How Much of Ernest Hemingway's 'The Old Man and the Sea' Was Inspired By Real Life?

Ernest Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea is a slim, elegant text that tells the tale of Santiago, an aging Cuban fisherman who, at the beginning of the story, has not caught a fish for 84 days. The book describes Santiago’s relationship to his young apprentice, whom he mentors and advises, before ultimately focusing on his desperate pursuit of one final, gigantic marlin.

The book was the final major work of fiction Hemingway published. It also won the Pulitzer Prize in 1953, and was the sole work mentioned by name when Hemingway won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1954. The book is sometimes read as semi-autobiographical, but it may also have been influenced by several real fishermen.

Gregorio Fuentes, the Cuban Sea Captain Who May Have Inspired ‘The Old Man and the Sea’

Gregorio Fuentes, old friend of Ernest Hemingway in Jimar, Cuba On January 1992 | Nicolas JALLOT/GettyImages

Gregorio Fuentes was born in the Canary Islands in 1897, and settled in Cuba in 1919. A fisherman from a young age, Fuentes told the New York Times that he first met Hemingway in 1928 off the coast of Florida during a storm.

By 1934, Hemingway had visited Cuba a few times and was ready to settle there. “He told me I'm building a boat and I want you to work with me and be the captain,” Fuentes told the Times. Fuentes did indeed work on Hemingway’s boat, the Pilar, for two decades, and even went with him on missions tracking German submarines during World War II.

Fuentes also told the outlet that stories from his own life helped inspire The Old Man and the Sea, including the tale of a night he spent fighting sharks off of a marlin as a young man.

Fuentes, who died in 2002 at the age of 104, told the Times he never worked on another boat after Hemingway’s death. He also said he had never read The Old Man and the Sea or any of Hemingway’s books. “What for?” he said. “I've lived them with him.”

Fuentes also told the outlet that another fisherman, Anselmo Hernández, helped inspire the character Santiago. Hernández later told The New York Times that he had known Hemingway for three decades. ‘‘Every time he was in Cuba he came to see me,” the fisherman told the outlet. “He said he would write a novel about me and then he did.”

Real-World Deep Sea Fishing

Ernest Hemingway with Fisher and Marlin | Historical/GettyImages

Undoubtedly, Hemingway was also inspired by his own decades spent fishing at sea.

Hemingway had a decades-long passion for deep-sea fishing, and his efforts helped shape the sport. The seeds of this love affair with fishing may have been planted in the early 1920s, when Hemingway witnessed a 300-pound tuna hunting sardines off the coast of Spain. Immediately, it seemed, he began to dream about what it would be like to catch one.

“If you land a big tuna after a six-hour fight, fight him man against fish until your muscles are nauseated with the unceasing strain, and finally bring him up alongside the boat, green-blue and silver in the lazy ocean, you will be purified and will be able to enter unabashed into the presence of the very elder gods, and they will make you welcome,” Hemingway wrote in an article in the Toronto Star Weekly in 1922.

He went on to develop a passion for deep-sea fishing after moving to Key West, and soon went to Cuba to hunt for marlin. He purchased the Pilar in 1934, and in April 1936, he published an article in Esquire called “On the Blue Water.”

This article included a story about a man who caught a gigantic marlin that was then mostly devoured by sharks. It also included another story about catching and then losing a marlin, this one told to him by Carlos Gutiérrez, an early captain of the Pilar.

That passion took on a larger-than-life importance for Hemingway. “In our family…all sporting forms of fishing were a sort of religion,” Hemingway’s son Jack wrote in the introduction to the anthology Hemingway on Fishing.

Hemingway’s Personal Connection

Ernest Hemingway reading typewritten manuscript | Hulton Deutsch/GettyImages

While the lives of fishermen and the thrills and challenges of deep-sea fishing certainly may have inspired Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea, many people have theorized that the book is a metaphor for Hemingway’s own life—and specifically for his struggles with aging and relationships, and his desperate efforts to publish one final masterpiece.

Hemingway’s career had indeed slowed in the decade prior to the novel’s publication. His last major critical success prior to The Old Man and the Sea was 1940’s For Whom the Bell Tolls. His 1951 novel Across the River and Into the Trees was the first of his books to receive extremely negative reviews, though it was still a bestseller in the U.S.

He also had an affair with a woman named Mary Welsh in 1946, which led to his divorce from his third wife, Martha Gellhorn and his remarriage to Welsh that same year.

However, there has also been some critical pushback against the idea that the book may be autobiographical. Hemingway was just 53 when The Old Man and the Sea was published in 1952. He had long struggled with heavy drinking, but his mental and physical health did not appear to begin to severely decline until 1953, when he suffered severe injuries during two plane crashes in Africa.

He struggled with drinking, depression, and physical health issues throughout the mid-1950s, but began deteriorating severely when he was forced to permanently move from his beloved Cuba to Ketchum, Idaho in 1960 as America’s relations with Cuba worsened. In 1960, he received electroshock treatments for his depression, which left him unable to write, and he made several suicide attempts before succeeding in 1961.

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