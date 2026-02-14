Ken Jennings Just Dropped a New Kennections Quiz—Can You Solve It?

Welcome to Kennections, a quiz created by Jeopardy! host and champion Ken Jennings. Here’s how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out?

Before becoming the face of Jeopardy!, Emmy-nominated TV host Ken Jennings formed a love for trivia at a young age, watching the beloved, award-winning competition show while living in Seoul as a child. He turned that passion into a record-breaking career on Jeopardy! years later, completing a 74-game winning streak and going on to reach “Greatest of All Time” status with the series.

As the show’s host, Jennings remembers his time as a competitor on the show, viewing his experience as his greatest asset as he connects with the players.

Jennings’s relationship with Mental Floss began about a decade ago through the “Kennections” quizzes, a trivia series which challengers players to answer five trivia questions and then find the hidden link between them. In 2025, he released The Complete Kennections, a massive compilation designed to host all of his quizzes in one place.

“The truth about Kennections is it’s sometimes pretty hard,” Jennings told Mental Floss on his process for creating the quizzes. “It’s on the hard side of fun trivia, just because [of] the structural conceit of having to satisfy ... all these answers have to be unambiguous, and they have to work toward the theme.”

As for how Jennings tests his own trivia skills, he’s an avid player of the New York Times’s quiz Connections, calling it “an amazing, fun game that I personally play every day.” And because Connections is a newer series than Kennections, the TV host has noticed similar questions.

“‘Oh, I’ve done this one. I think this one’s in the book. I know this one,’” he recalled.

“Generally, Connections is the one my wife and I do together over dinner, like, hunched over one phone. And we’re not allowed to put in a theme until the other person sees it,” Jennings added of the competitor game.

You can catch Jennings on new episodes of Jeopardy! on NBC, which is currently hosting its 2026 Invitational Tournament, and keep up with Mental Floss for more Kennections quizzes.

