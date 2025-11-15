Where Does the Term “Gaudy” Come From?

The term “gaudy” refers to something that is needlessly extravagant, intricate, or even tasteless. As far as historians can tell, the word first appeared sometime in the 16th century. While the adjective version of the word became popular in the 16th century, “gaud” first appeared in the early 15th century to refer to an ornamental trinket like a bead.

Is There Overlap Between the Term “Gaudy” and Antoni Gaudí?

Today, many people erroneously assume that the term appeared in reference to a famous Catalonian architect, Antoni Gaudí, due to his unique structures and colorful designs.

Gaudí lived from 1852 to 1926, during which time he worked as an architect and designer. His most famous masterpiece is the Sagrada Familia, which is located in the heart of Barcelona and is known for its sharp, angular, and ornate style. In the same region of the city, Gaudí also designed the Park Güell, Casa Batló, and Casa Milà—all of which gained notoriety due to their unique, extravagant, ornate design.

Antoni Gaudí | Apic/GettyImages

Gaudí came from a line of coppersmiths, which instilled in him a respect and reverence for special skills like handling large volumes of material. As a sickly young man, Gaudí spent a lot of time in nature, where he absorbed its character before later using it in his architectural masterpieces by highlighting sustainable practices.

While Gaudí’s work as an architect reinforces the meaning of the term “gaudy,” the two are not directly related since he lived centuries after the word became popular.

The Origins of the Term “Gaudy”

Some historians suggest that the term “gaudy” may have been related to the Middle English word “gaudegrene,” which referred to a chartreuse-colored dye that was taken from a plant. The color was eventually used to enhance ornamentation by creating a vivid and eye-catching design. The plant that was responsible for this type of ornamentation was eventually labelled “Gaude” in old French, which may have resulted in the word that we use today.

As early as 1434, the word “gaud” was also used to refer to a trinket. And, in some religious circles, the term also referred to a prayer bead. Historians suggest that the word evolved from the Latin word “gaudium,” which translates to “joy.” The gaud, then, was used in Catholic rosaries as a way to point to the Joyful Mysteries while also rejoicing in the early life of Jesus Christ.