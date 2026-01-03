Ken Jennings Is Back With Another Kennections Quiz—Can You Crack It?

Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! host and champion Ken Jennings. Here’s how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out?

As the host of Jeopardy!, Ken Jennings walks onto the show each episode with the knowledge and experience as a former competitor himself. Since being named the official successor of the late Alex Trebek, the TV host has earned multiple Emmy Awards and audience acclaim. But he approaches the role with a specific, humble philosophy: providing empathy to those who are competing after him.

While speaking with Mental Floss last year, Jennings admitted that he knows he will “never be the Jeopardy! host” Trebek was, but that’s okay. He brings something different to the table, having been in the contestants’ shoes before.

KEN JENNINGS | Christopher Willard/GettyImages

“But the one thing I can bring to the table is that I remember what it was like to be a contestant. So a lot of that is just remembering the panic,” Jennings told us. “There’s a lot of big feelings when you’re a Jeopardy! player. And so every morning I come out and I try to chat with the players, I try to talk them down. I convey to them, if possible, that I’m on their side and everybody on the show is on their side, and we just want to see three people play well.”

Jennings’s ability to empathize with nervous Jeopardy! players, of course, stems from his legendary game show run and rise to fame. In 2004, he was a software engineer in Salt Lake City, but his life changed when he got the chance to compete on the iconic competition show. Because of a rule change that allowed champions to return indefinitely, Jennings ended up winning 74 consecutive games, earning him $2.52 million.

Beyond his work in front of the camera, Jennings brings his love for trivia to the page, having penned bestselling books—including 2025's The Complete Kennections. The TV host is known for his Kennections quizzes, which he has been creating for Mental Floss for nearly a decade. These challenges put readers to the test to see if they can guess the “kennection” between multiple trivia answers.

