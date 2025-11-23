15 Short, Fast-Paced Novels for When You Want a Quick Escape

There’s a time and place for every read; sometimes we want a 650-page epic that consumes our lives for two weeks, and other times, we want a quick, easy read to forget our responsibilities on a cozy Saturday afternoon.

This list is for anyone experiencing the second sort of mood.

If you’re stuck in a reading slump or looking for something fast that you can start and finish on a single flight, here are 15 short, addictive, fast-paced books across several different (but equally awesome) genres.

No Exit by Taylor Adams

A blizzard, a rest stop, four strangers, and a kidnapped child locked in a van. Need we go on? This thriller is pure adrenaline, and definitely the kind that you read in one sitting (and then sit and stare at the wall for a while afterward.)

The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson

Under 200 pages and unsettling in the most delicious way. Shirley Jackson builds dread like no one else, and the short length just makes it hit harder.

Comfort Me With Apples by Catherynne M. Valente

Quick, bizarre, darkly clever, and totally unputdownable. It’s likely best to go in knowing nothing, just sit back and enjoy the unraveling!

‘Comfort Me With Apples’ by Catherynne M. Valente | Tor

None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell

Okay, it’s not the shortest on the list, but it reads fast. It has everything you could want: podcast vibes, creepy coincidences, and “wait what??” twists every few chapters.

Invisible Monsters by Chuck Palahniuk

This is for you if you want something sharp, weird, and impossible to look away from. People swear this book jump-started their reading again, and it might just be the novel you need.

Bird Box by Josh Malerman

Sure, there’s a Netflix adaptation, but why not try your hand at the source material? It’s certainly great if you want a horror hit that won’t slow down for even a paragraph.

‘Bird Box’ by Josh Malerman | Ecco

Dark Matter by Blake Crouch

Sci-fi thriller for people who "don’t read sci-fi." It’s complete with short chapters, high tension, and a plot that escalates very quickly. And when you’re done, you can watch the adaptation on Apple TV.

The Maid by Nita Prose

A quirky, cozy-ish mystery about a hotel maid who becomes tangled in a murder investigation. Definitely a top contender if you want something that makes you think, “I can totally finish this tonight!”

A Short Stay in Hell by Steven L. Peck

This is for you if you’re in the mood for a more philosophical sort of horror. It’s tiny, yet somehow packs a TON of haunting energy into its little package.

‘A Short Stay in Hell’ by Steven L. Peck | Strange Violin Editions

Lute by Jennifer Thorne

A folklore-y horror novel that starts at a sprint and never stops. Great for people who love eerie island settings and creeping tension.

What Moves the Dead by T. Kingfisher

A short, modern retelling of Edgar Allan Poe that is equal parts funny, grotesque, and atmospheric. Perfect if you can only commit to 150-ish pages.

The Running Man by Stephen King (as Richard Bachman)

Who doesn’t love a high-stakes Stephen King novel? It’s got perfect pacing: fast enough that you forget you’re reading and not watching a movie.

‘The Running Man’ by Richard Bachman (Stephen King) | Pocket Books

Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica

A twisty domestic thriller that people regularly inhale in a single sitting. If you want something compulsively readable, this one delivers.

City of Thieves by David Benioff

This one is surprisingly funny given the grim setting. If you want a historical escape that doesn’t feel like homework, this is it.

Coraline by Neil Gaiman

Okay, sue me, this is definitely a children’s book. But that doesn’t mean it reads like one! It’s a quick, eerie, and beautifully written classic.

Short books are magical in their own right. They don’t demand much from you, but somehow end up giving you exactly what you need. If you’ve been struggling to get back into reading, one of these might be your next all-time favorite!