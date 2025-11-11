The Most Expensive States to Buy a Turkey This Thanksgiving (And the Least)

How much turkey you can afford to gobble, gobble up on Thanksgiving could depend on the state you live in.

You’ve probably noticed that grocery prices have gone up this year, which could affect your everyday shopping and your Thanksgiving feasting. One of your most expensive purchases is a turkey any year—and that will be even truer in 2025.

A map of the average cost of a turkey by state | Photo by FinanceBuzz.com

Expect to pay around $34.65 for a 15-pound turkey this holiday season, according to the website FinanceBuzz. That comes out to $2.31 per pound, so you could see an even higher total price if you’re entertaining a big crowd. You’ll also likely be spending an 11.2% increase for your turkey this year compared to 2024.

But just where will you be paying the most? Well, that depends on how far a turkey may need to fly to get to you.

Most Expensive States to Buy a Thanksgiving Turkey

State Cost for a 15-pound turkey Hawaii $55.70 Alaska $42.35 Iowa $41.35 Montana $40.85 Massachusetts $39.85 New Hampshire $39.85 Vermont $39.85 South Carolina $38.85 New Jersey $38.35 Missouri $38.35

Hawaii’s prices are going to be the highest in the country, with a 15-pound turkey costing a whopping $55.70. That may not be a surprise for Hawaii residents, who also face the highest cost for groceries in the United States.

Alaska isn’t far behind, with residents expecting to pay $42.35 for a 15-pound turkey. Like Hawaii, Alaskans also face big grocery bills throughout the year and pay the second-highest cost for groceries in the U.S.

You May Also Like:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

Iowa and Montana come in third and fourth place, so you’ll want to save some extra cash now in anticipation of the high cost of your bird for the Thanksgiving table. Three states tied for fifth place with Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont all expecting to pay around $38.85 for a 15-pound turkey.

But can you catch a break if you’re on the other end of the trot to get a turkey for Thanksgiving?

Least Expensive States to Buy a Thanksgiving Turkey

State Cost for a 15-pound turkey Oklahoma $24.85 Texas $25.85 Louisiana $27.35 Tennessee $27.35 Illinois $28.40 Kentucky $28.40 Arkansas $29.35 Arizona $29.85 Oregon $30.35 Mississippi $30.85

You can if you live in Oklahoma, which has the lowest cost for a turkey to grace your table for the American holiday. You’ll only have to pay $24.85 there to get a 15-pound bird for your family and friends to enjoy.

Neighboring Texas also has good deals on turkeys, with the average bird coming in around $25.85. Southern states Louisiana and Tennessee are tied for third with their birds ringing up at $27.35, while Illinois and Kentucky are tied for fifth with a turkey costing $28.40.

So how much turkey do you even need? Well, it depends on how many people you’re expecting at your Thanksgiving meal. Experts suggest you estimate each guest will eat around 1.5 pounds of turkey, so around 10 people can eat a 15-pound turkey. And remember, if you end up with too much turkey, there are plenty of ways to use it for leftovers the next day, like delicious sandwiches, casseroles, and more.