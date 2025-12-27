This Simple New Year’s Day Habit Could Be the Easiest Resolution You Keep

Your New Year’s resolutions may include exercising more or getting out in nature. If that’s true, well, then get your hiking boots on and combine both of those resolutions by starting the first day of 2026 out in nature.

You won’t be alone, either, as state parks across the United States are encouraging residents to take advantage of them on this day specifically. Here’s what you need to know before you venture out bright and early on January 1.

What Is First Day Hikes?

First Day Hikes is a nationwide initiative by state parks to help visitors start off the New Year right by taking advantage of local resources with a trek in nature.

The tradition started with Massachusetts state parks in 1992, with the state system encouraging visitors to come out and start the new year off right by connecting to nature. The plan went national in 2012 when other state parks took up the challenge to start the new year with a new visit to local parks.

It’s become popular across the country, with 55,000 visitors heading to parks to take over the challenge on one New Year’s Day, picking up more than 133,000 miles in hiking in all the country’s state parks.

Who Can Participate?

You don’t have to be a strong hiker to start your year off with one. One great thing about state parks is that they offer a variety of different trails that can vary in length and difficulty, so feel free to take a quick, easy hike in the morning or challenge yourself with a more grueling hike for the day.

It’s a good idea to do some research before you head out to find out what your options are, or check in with someone in your local state park for recommendations.

People walking during winter | picture alliance/GettyImages

You also don’t have to hike to participate, despite the program being called First Day Hikes. The initiative encourages people to simply get moving on the first day of the new year, so you can find other options that fit you. You can hike, of course, but you can also snowshoe or even swim, depending on what’s offered at your state park. And what’s better than a nice, leisurely walk to get some fresh air as you celebrate the start of 2026?

Check out stateparks.org to get a better idea of what your local state parks offer. Each state has different activities that may require registration or occur at a specific time. Others include fun activities like a costume contest or roasting s’mores around a fire pit as part of your first hike.

How to Prepare

Remember that these are outdoor activities, so make sure you’re prepared based on where you’re taking your first hike—or walk!—of the new year.

The American Hiking Society suggests that cold-weather hikers dress in layers and wear a hat. It’s also important to wear sunscreen, even in the winter, as the glare from the snow can damage your skin. And no matter where you go, make sure to bring water to stay hydrated.

