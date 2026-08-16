David Bowie's 100 Favorite Books, From Homer to James Baldwin

In 2013, the V&A museum in London staged a major exhibition on David Bowie, titled “David Bowie Is.” After its London staging, it then moved to the Art Gallery of Ontario in Canada. As part of the Ontario staging of the show, the curators included Bowie’s own list of his 100 favorite books, which had previously been shared by the artist on his website and which provides further illumination on his interests and inspirations.
Bowie’s reading habits were diverse, spanning many genres and different historical periods as well as both fiction and non-fiction. He consumed so much written material that Nicolas Roeg, who directed him in the film The Man Who Fell to Earth, made a joke about his reading habits after seeing that Bowie had brought a portable library to the shoot of the movie.
Being able to own a book in a tangible way also mattered a lot to Bowie. He was once quoted as saying the following about his own collection: “I’m a real self-educated kind of guy. I read voraciously. Every book I ever bought, I have. I can’t throw it away. It’s physically impossible to leave my hand! Some of them are in warehouses. I’ve got a library that I keep the ones I really really like.” Here is a look at one hundred of those favorites.
Bowie's 100 Favorite Reads
1) Interviews with Francis Bacon by David Sylvester
2) Billy Liar by Keith Waterhouse
3) Room at the Top by John Braine
4) On Having No Head by Douglass Harding
5) Kafka Was the Rage by Anatole Broyard
6) A Clockwork Orange by Anthony Burgess
7) City of Night by John Rechy
8) The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao by Junot Diaz
9) Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert
10) The Iliad by Homer
11) As I Lay Dying by William Faulkner
12) Tadanori Yokoo by Tadanori Yokoo
13) Berlin Alexanderplatz by Alfred Döblin
14) Inside The Whale and Other Essays by George Orwell
15) Mr. Norris Changes Trains by Christopher Isherwood
16) Hall’s Dictionary of Subjects and Symbols in Art by James A. Hall
17) David Bomberg by Richard Cork
18) Blast by Wyndham Lewis
19) Passing by Nella Larson
20) Beyond The Brillo Box by Arthur C. Danto
21) The Origin of Consciousness in The Breakdown of The Bicameral Mind by Julian Jaynes
22) In Bluebeard’s Castle by George Steiner
23) Hawksmoor by Peter Ackroyd
24) The Divided Self by R. D. Laing
25) The Stranger by Albert Camus
26) Infants of the Spring by Wallace Thurman
27) The Quest for Christa T by Christa Wolf
28) The Songlines by Bruce Chatwin
29) Nights at the Circus by Angela Carter
30) The Master and Margarita by Mikhail Bulgakov
31) The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie by Muriel Spark
32) Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov
33) Herzog by Saul Bellow
34) Puckoon by Spike Milligan
35) Black Boy by Richard Wright
36) The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald
37) The Sailor Who Fell from Grace with the Sea by Yukio Mishima
38) Darkness at Noon by Arthur Koestler
39) The Waste Land by T.S. Elliot
40) McTeague by Frank Norris
41) Money by Martin Amis
42) The Outsider by Colin Wilson
43) Strange People by Frank Edwards
44) English Journey by J.B. Priestley
45) A Confederacy of Dunces by John Kennedy Toole
46) The Day of The Locust by Nathanael West
47) 1984 by George Orwell
48) The Life and Times of Little Richard by Charles White
49) Awopbopaloobop Alopbamboom: The Golden Age of Rock by Nik Cohn
50) Mystery Train by Greil Marcus
51) Beano (comic, ’50s)
52) Raw (comic, ’80s)
53) White Noise by Don DeLillo
54) Sweet Soul Music: Rhythm and Blues and the Southern Dream of Freedom by Peter Guralnick
55) Silence: Lectures and Writing by John Cage
56) Writers At Work: The Paris Review Interviews edited by Malcolm Cowley
57) The Sound of The City: The Rise of Rock and Roll by Charlie Gillete
58) Octobriana and the Russian Underground by Peter Sadecky
59) The Street by Ann Petry
60) Wonder Boys by Michael Chabon
61) Last Exit to Brooklyn by Hubert Selby, Jr.
62) A People’s History of the United States by Howard Zinn
63) The Age of American Unreason by Susan Jacoby
64) Metropolitan Life by Fran Lebowitz
65) The Coast of Utopia by Tom Stoppard
66) The Bridge by Hart Crane
67) All the Emperor’s Horses by David Kidd
68) Fingersmith by Sarah Waters
69) Earthly Powers by Anthony Burgess
70) The 42nd Parallel by John Dos Passos
71) Tales of Beatnik Glory by Ed Saunders
72) The Bird Artist by Howard Norman
73) Nowhere to Run: The Story of Soul Music by Gerri Hirshey
74) Before the Deluge by Otto Friedrich
75) Sexual Personae: Art and Decadence from Nefertiti to Emily Dickinson by Camille Paglia
76) The American Way of Death by Jessica Mitford
77) In Cold Blood by Truman Capote
78) Lady Chatterley’s Lover by D.H. Lawrence
79) Teenage by Jon Savage
80) Vile Bodies by Evelyn Waugh
81) The Hidden Persuaders by Vance Packard
82) The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin
83) Viz (comic, early 1980s)
84) Private Eye (satirical magazine, 1960s – 1980s)
85) Selected Poems by Frank O’Hara
86) The Trial of Henry Kissinger by Christopher Hitchens
87) Flaubert’s Parrot by Julian Barnes
88) Maldodor by Comte de Lautréamont
89) On the Road by Jack Kerouac
90) Mr. Wilson’s Cabinet of Wonders by Lawrence Weschler
91) Zanoni by Edward Bulwer-Lytton
92) Transcendental Magic, Its Doctrine and Ritual by Eliphas Lévi
93) The Gnostic Gospels by Elaine Pagels
94) The Leopard by Giuseppe Di Lampedusa
95) Inferno by Dante Alighieri
96) A Grave for a Dolphin by Alberto Denti di Pirajno
97) The Insult by Rupert Thomson
98) In Between the Sheets by Ian McEwan
99) A People’s Tragedy by Orlando Figes
100) Journey Into the Whirlwind by Eugenia Ginzburg