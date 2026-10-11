6 Beloved Children's Books That Will Make You Nostalgic For Fall

We may never be able to return to the autumns of our childhoods, but a great book can bring us there—at least for a while. The six middle-grade books and series on this list span different eras, but all of them offer a sense of warmth and nostalgia that is sure to transport you back to a time before smartphones, when you were just a kid running around the block without a care in the world.

They may also remind you that when you were a kid, you probably didn’t feel like everything was all fun and games all the time. These books take childhood seriously, presenting deep looks at children’s strengths, sensitivities, and depth.

Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery

Anne of Green Gables cover | Peter Pauper Press / Amazon

This novel is a timeless classic for a reason. It tells the story of a spirited orphan girl named Anne who winds up living with two elderly siblings, and changes their lives in the process. Mark Twain himself once called Anne the “most lovable child in fiction” since Alice from Alice in Wonderland, and indeed, there’s something deeply charming about Anne’s optimistic approach to life that definitely might bring you back to a more innocent time.

Additionally, the book’s coming-of-age themes are sure to resonate during autumn, a time that often provokes reflection on the passage of time. Many of its scenes take place during fall, and Montgomery’s prose is sure to put you in the mood for the season if you aren’t there already. “It was a September evening, and all the gaps and clearings in the woods were brimmed up with ruby sunset light,” she writes in one descriptive passage. “Here and there the lane was splashed with it, but for the most part it was already quite shadowy beneath the maples, and the spaces under the firs were filled with a clear violet dusk like airy wine.”

Nancy Drew by Carolyn Keene

Grosset & Dunlap / Amazon

This series of mystery books first launched in 1930, and it’s still just as entertaining today. Detective Nancy Drew’s intelligence and resourcefulness make her a gripping and inspiring heroine, and what could be more autumnal than a well-written mystery?

There are a total of 175 books in the original series, and more than 600 books across various spinoffs and companion series. Multiple authors may have contributed to making these books happen, but there’s only one Nancy Drew. Her focused, exacting nature is perfect for getting into the back-to-school spirit, and if you’re looking for something that will specifically get you ready for Halloween, you can’t go wrong with the Nancy Drew Ghost Stories collection. There are also a few specifically autumn-themed books, such as Nancy Drew and the Clue Crew: The Pumpkin Patch Puzzle.

Redwall by Brian Jacques

Cover of 'Redwall' by Brian Jacques | Firebird / Amazon

A fantasy epic that centers on woodland animals who live in an ancient abbey, this children’s fantasy series contains more depth than may meet the eye. Across 22 novels, author Brian Jacques crafted a fully formed world complete with prophecies, wars, and plenty of lovable (and sometimes terrifying) anthropomorphic critters. With its cozy indoor scenes, elaborate descriptions of feasts and foliage, and plenty of emphasis on the beauty of the natural world, this series offers infinite entertainment and plenty of nostalgic charm, whether or not you read it as a child.

Wildwood by Colin Meloy and Carson Ellis

Cover of Wildwood by Colin Meloy | Storytide / Amazon

Folk musician Colin Meloy’s Wildwood opens a portal into a magical fantasy world and invites children and adults alike into its depths. It follows two seventh-graders who are drawn into a mysterious, enchanted forest that turns out to be plagued by violence. Drawing heavily on the nature and local flair of Portland, Oregon, where it is set, it features fanciful illustrations by Carson Ellis that further add to its whimsy. Perfect for fans of The Chronicles of Narnia, it’s a beautiful journey into the kind of nostalgic fantasy universes that transported so many of us as kids. If the changing autumn leaves fill you with visions of wandering off into a fanciful woodland realm—or if you want to remember what it was like to have those kinds of visions when you were a child—this may be the book for you.

Holes by Louis Sachar

Cover of 'Holes' by Louis Sachar | Yearling / Amazon

This book made an impact on pretty much every kid who read it in middle school, and reading it as an adult is a fascinating experience too. Holes tells the story of a young boy sent to a correctional boot camp in Texas after being accused of theft. Its exploration of racism, labor, masculinity, and other themes makes it a particularly gripping and relevant examination of some of the realities and challenges young people face. This book just might make you feel grateful to not be so young anymore—but its elements of folk and fairy tales give it a sense of transportiveness sure to whisk you away at the same time. While its setting is more summery than autumnal, its coming-of-age themes fit the latter season extremely well.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls by John Bellairs

Piccadilly Press / Amazon

Another mystery with a distinctly autumnal flair, this book feels designed to invite in fond childhood memories of Halloween. It follows a boy named Lewis who moves in with his uncle, Jonathan Barnavelt—who happens to be a warlock. Lewis also discovers that within the house is an enchanted clock designed to eventually destroy the world. This novel’s mix of creepiness and coziness makes it the perfect read for anyone looking to turn back time and relive the spooky Halloween entertainment we loved as kids. Pair it with a family-friendly Halloween film and you’ll be set for a limitlessly cozy spooky season.