the early 2000s. These candies consisted of a toffee and marshmallow filling encased in milk chocolate. In recent years, many people have taken to social media to express their longing for these once-popular sweets of yore.

“My nan used to buy me a box of the toffee filled eggs every year, they were lovely. They don't taste the same nowadays!” wrote one user on Facebook. However, a company called The Chocolate Smiths began selling toffee mallow Easter eggs in 2026 and reportedly sold out of them in ten minutes, which bodes well for the future of newer versions of this treat.

Nestle’s Willy Wonka Weggs

Still from "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" | Silver Screen Collection/GettyImages

These candies were discontinued in 2017 when the Ferrero Group bought the Willy Wonka brand from Nestle, but they have not been forgotten by fans, one of whom wondered if they had been a “fever dream” in a Reddit comment. That’s for good reason, as these candies were utterly surreal. Consisting of purple-dyed white chocolate eggs with fillings stained green, pink, or other hallucinatory shades, these treats were a bit controversial even back in the day, but are definitely sorely missed by some.

Easter Candies That Came in Mugs

In a Reddit thread about discontinued Easter candies, numerous commenters expressed a longing for the good old days when different Easter candies were often sold in mugs. This trend was popular in the UK and Australia in the 1980s and ‘90s, when selling mugs emblazoned with brand logos was a savvy way of advertising a company long after Easter candies had been devoured, but it has died out over the years, possibly as a cost-saving measure and also maybe due to an oversaturation of mugs.

“We all got too many mugs in cupboards that never came out and when you did pull one out it had a dead spider in it,” one Redditor theorized of why the mug tradition may have died out. “After the charity shops beg you to please stop bringing them, you end up not buying any more.”

That hasn’t stopped people from missing their Easter mugs, though. “Why don't Easter eggs come with mugs anymore? I used to get a yearly upgrade but I've been stuck using the same Crunchie mug since 2010,” one person lamented on Facebook. Fortunately, it’s still possible to buy Easter candies in mugs in some stores—and also, it’s not too hard to make your own version by simply buying a mug and combining it with some candies and tinsel.

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