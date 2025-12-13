Can You Beat the Latest Kennections Quiz by Ken Jennings? It Might Be Harder Than You Think

Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! host and champion Ken Jennings. Here’s how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out?

Take More Kennections Quizzes:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

Mental Floss has hosted Ken Jennings’s Kennections quizzes since 2014, testing our readers’ knowledge and passion for trivia and history.

Jennings is one of the most recognizable figures in American game shows, forming a love for facts while watching Jeopardy! from a young age. This led to his historic 2004 Jeopardy! run, winning 74 consecutive games and over $2.5 million. Jennings went on to win the Greatest of All Time tournament in 2020 and succeeded the late Alex Trebek as the show’s host. He is the current host of the beloved game show.

Past Jeopardy! and other game show appearances, Jennings is a bestselling author. His books, such as Brainiac and Maphead, explore the sociology of trivia and other related topics. He also co-hosts the Omnibus podcast alongside singer John Roderick, in which they discuss forgotten history and cultural oddities.

Ken Jennings | Christopher Willard/GettyImages

Jennings’s connection with Mental Floss began with his Kennections quizzes, which has has written for nearly a decade. In 2015, he released The Complete Kennections, compiling 1,000 of these puzzles into one book featuring adjustable difficulty levels for readers. Over the years, he’s also appeared in Mental Floss videos, discussing his latest projects and finding connections of his own.

“So the trick of Kennections is the questions all have to work on their own as trivia, but then the answers have to work for an overarching theme,” Jennings told Mental Floss about his process for creating Kennections quizzes. “And that’s the tricky part. It generally hinges on things having double meanings, you know? Superman is a comic book, but he’s also a movie. He’s also an exercise. He’s also an R.E.M. song. You know, Superman can be a lot of things, and generally, it’s in those Wikipedia disambiguation pages of double meanings that I come up with these ideas.”

Stay tuned to Mental Floss for more Kennections quizzes. We release a new challenge every Saturday.